10+ Stories About Doctor Visits That People Won’t Forget Anytime Soon

Everyone probably has that one doctor visit they’ll never forget—the one that left them shaken, voiceless, and even laughing. But what happens when the people we trust with our bodies turn out to be the ones who impress us the most?

These 10+ real-life stories of stunning medical visits aren’t just surprising—some of them are hauntingly familiar. If you’ve ever felt puzzled, shocked, or even a bit afraid in a sterile exam room, you’re not alone. Click to read the real experiences that too many people endured—and may keep the memories about their medical visits for the rest of their lives.

  • When I hit 30, something snapped. Out of nowhere, I became obsessed with dying. Every twinge, every itch—I was convinced it was cancer. Or something even worse.
    So I’m at my check-up, barely holding it together, and I tell my doctor, voice shaking, that I feel pain in my left chest. I asked, “Is it breast cancer?” And then, this man suddenly rises, leans in close to my face, and practically screams into my ear: “You’re on your period, aren’t you? Does it hurt worse when you’re on your period?”
    Both of us burst into laughter after this remark, because here’s a twist — I’m a male, and here’s how this doctor actually cured my anxiety with his tremendous sense of humor.
  • A doctor threatened to call the cops on me because of the fact that I said that I needed a medication to prevent migraine headaches that would not go away, and he thought that I should not be given this certain medication. I wasn’t even asking him to prescribe it to me, I was simply telling him that they prescribed it to me at the ER so that I could function.
    I told him I didn’t trust his medical expertise if he immediately threw out medications that were the only thing that worked for my migraines, and he said that based on that, he didn’t trust me and that I might not be safe alone and that he should call the police. I tried to report the issue to the clinic, and they didn’t care. © marilynmaupin / X
  • When I was pregnant and had to have antibiotics, I had an allergic reaction that sent me to the ER. But my OB who prescribed the medicine told the ER doctor that being allergic to antibiotics is like a fish being allergic to water, that I was lying. © ianaarez / X
  • When I was 14, I went to the doctor because I kept getting stomach aches after eating cereal. She told me I had an ulcer (at 14?!) and prescribed me some pills I didn’t need. Years later, I found out I was lactose intolerant. © criticalens / X
  • Left hundreds of pregnant women scrambling to find a new OB care provider with only 1 month’s notice. He had been planning retirement from OB for a while but continued to accept new pregnant patients with due dates well past his planned retirement date so he could continue to make $$ off them until his last day. © kristenanne27 / X
  • GP said to me, “I’m sorry Mrs X but as your son is gaining weight the fact that he is screaming when feeding and awake every half hour is just a minor inconvenience, I’ve tried everything I can think of. It couldn’t possibly be a milk allergy, as you suggest, as it can’t pass through breast milk.” Guess what it was. © Naeluckmate / X
  • Told me I was disrespectful and lying. Because there is no way I had the symptoms I was describing because I’d be incapacitated. © honeyyb**b / X
  • Was being investigated for severe abdominal pain & weight loss. A female GI specialist told me I was in pain because I was a woman, “Women just have pain sometimes.” She told me this as she was administering anesthesia, so I couldn’t even fight back.
    Lame. I never saw her again, but she left me to sob into the arms of a poor, sweet recovery nurse. Turns out it was a tumor. © lil_amishwife / X
  • At 34 weeks pregnant, I was rushed to the hospital with contractions. My doctor came in, looked straight at me, then at my huge baby bump and, to my shock, he said, “You’re not pregnant, you’re VERY pregnant!”
    I asked him what he meant, and then came a huge revelation. Turned out, I was pregnant with triplets, while all my pregnancy scans and my pregnancy history mentioned a one-fetus pregnancy.
    Now, I have 3 wonderful babies and a cool story to remember from a delivery room.
  • The ob-gyn that said if my cyst that I’d gone to the ER for wasn’t bothering me, it could be left alone. It was a complicated Bartholin’s cyst that was infected. It was a 2+ hour surgery. The surgeon who did it was so mad he wrote her a letter about it. © flipfloplisa / X
  • A psychiatrist told me that I just need to “get a man” and stop thinking so much. You can imagine the meltdown that happened after I left. And this is after we had discussed me feeling hopeless. It was really amazing. © sweet_angel_bby / X

And here are the stories that happened at a different workplace rather than a doctor’s office, but their dramatic vibe would have Hollywood calling.

