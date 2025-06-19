10 Stories That Could Fill a Season of Office-Themed Drama

Curiosities
23 hours ago

Workplaces are more than just desks and deadlines—they’re full of personalities, power plays, and unspoken tensions. Behind the emails and meetings, there’s often a layer of drama simmering just below the surface. Sometimes, it takes one unexpected moment to expose the games people are really playing.

1.

  • I once joked to my colleague that a guy on the phone sounded like he was getting bummed, a different staff member overheard and reported me. And then I had to go sit in a meeting with my boss who asked if I had said it and I had to try not to laugh as I explained that I had. The person who reported me then had a mega beef with me and just kept reporting me for everything after that.” © Unlikely_Company3370 / Reddit

2.

  • I trained the new guy for weeks—he was clueless. A month later, I saw my job posted with my exact responsibilities but a lower salary. He was being groomed to replace me.
    I printed the job listing and left it on the CEO’s desk. Guess who got promoted instead of fired? Not him.

3.

  • One day, my coworker walked into the office with a short bob instead of her usual long ponytail. “Wow, love the haircut! It suits you so much,” I said. To my shock, she burst into tears.
    I had no idea what I said wrong. She sniffled and said, “I cut it to get my ex back. He said he likes girls with short hair. But now I feel like I don’t even recognize myself.”
    I was stunned and didn’t know what to say, so I just reached for her hand and held it. She looked relieved, like she’d been holding that in for too long.

4.

  • “My buddy had this hand lotion on his desk that he used everyday soon as he got into work. I found the same brand/bottle and bought it, emptied it out, then filled it full of mayonnaise.
    Made sure it was the same weight as his current lotion before making the switch, just in case. He came in and used it! I screwed up and started laughing way too hard and had to fess up, who knows how long he would have kept putting mayo on his hands before realizing something was up!” © Kelluthus / Reddit

5.

  • “The main office has been going back and forth for MONTHS on whether or not they should allow a ’casual Friday’ and allow admins to wear jeans. It has caused a lot of contention between those who believe that non-holey jeans should be classified as business attire, and those who don’t like any sort of change.
    I’m sitting here in one of the satellite offices in jeans and flip-flops on a non-Friday, as I always wear.” © writingskimmons / Reddit

6.

  • My boss would make me lie to his wife and say he’d be working late because of a project deadline. I was fed up with my job, and one day, I told her, “Just so you know... your husband is never here after 6 pm.” To my surprise, she started laughing. Then she said, “Oh, so you don’t know about our little game yet?”
    Turns out my boss would go straight home to her after work, but he made me lie to test if I’d eventually snap and spill the truth. It was his bizarre way of checking how loyal I was. Realizing this made me even more frustrated with the whole situation, and I decided it was time to quit.
    Looking back now, I can’t help but find the whole thing a bit funny—but at the time, it was my last straw.

7.

  • “They tried to have me come in and run the store, literally, as I was coming out of anesthesia from surgery for an injury I got working there, ’Hey, I know you just had surgery and are still in post-op. I need you to close tonight. You don’t have an option.’
    I quit and let an attorney deal with it.© pikadegallito / Reddit

8.

  • My boss humiliated me in front of a client. He called my report “messy,” “underwhelming,” and said maybe I “wasn’t built for pressure.” I smiled, nodded, held it in.
    But after the call, the client emailed me directly: “You handled that with grace. We’d like to work with you—just you.”
    I printed it, left it on my boss’s desk, and walked out without a word. Sometimes you don’t fight. You just leave better.

9.

  • Our office had a strict no-perfume policy, but I started noticing that every time I came back from lunch, my desk had this overwhelming smell of vanilla. Then it was lavender, and then something musky.
    I was losing my mind, convinced someone was messing with my workspace. I finally caught my coworker in the act—she was lightly misting my area “to make it more Zen.”
    When I asked her why, she admitted she thought I was the one secretly wearing perfume, and she was trying to “balance out” my scent with neutralizers. We’d been unknowingly scent-warring each other for weeks.

10.

  • I was the only one in the office during the snowstorm. Still hit all my deadlines, even ordered lunch for the team. No thank you. No recognition. Just an email later asking if I could cover someone else’s shift too.
    So I started replying late, doing only what was written in my contract. Funny how visible I became once I stopped doing everyone else’s job for them. Now they say I have “boundaries.” I say I have respect.

Sometimes the truth doesn’t cause chaos—it reveals how much people already know. Have you ever discovered that someone was playing a game you didn’t even know you were part of?

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads

tptp