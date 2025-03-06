10 Surprising Hygiene Habits People Often Ignore Without Realizing It

"Changing your hand towels (and the towels you use after showering) frequently."

"Ugh. I hate when it's obvious that someone never washes their hand towels because the towel smells moldy and then so do my hands after using it."

"They might wash their towels, but not realize they aren't getting clean. I hate it when people have those super-duper thick towels that don't get completely dry. They hold onto the mildew spores and can smell bad even when they're 'fresh' out of the washer. Especially if they're dark colors that are getting washed in cold water. Ugh."

"Mildew is a kind of mold. It thrives in moisture, and is not killed just by a wash in cold water and detergent. Here's what you do.

1. Get normal thickness towels, not extra heavy. It's better to use two or three smaller towels than one of those giant 'bath sheets'. Get them in white or a pale color.

2. Wash them in hot or warm water, not cold.

3. Use bleach or a sanitizing product. Some people swear by vinegar, personally I don't. I have a big family with teenage boys. I use 1/2 to 3/4 cup (100 to 200ml) bleach in every load of whites that I wash. That's towels, wash cloths, kitchen towels, and socks. Do not use softener.

4. Dry them all the way! Do not use dryer sheets. Clean your lint trap with every use. Clean the whole dryer vent every 6 months or so. (It's easier than you think, and it also prevents house fires.)"