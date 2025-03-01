10 Surprising Things You Can Compost (and 10 You Shouldn’t)
Responsibility starts with us, and in order to help our environment, it is best to practice a sustainable lifestyle—a way of living that aims to minimize people's environmental impact and its degradation. One way to practice it is through composting, which is nature's way of recycling.
What are the benefits of composting?
- Enriches and builds healthy soil. It nourishes the soil with organic matter and boosts the microbial variety and nutritional content. Compost introduces beneficial microbes that improves nutrient availability leading to increased humus formation. It also binds contaminants, reducing risks to plants, animals, and humans, while enhancing soil structure and preventing erosion.
- Prevents soil erosion. Compost helps reduce erosion by improving soil structure and water management. It increases infiltration in heavy soils, reducing stormwater runoff and its erosive effects. Additionally, it slows water flow in sandy soils by enhancing water retention. Its high humus content acts as a natural “glue,” binding soil particles together and further preventing erosion.
- It conserves water. Compost's ability to hold and effectively transfer water through the soil enables nearby plants to use as much water as possible for growth.
- Reduces waste. Composting can reduce household waste by up to 30%. Another advantage of using compost is that it keeps garbage out of landfills. This is because compost is created from waste that would otherwise be decomposing in landfills and producing the hazardous greenhouse gas methane, such as food scraps, organic leftovers, and green trash.
- Combats climate change. Compost benefits the climate by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, absorbing carbon dioxide, and increasing resilience to climate change. It diverts organic waste from landfills, preventing methane emissions, and enhances plant growth which helps absorb carbon dioxide. Additionally, compost improves soil’s ability to retain water and prevent erosion, helping ecosystems withstand extreme weather events linked to climate change.
- Cuts methane emissions from landfills. It is well recognized that composting organic waste can help keep it out of landfills, which reduces emissions of methane (CH4), a powerful greenhouse gas that is typically produced by anaerobic decomposition in landfills.
- Reduces the need for pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Compost strengthens plants by enriching soil, making them more resistant to diseases, pests, and fungi, reducing the need for pesticides. It also acts as a slow-release nutrient source, providing a wider range of nutrients than fertilizers while improving soil structure to retain them longer, thereby reducing fertilizer use.
Surprising things you CAN compost:
1. Pet Hair & Human Hair – Studies have discovered that adding human hair to compost increased its potassium and nitrogen and determined that using human hair was more effective than using commercial fertilizer. Additionally, research stated that pet fur and human hair can be safely added to compost up to 25% of the volume of the whole biomass without raising any issues with the presence of heavy metals. It's important to keep in mind that hair, particularly that from salon floors, may include a variety of inorganic dyes, lotions, sprays, and other chemicals.
2. Used Coffee Filters & Tea Bags – Paper, a biodegradable substance, is typically used to make coffee filters. They can aid in the breakdown of organic materials when introduced to a compost pile. Coffee filters' thin construction makes them prone to breakdown particularly when wet. The process is further aided by the fact that worms in the compost pile are known to easily eat filter debris. Compostable tea bags can be made from muslin, hemp, silk, cotton, paper, or plant fibers. These materials are free of hazardous chemicals and plastics that could contaminate compost or damage bins and containers.
3. Natural Wine Corks –Since natural cork is created from the bark of the cork oak tree, a renewable resource, wine corks made from natural cork are in fact compostable. These corks can decompose over time and help produce humus, the rich organic component of soil that is essential for plant growth because they are organic. Break them into smaller pieces for quicker decomposition.
4. Nail Clippings – Nail clippings meet the criteria and can be composted. They produce minerals like phosphorus and nitrogen when they decompose, which are vital for plant growth. Putting them in compost bins increases the compost's value for gardening while also keeping garbage out of landfills. As long as they’re free from polish, they are compostable.
5. Old Spices – They still add nutrients even if they’ve lost flavor. Over time, the oils and active enzymes in spices will decompose during the composting process. It is advised against adding excessive amounts of strong spices, as this could momentarily upset the compost bin's balance. Adding more nutrients to your plant soil and cutting down on waste are two great benefits of composting old spices.
6. Toothpicks & Wooden Chopsticks – They can be composted only if they’re made of untreated wood. For faster decomposition, break them up into tiny pieces. Combine them with other biodegradable materials to keep the ratio of 'greens,' which are rich in nitrogen, to 'browns,' which are rich in carbon.
7. Paper Towels & Napkins – Composting is an excellent option for plain paper towels that have only been soiled by water. Over time, they will decompose and enrich your compost pile with useful carbon-rich materials, as long as they aren’t greasy or full of chemicals.
8. Vacuum Cleaner Dust – Vacuum cleaner dust can be composted but proceed with caution—only if it’s mostly natural fibers. In addition to inorganic contaminants like plastic fibers that might contaminate compost, dust frequently contains organic matter that breaks down easily. When handling dust, always wear gloves and a mask to protect yourself from chemicals and allergies.
9. Pencil Shavings – Pencil shavings and sawdust, which are categorized as 'brown' composting materials, are added to the mixture to help balance the nitrogen from 'green' composting resources, such as food. They are perfect for breaking down easily, enriching your compost, and improving soil structure.
10. Uncooked Pasta & Rice – Just small amounts to avoid pests. Due to their high nitrogen content, rice and pasta are considered greens. However, they might be challenging. If not composted correctly, they form mold, clump together, and draw bugs. However, they can decompose similarly to any other food waste if the proper conditions are met.
Things you should NEVER compost:
1. Oil or Greasy Food Scraps — Composting can be disrupted by fatty food leftovers, cooking oil, and grease. They attract pests and slow decomposition.
2. Dairy Products — Composting dairy is challenging due to its high moisture and fat content, which slows decomposition by reducing airflow and water balance. It also produces strong odors as it spoils, attracting pests and wildlife.
4. Plastic Tea Bags — It may take hundreds of years for these tea bags to break down, and when they do, dangerous microplastics are released into the environment. Only compost if they’re 100% biodegradable; check your tea bags.
5. Pet Waste — Composting pet waste is risky due to harmful parasites and bacteria, including Toxoplasma gondii from cat feces, which can contaminate soil and food. While composting may kill some pathogens, it’s not guaranteed, especially in small composters. To avoid health risks, pet waste should be disposed of in the garbage or toilet. If composting it, use a separate system and avoid contact with gardens or people.
6. Glossy Paper or Magazines – Magazines cannot be composted. The glossy coating and ink on magazines often contain plastic and other chemicals that aren't beneficial for making high-quality compost. Moreover, the same bright inks that give the pictures a vibrant color may also be harmful, particularly if they decompose and penetrate your soil.
7. Excess Citrus Peels – They can be too acidic for compost microbes. While too much citrus can degrade the compost’s overall quality, it may still benefit plants that thrive in acidic soil. A sufficient amount of brown compost should be added to balance out the citrus. Dried leaves, straw, and hay are a few examples.
8. Dryer lint — Natural fiber lint (from cotton, towels, or sheets) is compostable, while dryer lint from synthetic fibers won’t break down and may spread in the soil. Avoid composting lint if dryer sheets were used, as they contain synthetic materials and chemicals.
9. Weeds with Seeds – Weeds can be composted as a brown material once they have dried and turned brown, meaning they are no longer considered green. However, if your weeds have begun to produce seeds, you should avoid placing them in a passive or static pile, as this may result in spreading weed seeds through your finished compost.
10. Treated Wood or Sawdust – Chemicals can leach into your compost. Not all sawdust is created equal, and there are crucial factors to consider when sourcing sawdust for composting. Depending on its source, the sawdust may contain hazardous chemical contaminants that could affect compost quality and endanger human and environmental health.
A guide for a healthy home composting:
To pursue a green lifestyle, here are sustainable living tips focusing on home composting, which is ideal for beginners. Now that you know the composting dos and don’ts from above, let's first familiarize ourselves with the Green and Brown Material Balance. Composting needs a balance of carbon-rich 'browns' (dry leaves, wood chips) and nitrogen-rich 'greens' (food scraps). The ideal mix is 3 parts browns to 1 part greens by volume. This is important to keep a proper and healthy compost pile.
Examples of Green Materials:
- Coffee grounds
- Grass clippings
- Vegetable and food scraps
- Plant cuttings
Examples of Brown Materials:
- Tea bags
- Sawdust
- Eggshells
- Hay
It does not end after creating a compost pile at your home, it must be maintained. For microorganisms to efficiently decompose organic materials into high-quality compost, enough moisture, oxygen flow, particle size, and temperature must be maintained. Properly balanced compost should have a 30:1 carbon-to-nitrogen ratio and piles can reach temperatures of 135°F to 160°F for effective decomposition. To maintain a healthy compost pile, focus on four key factors:
- Green & Brown Balance — Use a 2:1 ratio of brown materials (dry leaves, cardboard) to green materials (kitchen scraps, plant trimmings).
- Turning & Air — Turn your compost every 1-2 weeks to ensure even decomposition and minimize odors.
- Moisture — Keep compost damp but not soggy (50-60% moisture). Cover outdoor piles from excess rain and add water when dry.
- Temperature — Maintain an ideal 110°-160°F by insulating in winter, keeping it in a sunny spot, and adding more greens in cool weather.
Follow these steps, and soon you’ll have rich, nutrient-filled soil for thriving plants!
And as beginners, problems and challenges may arise, so here are some troubleshooting tips for common composting issues:
- Pile Won’t Heat Up – It may be too dry (keep it moist and covered), too low in nitrogen (add greens like grass clippings or kitchen scraps), or too small (build a pile at least 3x3x3 feet).
- Soggy Compost – Lack of oxygen causes bad odors. Aerate the pile and add more dry materials.
- Smelly Compost – A strong ammonia smell means too much nitrogen. Add carbon-rich materials like straw or leaves.
- Coarse Compost – Some materials decompose slowly. Chop or shred them before composting, or sift out large pieces to reuse.
Proper composting greatly benefits our environment, as mentioned above. Small actions we take can significantly impact our planet by adopting environmentally friendly habits. You can begin your composting journey today.
