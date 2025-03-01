10 Surprising Things You Can Compost (and 10 You Shouldn’t)

It does not end after creating a compost pile at your home, it must be maintained. For microorganisms to efficiently decompose organic materials into high-quality compost, enough moisture, oxygen flow, particle size, and temperature must be maintained. Properly balanced compost should have a 30:1 carbon-to-nitrogen ratio and piles can reach temperatures of 135°F to 160°F for effective decomposition. To maintain a healthy compost pile, focus on four key factors:

Green & Brown Balance — Use a 2:1 ratio of brown materials (dry leaves, cardboard) to green materials (kitchen scraps, plant trimmings). Turning & Air — Turn your compost every 1-2 weeks to ensure even decomposition and minimize odors. Moisture — Keep compost damp but not soggy (50-60% moisture). Cover outdoor piles from excess rain and add water when dry. Temperature — Maintain an ideal 110°-160°F by insulating in winter, keeping it in a sunny spot, and adding more greens in cool weather.

Follow these steps, and soon you’ll have rich, nutrient-filled soil for thriving plants!