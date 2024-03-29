10 time-saving gems that will take your routine to the next level

Feeling like there aren’t enough hours in the day? If it makes you feel any better, you’re not alone in the battle against the clock! We’ve got a secret stash of time-saving gems that’ll make you feel like you got your hands on Hermione Granger’s Time-Turner.

1. Make a bunch of perfectly shaped meatballs in seconds with this manual kitchen tool. You don’t need to get your hands dirty or make any mess. Put the meat mixture inside the container and press down. Enjoy the result!

Pros: This product is a huge time-saver. You can make up to 5 meatballs at once.

The device is easy to use and clean.

The bowl is made of clear plastic so you can see what’s inside while cooking — handy.

2. Don’t waste time looking for your keys, use this magnetic key holder instead. This fluffy white cloud is pretty versatile: you can also use it in the kitchen, living room, bedroom, and even bathroom. It is easy to install and holds well on a wooden, ceramic, plastic, or metal texture. The surface has to be flat and smooth for the product to have better bearing capacity.

Pros: The product is versatile.

It fits nicely into any interior.

Does its job quite well and keeps keys securely in place. Cons: You need to make sure you properly stick the device to the surface to prevent it from falling off.

Promising review: Love the easy installation. Clean the wall, peel off the sticker, and place it where you like. The magnet is strong and holds my heavy car key. Recommend! — Jamie P.

3. Get your glasses squeaky clean in the blink of an eye with this efficient lens-cleaning cloth. The power of Japanese microfiber is real! The product represents itself as ultra-fine, super-dense, and completely lint-free cloth. Its texture is extremely soft yet very durable.

Pros: Works like a charm.

The packaging is handy. Cons: Gets dirty quicker than one may have hoped.

Promising review: They came neatly packed in a sealed box. Each cloth is in its own slipcover. I was able to easily refold the cloth and put it back in the cover for future protection. It seemed to easily clean my lenses without a cleaning solution. — MS

4. Prepare a batch of eggs for a big company or a big breakfast just for you using this stainless steel poached egg cooker. The pan will cook perfect eggs every time. The stainless steel device is sturdy and heavy. It goes well with all stove types (including induction).

Pros: This product will save you a lot of time. It is perfect for a big family.

The device is sturdy and efficient. Cons: You’re going to need a mitt for the metal handles (to remove the egg trays safely).

Promising review: I was hesitant to order this but figured I’d give it a shot. And you want to talk about perfect, commercial, beautiful eggs?? You’ll find it with this product. Easy to use, easy to clean.

And I ask myself, «How did I live without this tool in my kitchen!?» You want those perfect eggs? Get this! — Amy

5. Use this strainer lid to drain unwanted liquid from a can—fast and mess-free. This item is efficient, flexible, and durable. The product has a bit of stretch, so it can fit slightly wider cans.

Pros: The product is adjustable.

It is also portable; It’s small, light, and easy to carry. You can take these lids on a camping trip. Cons: The lids might not be suitable for a particular can size. Don’t forget to check the size beforehand.

Promising reviews: I like the idea of not having to get a big colander out when draining cans. — Ruthy

I picked these because of the size. They are perfect. — Karen Walton

6. Here is the fastest way to make dessert for a big company. This silicone popsicle mold is non-stick, hygienic, and easy to use. The popsicles slide out super easily. To top that off, you can fill the product with fruit juice, purée, yogurt, jello, berries, fruits, or jam. Yum!

Pros: Super easy to use and clean.

The product is also a great space-saver.

Comes with a funnel and a cleaning brush.

Versatile Cons: A little on the small side.

Promising reviews: I liked that it was very easy to use. You can remove the popsicle very fast and have good-looking popsicles. — Marsela Ballabani

It’s convenient that it comes with a funnel and cleaning brush! Great buy! — Quality!

7. Speed up your cooking process with these 2 pairs of kitchen scissors and a pair of 5-ply herb scissors. And you don’t need to look for a cutting board. They are suitable for cutting different food items: herbs, veggies, meat, dough, and more.

Pros: The devices come with protective covers and a cleaning brush.

They are sharp and work well.

The kitchen scissors have additional features: built-in nutcrackers, bottle openers, or fish scalers. Cons: The devices do not come apart for easy cleaning.

Promising review: Very nice scissors. Each pair has a sheath to protect you or others from getting hurt and the scissors from getting damaged. I am very pleased with this set. — Bob M

8. You don’t wanna waste another minute when you are seriously hungry. Cut your tasty pizza the fastest with this no-effort pizza cutter. It fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and lets you fully control the cutting process. The large cutting wheel makes it extremely easy and fast.

Pros: The product is high-quality and sharp; now you can slice and dice your food rather efficiently.

It comes with a protective blade guard and is easy and safe to store.

Disassembles in seconds to be washed. Cons: The cleaning is tricky because keeping the blade still might not be easy.

Promising review: I bought this as a replacement for a really cheap one. I loved the idea of not needing a handle, and the blade cover was a plus. I liked how big this one was, so I bought it. I was pleasantly surprised with the ease of cleaning. You can completely take it apart and wash every part of it. It took me a minute to figure out how to take it apart, but once you get it, it’s easy. — Annika R

9. You’ll not have to waste your time looking for stuff if you have it neatly arranged with this under-sink organizer. This item maximizes under-sink space nicely. The item is easy to set up. It also has an adjustable height for the top shelf, which can be very handy.

Pros: The product will save a ton of space in your kitchen.

The construction is pretty spacey. Cons: A little pricey.

Promising review: I was skeptical at first. Especially when I was putting this together, I didn’t think it was going to be large enough. But to my surprise, it was! It was easy to put together, too! — Meg

10. This «meatball master» will be handy for cooking a fast dinner and storing meals in the freezer for later. You can use it for making meatballs, cookies, sushi, and more. The design allows you to remove the portions effortlessly (even when frozen). After using it, you can throw it in the dishwasher with no fuss.

Pros: The product is versatile.

You can prepare a lot in a short amount of time; for instance, you can make 32 meatballs at once.

Easy to use and clean. Cons: The size of the meatballs could be too small for some people’s taste.

The results may vary if you overfill the product.

Promising review: Where has this been—all of my cookie-baking life?? It is so much easier to use than a scoop. I bought 3 of them.

I made a double batch of cookie dough, and I am pleased that you got 96 cookies. You do not get that many using a scoop. I like that all the cookies are baked evenly and are all the same size. I soak the containers to get them clean. — Chris Boor

We hope that these products will find their way to your heart. They can make your routine considerably simpler, so you can spend your spare time on something truly important.

Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews could have been edited for length and clarity.