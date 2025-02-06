10+ Women Reveal the Raw Truth About Menopause

Menopause: a word that often evokes thoughts of hot flashes, mood swings, and sleepless nights. But for the women going through it, menopause is so much more than just physical symptoms—it’s a transformative period of life filled with unexpected challenges, new hobbies, and even moments of humor. To get a clearer picture, we turned to Reddit’s menopause warriors to share their unfiltered experiences. Here’s what they had to say.

The Funny Side of Menopause

Many women admitted they’ve found humor in the aging process and the quirks that come with menopause. “Weight gain gave me boobs I never had. People in my college classes no longer think I’m hot. Adult women want to hook up with my 21-year-old son. I don’t understand popular music anymore. My mouth has more lines than a map. I am into knitting. I totally ‘get’ elastic waistbands now!

I have bald patches that I cover with hair powder; My daughter and I lovingly refer to these patches as ‘the bald.’ I am old enough to see teenagers dressing like I used to when I was hot. My daughter is getting the amazing body I once had. I am witnessing my erstwhile beauty blooming in my kids.

I can’t see without glasses. I no longer pass as anything BUT my age. I don’t know who any of the current celebrities are. I eat nothing but yogurt. I work out and yield 0 results. I fall asleep watching TV. I don’t swear anymore...” © djinnib00 / Reddit

"A growing interest in birds should be listed amongst hot flashes and night sweats as a sign of peri and menopause. 'Oh, look... is that a cardinal? Let me grab my bird book and a pair of binoculars!'" © Solodog2 / Reddit

“I yell at people who misbehave in public. I knit and I love it. I have to change glasses all the time to see different distances. My cheeks look like a hamster’s and now are same level as my chin.

I can grow a nice beard. I do not know any of the songs in the charts. I wear full cover soft bras.” © igomilesforacamel / Reddit

“Finding My Glasses Is a Workout.”

Aging often comes with its own set of quirks, and for many women, these quirks are both hilarious and relatable. One Reddit user shared a lighthearted take on the everyday challenges of getting older: “Getting older is like a surprise package you never ordered. First off, my memory plays hide and seek—it’s more hide than seek these days. I went to grab my phone the other day to call someone and ended up finding it in the fridge. Apparently, my brain thinks it’s a leftover sandwich.

And don’t get me started on making weird noises when I stand up. I used to just stand, no symphony involved. Now, it’s like a creaky door orchestra.

If only I could charge my joints like a phone, I’d be golden. Growing old: where finding your glasses is a workout, and naps are the highlight of the day.” © rectangularformula47 / Reddit

This comment perfectly captures the humor and frustration that often accompany aging. From misplaced items to the unexpected sound effects of everyday movements, these moments remind us to laugh at ourselves and embrace the absurdity of life. After all, as the user points out, naps are a highlight—and who doesn’t love a good nap?

The Challenges of Body Changes

For many women, menopause brings profound physical transformations—and not all of them are welcome. But amidst the frustrations, there’s also a growing sense of acceptance. “Today I’m cleaning out old clothes storage boxes. I was trying on some old bras, and they all look like teeny triangles like I knew my boobs got bigger the last few years, but it feels like I’m being pranked, these bras are so freaking small!” © aVoidFullOfF***s / Reddit

“I’ve always had large breasts, and they’re still with me, and I still can’t stand it because I hate wearing bras and wish I could get away with not. I’m now solidly apple-shaped, despite having been a lovely hourglass most of my life.

My hair is thinning right at the front of my hairline at my forehead, which is pretty hard to disguise, especially since I have the habit of pushing my taking glasses up in my head, where I promptly forget about them until I need them and can’t find them.” © Itzpapalotl13 / Reddit

For many women, menopause brings profound physical transformations—and not all of them are welcome. But amidst the frustrations, there’s also a growing sense of acceptance. “I’ve always been a thick woman and have always worn elastic whenever I could get away with it. And honestly, I’m saggy, baggy, veiny, ashy, wrinkly.... But I feel beautiful more days than not compared to my 30s-40s when I was mired in child-rearing.

I do what I feel like to help my appearance, but lord knows I don’t do all that I can, but I’m finally ok with it! When I have a little bit of extra money, I will have a little bit of face lifting I want done, but that’s about it! I think we finally accept ourselves more, and it’s freeing.” © Beautiful-Nothing685 / Reddit

The Emotional Shift

One of the most liberating aspects of menopause, according to several women, is the emotional shift that comes with it. Without the influence of estrogen, many find themselves speaking their minds more freely and caring less about societal expectations. “I really like, in a way, the lack of estrogen. Estrogen made me keep my mouth shut too many times. I am full on meno for over 11 years now.

The other day, a guy I barely know saw a picture of my married, mid-30’s daughter. It was the kind of picture you’d put on a job board. He said one word: Yummy.

I lack estrogen. He got a dressing down, no excuses accepted, blocked and kicked out of my life. He is a 61-year-old married man, and he will NOT bring that attitude around me.” © Maiya_Anon / Reddit

For many women, menopause brings a newfound confidence to stand up for themselves and others.

“Now I Get to Be an Eccentric Old Lady!”

Despite the challenges, many women found humor and even joy in their menopause journey. One lady summed it up perfectly: “OMG yes! I get that! I don’t care about dancing in public, stating my opinions or looking ‘perfect’ to go out of the house.” © djinnib00 / Reddit

For her, menopause has been an opportunity to embrace her true self, free from the pressures of youth.

“We Are All in This Together.”

Menopause is a universal experience, yet it’s rarely discussed openly. The women of r/Menopause remind us that while the journey can be tough, it’s also filled with moments of humor, empowerment, and solidarity. As the community’s description puts it: “’Menopause isn’t really that bad’... said no woman ever.” Whether it’s laughing at elastic waistbands, standing up to sexist comments, or embracing the freedom to be unapologetically yourself, menopause is a journey worth sharing.

Last week, my daughter-in-law sat me down with a very serious look on her face. “I don’t know how to say this, but...” she hesitated, eyes darting to my stomach. I blinked. Was she about to lecture me on my love for stretchy pants?

Then, in a hushed voice, she asked, “Are you... pregnant?” I choked on my tea. Pregnant? At my age?

I laughed so hard I almost peed (which, let’s be honest, is another lovely side effect of menopause). But she wasn’t joking. Apparently, she had noticed my “mood swings,” my “weird cravings,” and how I’d been fanning myself like an overheated Victorian lady.

“Oh, sweetheart,” I wheezed between laughs. “That’s not a baby. That’s just my hormones throwing a rave.” Welcome to menopause—where the symptoms are suspiciously similar to pregnancy, but instead of a baby at the end, you just get... older.

Last week, my husband sat me down, arms crossed, looking more serious than I’d ever seen him. “We need to talk,” he said in that uh-oh voice. I panicked. Had I forgotten to take the chicken out of the freezer? Did he finally notice I “borrowed” his hoodie... for the last six months?

Then he sighed and said, “You’ve been acting different. Sneaking around at night. Whispering on the phone. Hiding things.”

I stared at him, confused—until it hit me. “Oh my god... you think I’m having an affair?” He nodded solemnly. “Just tell me the truth.”

I burst out laughing. “Honey, I’m not sneaking around—I’m having hot flashes! I sit by the fridge at 3 AM because it’s the only place I don’t feel like I’m on fire!”

Turns out, menopause had turned me into a sweaty, sleep-deprived, highly emotional version of myself, and my poor husband mistook it for secret romance drama. So to prove I’m not the only one dealing with bizarre menopause side effects, I gathered 10 women to share their most unbelievable menopause stories.