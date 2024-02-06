105+ Best Valentine’s Day Quotes to Celebrate the Loving Day

Valentine’s Day offers a beautiful opportunity to express love and warmth to our nearest and dearest. Elevating the essence of this special day, we’ve thoughtfully curated a delightful selection of 105+ heartwarming Valentine’s Day quotes. Whether you’re crafting a tender card, planning an intimate dinner, or simply seeking to convey a sweet message to your loved ones, our carefully chosen quotes serve as the perfect expression of your deepest emotions. Embracing a spectrum from timeless sentiments to contemporary expressions of love, this compilation is crafted to inspire and elevate the romantic atmosphere on this joyous occasion.

“To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return. To just give.” — Madonna

“I’ve loved you from the moment I laid eyes on you.” — Little Woman

“Right from the start, you stole my heart.” — Unknown

“To my valentine—I never knew what love was until I met you.” — Unknown

“Know why I have a library card? Because I’m checking you out.” — Unknown

“Love doesn’t make the world go ’round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones

“Love at the lips was touch, As sweet as I could bear; And once that seemed too much; I lived on air.” — Robert Frost

“Love is the whole thing. We are only the pieces.” — Rumi

“You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.” — Unknown

“I love you more than words can express.” — Unknown

“You are the reason I believe in love.” — Unknown

“You are the missing piece to my puzzle.” — Unknown

“I am grateful for every moment we share.” — Unknown

“Your love is my greatest blessing.” — Unknown

“I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J. R. R. Tolkien

“Forever is not long enough with you.” — Unknown

“Our love is a journey, and I am grateful for every step.” — Unknown

“You complete me in every way.” — Unknown

“My love for you grows stronger with each passing day.” — Unknown

“You are the queen of my heart, ruling with love and grace.” — Unknown

“You are the love of my life, and I am grateful for every moment we share.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day — my love, my life, my heart, my forever valentine.”

“Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day.”

“You make my heart race and my world brighter with your presence.”

“When you put your arms around me, you let me know there’s nothing in this world I can’t do.”

“You’re the anchor that keeps me grounded in the storms of life.”

“I am blessed to have you as my partner, and I cherish our love every day.”

“You’re not just my valentine; you’re my best friend and confidant.”

“Every day with you feels like Valentine’s Day because you fill my life with love.”

“To the man who stole my heart, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

“Your love is the greatest gift, and I am grateful for it every day.”

“In your arms, I have found my forever home.”

“You are the key to my heart, and I am yours forever.”

“Wishing my one and only a Valentine’s Day filled with love and joy.”

“You are the sunshine that brightens my darkest days.”

“With you, every day is a celebration of love.”

“My love for you grows stronger with each passing day.”

“You are the melody in the soundtrack of my life.”

“To the man who completes me, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

“In your arms, I’ve found my forever home.”

“Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.” — Ann Landers

“If you love them in the morning with their eyes full of crust; if you love them at night with their hair full of rollers, chances are, you’re in love.” — Miles Davis

“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better, too.” — Paulo Coelho

“Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” — Lucille Ball

“When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.” — John Krasinski

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

“My heart to you is given, oh do give yours to me; We’ll lock them up together, and throw away the key.” — Frederick Saunders

“A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.” — Max Muller

“I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

“We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe

“Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence.” — Vincent van Gogh

“The greatest happiness you can have is knowing that you are loved.” — Unknown

“You are the source of my joy, the center of my world, and the whole of my heart.” — Unknown

I’m In Love With You

by: Meagan D. Murdoch

It’s the way you say I love you and the way you hold my hand.

There’s just so much about you, I completely understand.

It’s the twinkle in your eye that I only see when you look at me.

It’s the warmth of your hands; it sends a shock straight to my feet.

It’s how you always amaze me, you surprise me all day long.

This I know is true.

Baby, I’m in love with you!

Be My Valentine Forever

by: Belinda Galea

I love you for a lifetime,

Not only for a day.

I love you for who you are,

Not what you do or say.



I love the way you love me back,

So there is only one thing I can say.

I love you with my heart and soul and every other way,

So will you be my valentine, not only for one day?

From My Heart

by: Mrs. Creeves

A million stars up in the sky.

One shines brighter — I can’t deny.

A love so precious, a love so true,

a love that comes from me to you.

The angels sing when you are near.

Within your arms, I have nothing to fear.

You always know just what to say.

Just talking to you makes my day.

I love you, honey, with all of my heart.

Together forever and never to part.