105+ Best Valentine’s Day Quotes to Celebrate the Loving Day
Valentine’s Day offers a beautiful opportunity to express love and warmth to our nearest and dearest. Elevating the essence of this special day, we’ve thoughtfully curated a delightful selection of 105+ heartwarming Valentine’s Day quotes. Whether you’re crafting a tender card, planning an intimate dinner, or simply seeking to convey a sweet message to your loved ones, our carefully chosen quotes serve as the perfect expression of your deepest emotions. Embracing a spectrum from timeless sentiments to contemporary expressions of love, this compilation is crafted to inspire and elevate the romantic atmosphere on this joyous occasion.
Celebrate love every day, but make it more special today.
- “To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” — Elizabeth Gilbert
- “You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not.” — Jodi Picoult
- “Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope.” — Maya Angelou
- “Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day.” — Unknown
- “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss
- “Love is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
- “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn
- “I wish I could turn back the clock. I’d find you sooner and love you longer.” — Unknown
- “Love is an endless mystery, for it has nothing else to explain it.” — Rabindranath Tagore
- “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle
- “In your light, I learn how to love. In your beauty, how to make poems. You dance inside my chest, where no one sees you, but sometimes I do, and that sight becomes this art.” — Rumi
- “A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.” — Max Muller
- “The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller
- “Love is the poetry of the senses.” — Honoré de Balzac
- “Love is like the wind, you can’t see it, but you can feel it.” — Nicholas Sparks
- “True love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach
- “Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.” — Trent Shelton
- “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” — Pablo Picasso
- “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.” — Unknown
- “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne
Send this to HER to express your love.
- “To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return. To just give.” — Madonna
- “I’ve loved you from the moment I laid eyes on you.” — Little Woman
- “Right from the start, you stole my heart.” — Unknown
- “To my valentine—I never knew what love was until I met you.” — Unknown
- “Know why I have a library card? Because I’m checking you out.” — Unknown
- “Love doesn’t make the world go ’round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones
- “Love at the lips was touch, As sweet as I could bear; And once that seemed too much; I lived on air.” — Robert Frost
- “Love is the whole thing. We are only the pieces.” — Rumi
- “You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.” — Unknown
- “I love you more than words can express.” — Unknown
- “You are the reason I believe in love.” — Unknown
- “You are the missing piece to my puzzle.” — Unknown
- “I am grateful for every moment we share.” — Unknown
- “Your love is my greatest blessing.” — Unknown
- “I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J. R. R. Tolkien
- “Forever is not long enough with you.” — Unknown
- “Our love is a journey, and I am grateful for every step.” — Unknown
- “You complete me in every way.” — Unknown
- “My love for you grows stronger with each passing day.” — Unknown
- “You are the queen of my heart, ruling with love and grace.” — Unknown
If you want to convey your love through words, send this quotes to HIM.
- “You are the love of my life, and I am grateful for every moment we share.”
- “Happy Valentine’s Day — my love, my life, my heart, my forever valentine.”
- “Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day.”
- “You make my heart race and my world brighter with your presence.”
- “When you put your arms around me, you let me know there’s nothing in this world I can’t do.”
- “You’re the anchor that keeps me grounded in the storms of life.”
- “I am blessed to have you as my partner, and I cherish our love every day.”
- “You’re not just my valentine; you’re my best friend and confidant.”
- “Every day with you feels like Valentine’s Day because you fill my life with love.”
- “To the man who stole my heart, Happy Valentine’s Day.”
- “Your love is the greatest gift, and I am grateful for it every day.”
- “In your arms, I have found my forever home.”
- “You are the key to my heart, and I am yours forever.”
- “Wishing my one and only a Valentine’s Day filled with love and joy.”
- “You are the sunshine that brightens my darkest days.”
- “With you, every day is a celebration of love.”
- “My love for you grows stronger with each passing day.”
- “You are the melody in the soundtrack of my life.”
- “To the man who completes me, Happy Valentine’s Day.”
- “In your arms, I’ve found my forever home.”
Valentine’s Day quotes from famous poets.
- “I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning
- “Whatever souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë
- “There is no remedy for love but to love more.” — Henry David Thoreau
- “To love at all is to be vulnerable.” — C. S. Lewis
- “All my life, my heart has yearned for a thing I cannot name.” — André Breton
- “I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft
- “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind; And therefore is wing’d Cupid painted blind.” — William Shakespeare
- “Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination.” — Voltaire
- “The heart has its reasons, of which reason knows nothing.” — Blaise Pascal
- “You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.” — Oscar Wilde
- “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King, Jr
- “A life without love is like a year without summer.” — Jenna Evans Welch
- “Every heart sings a song, incomplete, until another heart whispers back.” — Plato
- “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn
- “I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul.” — Charles Dickens
- “Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” — Mother Teresa
- “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott
- “The only true gift is a portion of yourself.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “Love is the enchanted dawn of every heart.” — Alphonse Marie Louis de Lamartine
- “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse
More extended Valentine’s Day quotes.
- “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.” — Ann Landers
- “If you love them in the morning with their eyes full of crust; if you love them at night with their hair full of rollers, chances are, you’re in love.” — Miles Davis
- “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better, too.” — Paulo Coelho
- “Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” — Lucille Ball
- “When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.” — John Krasinski
- “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou
- “My heart to you is given, oh do give yours to me; We’ll lock them up together, and throw away the key.” — Frederick Saunders
- “A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.” — Max Muller
- “I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
- “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu
- “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle
- “We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe
- “Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence.” — Vincent van Gogh
- “The greatest happiness you can have is knowing that you are loved.” — Unknown
- “You are the source of my joy, the center of my world, and the whole of my heart.” — Unknown
Quotes from your favorite movies? Why not!
- “You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.” — Gone With The Wind
- “You don’t step in to love, you fall in. Head over heels. Have you ever seen someone fall head over heels in love? It’s ugly, bro. Toxic.” — Ashton Kutcher as Reed Bennett, Valentine’s Day
- “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” — Love Story
- “I wish I knew how to quit you.” — Brokeback Mountain
- “To me, you are perfect.” — Love Actually
- “I love that you get cold when it’s 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich.” — When Harry Met Sally
- “It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other.” — Good Will Hunting
- “You complete me.” — Jerry Maguire
- “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally
- “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” — Notting Hill
- “You had me at ’hello.’” — Jerry Maguire
- “It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together.” — Sleepless in Seattle
- “You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.” — Pride and Prejudice
If you’re a sentimental lover, here’s a bonus of short love poems to touch your heart.
I’m In Love With You
by: Meagan D. Murdoch
It’s the way you say I love you and the way you hold my hand.
There’s just so much about you, I completely understand.
It’s the twinkle in your eye that I only see when you look at me.
It’s the warmth of your hands; it sends a shock straight to my feet.
It’s how you always amaze me, you surprise me all day long.
This I know is true.
Baby, I’m in love with you!
Be My Valentine Forever
by: Belinda Galea
I love you for a lifetime,
Not only for a day.
I love you for who you are,
Not what you do or say.
I love the way you love me back,
So there is only one thing I can say.
I love you with my heart and soul and every other way,
So will you be my valentine, not only for one day?
From My Heart
by: Mrs. Creeves
A million stars up in the sky.
One shines brighter — I can’t deny.
A love so precious, a love so true,
a love that comes from me to you.
The angels sing when you are near.
Within your arms, I have nothing to fear.
You always know just what to say.
Just talking to you makes my day.
I love you, honey, with all of my heart.
Together forever and never to part.
As we wrap up our celebration of love and connection on this special loving day, let these handpicked Valentine’s Day quotes resonate with the seeds of creativity within us all. Whether you’re sharing a laugh, expressing timeless sentiments, or embracing the warmth of love, may these quotes continue to inspire moments of joy and connection in your life. Let the spirit of love extend beyond today and permeate every day, reminding us to celebrate the beauty of relationships and the power of love in all its forms.