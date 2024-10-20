11 Easy Nail Designs That Are Perfect for Halloween
These 11 easy nail designs are the perfect way to embrace the spooky season with style. Even if you're not a nail art pro, most of these looks can be achieved with basic tools like nail stickers, stencils, or a steady hand and a toothpick.
When searching for Halloween nail inspiration, we often complicate things by picking designs that are overly detailed or too extravagant, which can sometimes come off as tacky. On the other hand, we might play it too safe with a plain orange manicure that feels boring.
To strike the perfect balance, we’ve gathered 11 easy yet original nail design ideas you can try at home. These looks are creative without being over-the-top, allowing you to celebrate Halloween with nails that stand out, but in a fun and tasteful way.
1. Plaid and spiral pattern
“Did somebody say Halloween nail inspo? 🎃👻” matzo_baller / Reddit
2. Red and black ombré design
3. Alternate Halloween-themed colors
4. Ghost tip accent
5. Black flames
“Maleficent Flames 💚🔥” nadiag_nails / Reddit
6. Abstract witch potion design
“Witchy Vibes 🔮💚” nadiag_nails / Reddit
7. Cute Halloween-themed characters
“Cute 👻🎃🧟♀️💀” nadiag_nails / Reddit
8. Water Marble Nail Art with Halloween-themed colors
“Did some fluid art and went for a Halloween theme.” AthenaRN85 / Reddit
9. Favorite candy design
“I made a set of nails for the most controversial Halloween candy.” TeenyWalrus / Reddit
10. Non-realistic blood nails
“Manon inspired Halloween nails! 🎃” blonde-lady / Reddit
11. Realistic blood nails
“Was really trying to go for some sort of realism, I’m so glad it paid off.” manj33p / Reddit
An artist has taken iconic characters like Ariel, Belle, and Cinderella and redesigned them to fit modern beauty standards, and the results are jaw-dropping.