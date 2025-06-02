11 Everyday Beauty Mistakes That Can Secretly Ruin Your Look

The contrast between facial features, such as the lips and eyebrows, can diminish over time, affecting the vitality of the face. Many women dye their eyebrows darker to give their eyes more expression and freshness. This technique can be effective, as it highlights the eyes and improves the appearance.

However, it is important to maintain balance. If the eyebrows look too dark or too sharply defined, the effect can be unflattering. It is best to choose a color that is two shades lighter than your hair and to shape your eyebrows in a soft, natural curve that follows the line of your eyes.