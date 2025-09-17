11 People Who Sewed One-of-a-Kind Creations

“The pattern for this dress is self-drafted. I draped a corset top on my mannequin, and the skirt is 3 half-circles sewn together and gathered at the waist. The fabric is a white cotton sateen that I did an ice tie-dye on with a bunch of different shades of green. I also made some press-on nails to match, and I am very proud of how well I was able to get them to match the fabric.” © cartierdior / Reddit