11 Practical Parenting Tips for Parents

Make chores fun with creative games! Hide small treats under knickknacks for kids to find while dusting. Use a chore chart where completed tasks earn stickers, with the most earning “Helper of the Week.” Turn laundry into a sock-matching game, or use single socks as dust mitts.

Make cleanup a scavenger hunt with a five-minute timer to see who tidies up the most. After dinner, do a “10-Minute Tidy” as a family. Assign a “Clutter Inspector” to collect stray items—owners must do a chore to reclaim them. Give kids a personalized cleaning caddy to make them feel like official helpers!