11 Practical Parenting Tips for Parents
Embarking on the journey of parenthood is both exhilarating and challenging. As new parents, you’re likely inundated with advice from all directions. To help you navigate this beautiful chaos, we’ve curated a list of genius parenting hacks, sourced from experienced parents and experts, to make your life a tad easier and your baby’s days a lot brighter.
1. Make chores funny and enjoyable.
Make chores fun with creative games! Hide small treats under knickknacks for kids to find while dusting. Use a chore chart where completed tasks earn stickers, with the most earning “Helper of the Week.” Turn laundry into a sock-matching game, or use single socks as dust mitts.
Make cleanup a scavenger hunt with a five-minute timer to see who tidies up the most. After dinner, do a “10-Minute Tidy” as a family. Assign a “Clutter Inspector” to collect stray items—owners must do a chore to reclaim them. Give kids a personalized cleaning caddy to make them feel like official helpers!
2. Let them do things on their own.
Let your child tackle challenges on their own, even if it means they make mistakes—like putting shoes on the wrong feet or falling while learning to walk. It’s all part of their problem-solving journey! Offer help only when they ask or give a gentle hint.
Present tasks that are slightly tricky but achievable with a little support, teaching them how to cope with frustration and keep going. Remember to praise their effort, not just the result. Try saying, “I’m so proud of you for sticking with that!” instead of just “You’re great at tying your shoes!”
3. At least once a month, give them a new challenge.
Children’s self-esteem is shaped by the challenges they face, whether it’s a tough life event (like divorce or loss) or a goal they choose (like school or sports). Kids often judge themselves based on how they handle these situations, taking credit for both successes and failures. Overcoming challenges boosts confidence, while struggling can lead to feelings of failure.
Parents can’t control all the challenges their kids will face, but they can guide them toward manageable ones and help them see the bigger picture. Teach children to balance how they view success and failure, encouraging them to see setbacks as learning opportunities and to celebrate their efforts, not just the results.
4. Ask about their opinion.
As a parent, you may feel like you know your child inside and out. However, children are constantly growing, developing new emotions, fears, and preferences. To truly stay connected, it’s important to keep asking questions that spark meaningful conversations.
The challenge? Kids are experts at giving one-word answers. Simple questions like “How was your day?” often lead nowhere. If you want to encourage your child to open up, try these engaging and fun questions designed for toddlers, preschoolers, kindergarteners, and older kids.
5. Cultivating empathy in children from a young age.
Teaching emotions through play is an important way to develop empathy in children. Games and activities can help children learn the language to express and understand complex feelings. To play emotion charades, take turns acting out emotions and guessing what feeling is being portrayed.
Empathy is a key ingredient in positive friendships and relationships. It reduces conflict and misunderstandings and leads to helping behavior, kindness, and even greater success in life in general.
6. Give children choices.
Giving children choices helps them feel empowered and develop decision-making skills. While some caregivers plan everything, it’s important to allow children to choose within set limits. Simple choices, like selecting a book or snack, foster independence.
However, choices should only be given when the child truly has an option. Allowing flexibility, such as letting a restless child choose an alternative activity during story time, reduces power struggles and improves behavior.
7. Foster responsibility in children with gentle guidance.
Instilling a strong sense of responsibility in children is crucial for their growth, as it helps them recognize the importance of owning their actions. Responsibility is more than just completing tasks—it plays a key role in shaping a child’s character and future. It fosters accountability, self-discipline, and the ability to make thoughtful choices. These skills are essential as children mature into independent adults capable of managing their personal, academic, and professional lives.
8. Choose your compliments wisely.
It’s natural for children to seek approval and attention from their parents. However, there’s a significant difference between constantly telling a child they’re the prettiest or smartest and acknowledging when they’re doing something well, demonstrating effort, or showing care for others. While praise is important for building a child’s self-esteem, it should be used sparingly, as excessive praise can have a negative effect.
9. Understand their emotions and listen to them.
Understanding and managing emotions is crucial for children’s development and well-being. It helps them express emotions appropriately, bounce back from challenges, control impulses, and interact positively with others. Emotional regulation supports learning, friendship, and independence.
Young children need help recognizing and naming emotions, which lays the foundation for managing them later. For children under 3, you can develop their emotional language by labeling emotions they show or see in others, and engaging them in activities like play, singing, or reading to explore emotions.
10. Be your kid’s best friend.
Building a strong friendship with your child involves making a lifetime commitment to love and support them, understanding their unique personality, and spending quality time together regularly. Be available to them, both during scheduled and unscheduled moments, and listen actively to their thoughts and feelings. Small acts of physical affection, like a hug or a pat on the back, also help create emotional connections and show your love. These efforts, no matter how small, build a lasting bond with your child.
11.Show concern and care when your child feels lonely.
If your child feels lonely, start by asking them about it and sharing your own experiences. If they’re not ready to talk, try again later without pushing. When they do open up, listen carefully and offer supportive responses like, “That sounds tough.” To help, practice social skills with them in small steps or encourage them to take small risks, reminding them it’ll likely get better.
For kids who misunderstand social cues, help them see different perspectives. Finally, guide them to find groups or activities they enjoy, including online communities, to boost their confidence and help them feel connected.
Remember, there’s no perfect way to parent—trust your instincts, be patient with yourself, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed. Embrace the ups and downs, knowing that every step you take is helping you grow as a parent. With love, care, and a little creativity, you’ll create a nurturing environment for your child and build memories that will last a lifetime. Parenting can be challenging, but with these practical tips, you’ll feel more confident and prepared as you navigate this exciting journey.