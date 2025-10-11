11 Real Stories That Prove a Mother’s Love Knows No Limits

When I was 6, my parents were going through a divorce. My mom was obviously stressed and busy, and told me she didn’t think we’d be able to put up Christmas lights that year. Which, when you’re 6, was a big letdown. One day, I came home and, lo and behold, the lights were up!

My mom took me inside and said, “Well, you’re not going to believe this, but while you were at school today, the elves helped me put up the lights!” What actually happened, of course, was my mom decided, “He’s losing his dad, poor kid NEEDS some cheer this year. He deserves lights.” And she took the day off work to put up the lights. © zdragan2 / Reddit