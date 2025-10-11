11 Real Stories That Prove a Mother’s Love Knows No Limits
1.
I begged my Mom to play a video game with me since nobody was home and my friends were busy. She is terrible at video games and doesn’t play. I had beaten her over 15 times and was going to clearly win. During the last game, she came around a tight corner and beat me. We both froze for a good 10 seconds and burst out laughing extremely hard, cheering the kill. This happened almost 30 years ago, and I still think about it. © Champion-of-Nurgle / Reddit
2.
When I was 6, my parents were going through a divorce. My mom was obviously stressed and busy, and told me she didn’t think we’d be able to put up Christmas lights that year. Which, when you’re 6, was a big letdown. One day, I came home and, lo and behold, the lights were up!
My mom took me inside and said, “Well, you’re not going to believe this, but while you were at school today, the elves helped me put up the lights!” What actually happened, of course, was my mom decided, “He’s losing his dad, poor kid NEEDS some cheer this year. He deserves lights.” And she took the day off work to put up the lights. © zdragan2 / Reddit
3.
One April Fool’s my mom made us a special dinner. She made meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans. The green beans were green air heads rolled into green bean shapes. The mashed potatoes were ice cream with cookies and cream gravy, and the meatloaf was a rice crispy treat coated in chocolate with a little red icing for the ketchup. Then we ate actual meatloaf for dessert.
© Dodger7777 / Reddit
4.
When I was in elementary school, my family got a new set of dishes for everyday use, and they each had a different painted scene on them. Most of the scenes were villages and farms in muted colors, but one was a very fun and colorful scene. I’d always give it to myself when I set the table, and I told my mom it was my favorite back when I was probably around 8. I’m 33, my parents still have the dishes, and when I’m over for dinner, without fail, my mom still gives me that plate when she sets the table.
© thiswillsoonendbadly / Reddit
5.
When my parents divorced, I lived with my dad because he was much wealthier than my mom. She and I were never very close. On my 15th birthday, she gave me a crocheted sweater. I muttered a quick thanks and shoved it into my dresser, too embarrassed to wear it.
Years later, while cleaning out my things, I decided to give the sweater to my neighbor. Not long after, she called me in a panic and said, “Hurry! You have to check the sweater pocket!” Inside, I found an envelope with a letter from my mom and a small savings book in my name. Page after page showed deposits she had made since I was a child. At the bank, I learned she had continued saving all these years. I broke down. Even with so little, she had done everything she could for me, quietly preparing for my future, stitch by stitch, year after year.
6.
When I was a teenager, I had a friend spend the night, and I was being mean to my younger sister. Well, as we were coming out of my room to get a snack, we realized all the lights were out in the house. We walked down the long hallway towards the kitchen, and that’s when my mum jumped out of the living room to scare us. She could barely stop laughing long enough to say, “That’s what you get for being a mean brother!” She’s passed away now, but I still laugh at how funny she thought that was!
© dmcqueen15 / Reddit
7.
School was cancelled because of snow, and me, my brother, and a couple of other kids from the neighborhood, were playing video games all day at our place since we had the house to ourselves with our parents at work. Right when we were about to go scrounging for food for lunch, there was a knock at the door.
A delivery driver from the local pizza place was outside with four pizzas. I started to tell him we didn’t order anything and didn’t have any money, and he said, “Your mom already paid for it, she said to tell you she knew all you guys would be here and you’d probably be hungry.”
© IgnoreMe304 / Reddit
8.
Just a few years ago, I was visiting home after living out of state for grad school. My mom is a librarian at an elementary school and found an adorable book that she thought I’d like because she knew how much I liked dinosaurs. My mom came into the room, got comfy in my bed, and read me a cute kids’ story about dinosaurs, even though I was a full adult lol. She’s adorable. © team_meme / Reddit
9.
My mom used to call my school and tell them I wasn’t coming in without me knowing, then would take me to the movies. She’d do this once a year. It was the best. I always liked going to the movies with my mum. © Sarcasticman22 / Reddit
10.
My mom and I used to make desserts together. I guess I saw a banana split somewhere before, but being 4 years old, I thought it was my own genius creation. I asked my mom to make dessert one night and walked her through all the steps like I was some dessert mastermind, and she was enthusiastically playing along.
At the end, she asked me what we should call our new creation, and I exclaimed, “A banana split!” And she said it was the perfect name for it. We were so excited about our “new” dessert and to share the news with my dad and brother. © Shopping-Known / Reddit
11.
My mom doesn’t like that I became a graphic designer. Calls it meaningless and says, “It’ll be taken by AI anyway.” One day, we had a family get-together, and my MIL humiliated me by saying, “Anyone can do your job, you’re not special.” Well, my mom looked at her and said, “You’re just bitter that you can’t draw a straight line, Susan.” I’m glad she stood up for me that day.
So the next time your mom tells that story you’ve heard a thousand times, or sends you a text that just says “thinking of you,” take a second to cherish it. Besides moms, grandparents show us a different kind of love, it’s the kind that feeds you until you’re stuffed for the next few days, or the kind that you’ll see in these heartfelt stories.