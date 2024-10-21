11 Sleek Makeup Trends to Try This Season

As the seasons change, so do our makeup preferences. And this year brings a fresh wave of sleek and sophisticated trends that promise to elevate your beauty game in 2024/2025.

1. New version of clean girl make-up

Balletcore makeup is like an older, more stylish version of the "clean girl" look from the early 2020s. It's simple and soft, with smooth skin that shines a bit like a ballet slipper. Chanel makeup artist Kay Montano describes it as a very polished, stylish but natural look. The focus is on neat, pulled-back hair and a fresh face with minimal makeup. Skincare products that also act like makeup work well—think of sheer, glowing skin. You just need a little mascara on your top lashes and brow gel to shape your eyebrows.

2. Laminated brows

It might be time to book a brow wax. Sleek, groomed, thinner brows are making a comeback, says Spickard, inspired by ’90s trends. If skinny brows aren’t for you, go for full and fluffy brows. Lau suggests brushing them up and using a 2-in-1 product, like Makeup Revolution’s Brow Filter Duo, to fill them in and get a lifted look. “The sharp cut of the pencil allows me to mimic brow hairs. I finish off the brows with the brow gel on the other side of the pen,” Lau adds.

3. Blurred lips

Blurry lips are going to be popular in 2024, according to Chanel makeup artist Marco Antonio. He compares it to a soft-focus photo. This look creates a gradient effect on the lips, where the color is darker in the middle and fades out softly at the edges. To get this look, apply lipstick in the center of your lips, avoiding the outer edges. You can use a soft brush, but Antonio prefers to blend it with his fingers. Then, use a cotton bud or clean brush to soften the edges, making the lipstick blend smoothly into your skin.

4. Burgundy mascara

"Burgundy mascara" has taken TikTok by storm, with over 53 million videos featuring the trend. Even Millie Bobby Brown shared her excitement for the reddish-purple hue. Some users are declaring that burgundy has replaced black as the go-to mascara color.

5. Hybrid concealer

As the demand for simpler foundations and skin tints grows, we can expect more makeup products that also care for the skin. A key trend is the rise of 2-in-1 concealers, which provide full coverage exactly where it’s needed. This approach not only hides blemishes, dark circles, and uneven skin tone but also creates a natural look, making the makeup almost invisible.

6. C-sculpt contouring

You’ve likely noticed blush being applied higher, from the cheeks up to the cheekbones, all over TikTok, and this trend will continue in 2024. Applying blush higher is similar to contouring, but using blush instead of bronzer. This technique lifts the face and gives the appearance of higher cheekbones. To create the look, apply blush in a “C” shape, starting from the temples, down towards the cheekbones, and then up slightly over the outer edges of your eyebrows for a more dramatic effect.

7. Focusing on one detail

During the S/S 24 fashion week, bold colors were used on both eyes and lips. Solid, bold eyeliners in shades like red, deep blue, and emerald green add intensity and work well together. This look focuses on one feature, so choose to highlight either your eyes or lips, keeping the rest of the face natural with a light touch of blush. If you go for bold lips, choose bright red or dark wine shades for a polished, glossy finish.

8. Glossy full lips

Lip gloss is making a strong comeback. From tinted glosses that care for your lips to shiny, multidimensional finishes, glossy lips are already a major makeup trend in 2024. Lips will be a key focus, with shiny, light-catching colors like those seen in Pat McGrath’s LiquiLUST and Laura Mercier’s High Vibe Lip Colour, adding an interesting touch to your makeup, explains Pal.

9. Magical eyes

Pal expects bold eye makeup to keep evolving. From striking designs to bright eyeliners and even rhinestones for special events, eye makeup could become the most flexible and eye-catching feature, offering a fun way to show off personal style, she explains.

10. Doll like blush

Spring weather has a way of inspiring you to embrace a flirty style with pretty pinks, ribbons, and bows. Murdick shares that using a light layer of blush can make your makeup look very feminine and youthful, giving your skin a fresh glow. She suggests beginning with a bright cream blush but applying it lightly for a soft effect instead of a heavy color. You should spread it across your cheeks, from the apples to the cheekbones.

11. Ombre lips

The ’90s ombré lip style has been popular for a long time and is here to stay. Using lip pencils can help define and highlight the natural shape of your lips, making them look fuller and more defined. It also helps the lipstick last longer and gives you more options if you like to change up your lip color. To achieve this look perfectly, Antonio suggests a few key steps. First, prepare and moisturize your lips. Make sure your lip pencil is freshly sharpened and start by outlining along your natural lip line. He usually begins at the cupid’s bow and moves to the corners of the mouth using short, precise strokes for a neat line. If you often switch lipstick colors, it’s best to use a clear or neutral lip liner.