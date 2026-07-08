12 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Why Compassion Still Guides Heavy Hearts to Happiness in 2026

I went on a first date. He took me to a restaurant where his ex works as a waitress. I didn’t know that at first. He’d picked the place, saying it was his favorite spot, with great food, great atmosphere.

From the moment we sat down, she was off with us. Mixed up orders, responded slowly, forgot his dish twice, and spilled water on our table. He was visibly irritated but holding it together in front of me. I felt bad for him, honestly. She seemed to be doing it on purpose.

When he went to the bathroom, I whispered to her, “You should apologize.” She laughed it off and said, “I know how this looks. You’ll thank me later.”

The date ended normally. He walked me to my door, was charming, and kissed me on the cheek. Said he’d text me tomorrow. The next morning, she messaged me through the reservation name. That’s when she told me everything.

He brought every new date to that restaurant. Not because the food was good. Because he wanted her to have to watch. To smile and take the order and refill the water while he sat across from someone new. It was never about the food. It was always about making her feel small.

She’d figured that out after the second time. So she’d stopped letting it work. Every time he walked in, she made the date just uncomfortable enough that the mask slipped a little. Not to ruin his night, but to give the woman sitting across from him something to notice before she got too attached.

“I couldn’t warn you outright,” she wrote. “So I bought you time instead.” She was right. He never texted me again. But she did and last week we went out to dinner together.