12 Employees Whose Last Day Couldn’t Have Gone Any Worse

Curiosities
day ago

Everyone dreams of a successful career and a positive work environment. But sometimes, reality falls short of those hopes. In this collection, you’ll find fascinating stories of individuals whose jobs came to an unexpected, and abrupt, end. Whether caused by their own choices or pure chance, these real-life tales are bound to captivate and surprise you.

  • Got a job helping the IT guy who didn’t want anyone moving in on his territory (I didn’t’ know this at the time). First thing he asks me is a list of my strengths and weaknesses which I write out and give to him. He takes my list of weaknesses to the boss and convinces him that I shouldn’t have been hired. I was fired 10 minutes later.
    © Captain_Coco_Koala / Reddit
  • I work with some of the biggest names in media. One day, I was working remotely and was borrowing my roommate’s laptop (mine had an unfortunate meeting with orange juice the day before). When I was done, I left it in his room, but I forgot to log out of my work account. The next day, my boss called me in to his office. Turns out, my roommate had logged into my work email and sent a bizarre message to one of our biggest clients. From the looks of it, it was a screenplay he wrote and it was bad... It was like a mixture of Shrek and 50 Shades of Grey. My boss wasn’t impressed and told me that leaving my account unsecured was a serious breach of company policy. I was let go on the spot and had to have a very awkward conversation with my roommate later.
  • I took a half day off for a doctor’s appointment. It ran longer than I thought. I texted my boss that I’d be a bit later than expected. I got home 1 hour past the allotted time for a half day and missed a meeting. I was fired the next day. I’d been at the company for 6 years. It took me 6 months to find a new job in a different field but i’m much happier with the work I’m doing now.
    © spacemandown / Reddit
  • I was involved with the secretary. We thought we were both discreet, but everyone knew. To clarify, we had a policy that said coworkers cannot engage in relationships. We broke the rules. I hated the place and took all the blame to keep her from getting canned too.
    © F**tedInYourCoffee / Reddit
  • I got written up and pushed out of the company for farting in the wrong place.
    To be fair, I was working in our microbiology QA group at a big pharmaceutical manufacturing company that made contact solution and other stuff. It was taco soup day and this particular day it was extra spicy.

    To get into the fill room, you have to spend like 45 minutes getting dressed in sterile room garb without touching the outside of your suits. It’s quite the dance. So I’m in there sampling 100+ points of contact around the fill needle and my stomach starts grumbling. It’s the end of the day, I don’t want to leave and get dressed again. I look around and there are a few ladies working upstream on the conveyor belt. Immediately after the fill needle, it goes out a little cutout in the window to be immediately packaged. The fill room itself has these cascading air pressures blowing away from the fill needle and is super loud.

    So, that’s my spot, I start to sample in that area, and let out a little ’pffffrrrrrrrrrrt!’. I feel better and go about my business. But then I start to hear this loud ’moop moooop’ sound. Now, we have alarms, it’s a stack of lights every few feet. A high pitched red light is a jam in the tracks somewhere, a blue alarm is something else, but this time a yellow alarm is going off. I look around unconcerned and see the ladies upstream are laughing. I look out to the packaging area and everyone is staring in the window at me. The line boss bangs on the window and demands that I see him outside.

    Turns out, there are hydrogen sulphide sensors around the sensitive areas of the line. That’s because farts cause pink eye and I had just contaminated product. Thousands of bottles were thrown away and the line had to be purged for minutes before and after the ’incident’. When I got out, I had to sign several forms that claimed that I farted in the fill room. I got written up for it, my boss let me go home early, and I was forced out soon after.
    © Fr0thBeard / Reddit
  • I was working from home and had just joined a big client pitch over Zoom. I didn’t realise my mic was unmuted while I stepped away for a minute. When I came back, everyone was silent. “Josh,” my boss said, “Do you know what you just said?” Unfortunately, I did.

    I had slipped away to take a call from my girlfriend and I had quickly started complaining about my boss. As I did most days in the comfort of my own home. Big mistake. Apparently referring to your boss as a “shorter and meaner version of the Chucky doll ” is enough to get you canned. Who knew?
  • I brought my kid to work with me so I didn’t have to call in sick — I needed the money. I worked at an after-school program at a school. I worked off site so I thought I was good, until my coworker ratted me out. I lost my job.
    © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Went to the next town with my boss to buy a truck, but we didn’t find one. A week later, the pay for that 14h day was not on my check. I asked the boss’s wife, the bookkeeper, why I was not paid for that day and she gave me a funny look, asked for my pay stubs, and left.

    The following Sunday she came to my house, we don’t work Sundays. She asked if I was seeing her husband. Turns out, she was supposed to go with him and he told her a male coworker was going instead. My 15 year career ended with a man’s lie.
    © Lymelove / Reddit
  • They tried to cancel lunch (which shouldn’t be allowed) and I choked while trying to secretly eat a hot dog...
    © dan81989 / Reddit
  • I had a date with a patient’s relative and that was the reason I got fired. Neither patient nor the relative complained about it. I was working as a translator for international patients in a private hospital. I still to this day find it unfair, but pay wasn’t good anyway.
    © FBrandt / Reddit
  • Left the company for a job that paid more (not that much more). I left arrogantly (I was twenty something back then). To this day I regret it. They liked me there, had a plan for my career, and I had a lot of training, but I cared more about some more money and having company car. The truth is, I was not as good as I thought and got fired after six months from the company I went to.
    © UrbanCyclerPT / Reddit

