12 Fashion Items From History With Surprising Hidden Purposes

In the Victorian era, nightcaps were a bedtime staple for women, children, and the elderly, serving both practical and cultural purposes. However, by the early 20th century, these once-essential garments fell out of favor and were soon associated with outdated fashion and poor taste. Interestingly, around 1910, women began to reintroduce them into their nightly routines—this time with a renewed focus on hair care.

Silk evening caps gained popularity for their ability to protect the hair during sleep. They helped maintain softness and shine, minimized tangling, and made morning grooming far easier. Some variations were even infused with pleasant scents, allowing women to wake with hair that not only looked good but smelled lovely too. Far from being mere remnants of the past, these caps became early tools in the evolving world of beauty and self-care.