12 Hidden Details in Famous Cartoons That We Might’ve Missed

Most cartoons are full of curious details that we don't tend to notice when we watch them for the first time. And sometimes you need to revisit the movie a few times to find an Easter egg or reference. Some viewers even manage to build an entertaining theory about the relationship of characters in cartoon franchises.

A weird sign

If you notice this sign once in one of the old cartoons, you’ll notice it everywhere. For example, in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Alice in Wonderland and many other films. Why do they show this? Does it have a meaning, or is it just a coincidence? Perhaps the characters were trying to protect themselves from evil this way.

Inside Out 2

In the film Inside Out 2, there is a moment where Joy gives Anxiety binoculars to look at Family Island. These binoculars are a reference to the character named Lenny from the Toy Story franchise.

Kung Fu Panda 2

In the Kung Fu Panda 2 cartoon, you can see patched up cracks above the entrance to Mr. Ping’s restaurant. It makes sense because this arch was destroyed during the battle between Po and Tai Lung in the first part. The creators of the film decided to add this realistic touch.

WALL-E

In the opening scene of the cartoon, you can see that the wind turbines have been built on piles of rubbish. Perhaps this was a hint that mankind decided to switch to green energy production only when it was too late.

Frozen 2

When the cartoon characters play charades, Anna in one of the scenes makes the same expression as Sulley from the cartoon Monsters, Inc. He was scaring children in this way to get energy for the inhabitants of his world.

Frozen

In the first part of the franchise, you can spot a reference to an actual painting in one of Anna's songs. It's called The Swing, the painting by French painter Jean-Honoré Fragonard, painted around 1767.

Hercules

In one scene, the cartoon character Hades says, “Guys, relax. It’s only half-time.” And this happens exactly at the 46th minute, which is the middle of the 92-minute film.

Up

During the heroes’ journey, Dug is the only dog to successfully track down the tropical bird. And this is most likely because he is the only hunting dog, a golden retriever. All the others involved in the hunt are guard dog breeds.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

When Miles Morales electrocutes Peter Parker, there is a glowing effect of his nervous system. But previously, when they wanted to show electrocution in cartoons, they would illuminate the skeleton of the character. From the anatomical point of view, this technique looks more believable than the old one.

Monsters University

In this universe of monsters, children’s screams are the source of energy, which appears in a gaseous state in special tanks. And because energy here is a gas, light switches are valves and pipes work as wires.

Monsters, Inc.

In the first cartoon of this universe, there is a moment where we can notice the real name of the girl who is accidentally kidnapped by Sulley. He calls her Boo, but the girl signs her drawings and we can see that her real name is Mary.

Aladdin

In one of the scenes of Aladdin, Aladdin accidentally throws an apple to Jasmine and she catches it. There is a belief that in Ancient Greece, a girl was called to marry by throwing her an apple. If she caught it, it meant consent. So, maybe it was Jasmine’s marriage proposal, and we all missed it.