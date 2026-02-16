12 Moments That Teach Us to Stay Kind, Even When We’re Running on Empty

After 19 years, my landlord tried to keep my damage deposit (last month's rent) even though there was no damage (I hired a cleaning service and took detailed pictures!). He planned to use my money to remodel the kitchen. Unfortunately for him, he got caught by the City of SF and had to post a permit application for 90 days before he could touch the place. The City requires receipts for actual repairs done within 21 days in order to keep any deposit (cleaning deposits are not allowed). Needless to say, he had to return my entire deposit!