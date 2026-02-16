After 19 years, my landlord tried to keep my damage deposit (last month's rent) even though there was no damage (I hired a cleaning service and took detailed pictures!). He planned to use my money to remodel the kitchen. Unfortunately for him, he got caught by the City of SF and had to post a permit application for 90 days before he could touch the place. The City requires receipts for actual repairs done within 21 days in order to keep any deposit (cleaning deposits are not allowed). Needless to say, he had to return my entire deposit!
12 Moments That Teach Us to Stay Kind, Even When We’re Running on Empty
People
19 hours ago
We’ve had those days when patience feels like a luxury we just can’t afford. The alarm didn’t go off, the coffee spilled, and now someone’s testing the last nerve we have left. But here’s the thing — kindness doesn’t ask us to be perfect, it just asks us to try. Sometimes the smallest act of grace becomes the biggest lesson we never expected to learn.
- I was late for a job interview. A woman at the gas station was holding up the line, counting coins for coffee. I almost snapped at her. Instead I put down $3 and left. I didn’t get the job.
A few months later, I interviewed somewhere else. She was on the panel. She didn’t remember me, but I remembered her. I got the job on my own merit. But I’ve always wondered if the universe was keeping track even when I wasn’t.
- My neighbor’s kid kicked a ball through my window again. I went over furious. But the apartment was full of boxes. They were being evicted. The kid wouldn’t look at me.
I went home and didn’t mention the window. A week later, I found $10 and a note in my mailbox. His handwriting was terrible. He spelled “sorry” wrong. I kept the note.
- A teenager cut in front of me at the store. I was exhausted and almost said something. Then I saw her hands shaking. She paid and ran out. I never found out why.
But I stopped assuming people who seem rude are just rude. Sometimes they’re just trying to get through something I can’t see.
- An old man yelled at me for taking a parking spot. I moved my car just to end it.
Later I saw him struggling with a wheelchair for his wife. I helped him. He didn’t apologize exactly, but he said thanks three times. That’s not the same thing, but it was something.
- I found a wallet with $400 on the bus. I was behind on rent. I returned it anyway through an old library card. The owner didn’t thank me or offer a reward. She just took it and closed the door.
I felt stupid for weeks. I never heard from her again. But I still think I did the right thing. That has to be enough sometimes.
- My coworker took credit for my project. I was ready to expose her. A week later, she admitted to our boss herself. She’d panicked because she was about to be fired.
She lost the job anyway. I didn’t feel good about it. But she thanked me for not making it worse.
- My sister borrowed $2000 and disappeared for eight months. She finally showed up looking exhausted. She’d left a bad relationship and had been sleeping in her car.
She paid me back slowly over a year. We’re not as close as we were, but we talk now. Some damage takes time.
- My upstairs neighbor played loud music every night. I went up to confront her. She’d been crying and didn’t want her roommates to hear.
I didn’t know what to say, so I just said I was sorry. She turned it down after that. We’re not friends, but she waves now.
- A homeless man asked me for money every day for a year. I always said no. One day I asked why he never moved spots. He said he liked watching our building.
I bought him lunch once. We talked for an hour.
AI-generated image
-
-
Reply
- My landlord kept my $5000 deposit and laughed, “What are you gonna do, cry?” I did. I’d been saving that money for 3 years.
2 weeks later, I came back for a box I’d left behind. The door was open. I stepped inside. My keys hit the floor. He was showing the apartment to a young couple.
I recognized the script, the same promises he’d made me. I waited until he stepped out, then told them everything. They thanked me and left.
He came back to an empty room and saw me standing there with my box. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t have to. That felt like $5000 worth of something.
- My best friend forgot my birthday. I was hurt and didn’t text her for two weeks. Turns out she’d been planning something and got confused on dates.
We laughed about it later, but I still felt the sting for a while. Friendships survive small wounds. That’s how you know they’re real.
- My father-in-law criticized my cooking for years. One Thanksgiving, he showed up with his late mother’s recipe and asked me to teach him.
We cooked together. He didn’t say my food was good, but he ate two plates. I’m calling that a win.
There’s nothing quite like the sting of watching someone you trained become the one giving you orders. Read I Refuse to Report to Someone I Trained, So I Turned the Tables and discover how one woman navigated the ultimate workplace power flip.
Comments
Get notifications
WHERE the HELL, is a DEPOSIT $5K? IF it was a DEPOSIT, it WASN'T SAVINGS.
-
-
Reply
Related Reads
12 Moments That Show Romance Is Really About Small Acts of Kindness
Relationships
3 weeks ago
15 Success Moments From Strangers That Deserve All the Golden Buzzers in the World
People
6 days ago
12 Real-Life Betrayals That Sound Like Movie Plots
People
week ago
12 Moments That Teach Us to Stay Kind, Even When Life Becomes Heavy
12 Moments That Show Quiet Kindness Can Fix Anything
12 Moments That Teach Us to Choose Kindness Even When Life Turns Unfair
12 Moments Where Quiet Kindness Turned Strangers Into Family
I Was Denied Sick Leave Because My Boss Said It Was “Inconvenient Timing”
People
week ago
I Refuse to Forgive My Wife for What She Did to My Son
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
12 Life Moments Where Quiet Kindness Played the Main Role
People
4 weeks ago
I Funded My Wife’s Luxury Demands—She Made Me Regret Every Penny
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
I Refuse to Help My Pregnant Sister, and I Don’t Feel Guilty
Family & kids
2 weeks ago