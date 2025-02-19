13 Extremely Bizarre Objects the Internet Identified Instantly

Google may be smart, but some mysterious objects are tricky even for its algorithms. That’s where curious online communities step in, working together to solve the puzzle. Join them on a fun journey to uncover 13 hidden secrets.

1. “What is this red antique T-shaped Leather stool thing? Handle on top and in the middle of a formal lounge.”

“I always thought stools like this were called gout stools. Yours is one of the many different styles and forms they came in.” @1cat2dogs1horse

2. “Found at an estate sale a few years ago. Old, iron, hand forged, seems to be a fairly ornamental chain, maybe necklace?”

“It’s an Iron Hogon Duge necklace.” @treemanthe-destroyer

3. “A small fabric square inside a plastic bag that came with my pillow or pillowcases.”

“It’s a test square for washing. To see if the soap/cleaners you use will damage the fabric before you try it on the pillowcases.” @dnb_86 / Reddit

4. “Silver circle found in a box of jewelry at the thrift store.”

“It’s a baby rattle/teething ring.” @ElKristy / Reddit

5. “Bought at thrift store. Vase that can’t be put down? Or just hanging ornament.”

“It’s a hummingbird feeder.” @bihtydolisu / Reddit

6. “Hand-held kitchen utensil. With wire and two rotating horizontal spikes.”

7. “What is this black Velcro strap on the back of my backpack for?”

“I think it’s to go around the handle of a rolling suitcase.” @wpskier / Reddit

8. “Kitchen thing with light padding.”

“Book cover with built-in bookmark.” @SlippingAbout / Reddit

9. “What are these blue plastic things found in public women’s bathrooms?”

“Hair traps to stop hair getting into the drain.” @Important-Opening866 / Reddit

10. “Can anybody help identify what these are?”

“For those wondering: these are carriers for biofilm-based bioreactor, aka weird shaped bits for gunk to grow on.” @dakta / Reddit

11. “Small wooden ruler-type foldable object with some sort of markings and letters on.”

“That’s a sector rule! Similar in some ways to the slide rule.” @Teichopsie

12. “Found at a thrift shop, it opens and closes and has a little latch to keep it shut. It also has a wooden handle.”

13. “What are these medal things on the corner of these stairs and what is their purpose?”

“They are corner dust guards. They make it easier to sweep dust out of the corners.” @jac*****