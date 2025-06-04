12 People Who Realized They Didn’t Truly Know the People Around Them

I had always been angry with my father. I found out he had cheated on my mother when I was a teenager, and the betrayal cut too deep. I couldn’t forgive him, and for years, I didn’t speak to him. Each day without contact seemed to build a thicker wall between us.

When he passed away, I found his diary while going through his things. I wasn’t sure why I opened it, but when I did, everything changed. The pages revealed something I never expected: he hadn’t cheated. The affair had been a misunderstanding, a series of lies that he never had a chance to explain.

He wrote about my mother, his love for her, and his regret over everything that had happened. And then, he wrote about me — how much he loved me, how deeply it hurt him that we were estranged, and how he spent every day hoping for my forgiveness.

Reading his words shattered my anger. I realized too late that he never stopped loving me, even when I couldn’t find it in myself to speak to him. I had spent years angry without knowing the truth, and now I would never get the chance to tell him I forgave him.