12 Retro Hairstyles That Are Sweeping Back Into Style

Retro hairstyles are returning in a big way, blending vintage charm with today’s trends for an updated look. These styles offer a mix of classic elegance and modern flair, making them versatile and adaptable for various hair textures and personal tastes. From playful, layered bobs to chic bangs, the retro revival lets you express your unique style with a nod to timeless cuts.

Chin bob

The chin-length bob brings a refined and sophisticated touch that’s just right for the cooler fall season. Different from the messy, textured bob, this version has a clean, straight cut that frames the face at the chin. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a style with structure and fullness but still want something low-maintenance. With a gentle inward curve at the ends, the chin bob offers a chic, updated take on the classic look, suitable for both laid-back days and dressier events.

The pixie cut

The pixie cut is a short, cropped hairstyle that’s perfect for anyone looking to make a bold and confident change this fall. This style, originally popularized in the 1960s, is defined by its short length with longer layers on top and neatly tapered sides. It’s a great choice for those seeking a chic, easy-to-maintain look that highlights facial features and stays cool and manageable.

Baby balayage

Face-framing blonde highlights have had their moment, but now more subtle hair trends are taking center stage. A great option is baby balayage, which adds a hint of flair without being too bold or attention-grabbing. This technique creates a soft blend between your natural color and lighter tones, achieving a seamless transition.

Tiara bun

The tiara bun is a timeless updo that’s resurfacing this fall, ideal for any special event. Drawing inspiration from old Hollywood, this style pulls the hair into a high bun, which can be sleek or styled with some added volume. Adding accessories like sparkly headbands or clips elevates its elegance, making it perfect for weddings or other formal occasions. This graceful hairstyle elongates the neck, creating a refined, polished appearance while keeping your hair securely styled.

The shag

The shag haircut, a classic look that’s resurfaced many times over the years, is trending again this fall. Characterized by its uneven layers, the shag is perfect for anyone wanting to bring texture, bounce, and volume to their hair. This adaptable style suits different hair lengths, from short to long, and complements all hair types, making it a great choice for those seeking a dynamic, effortless look.

Flipped hair

Another throwback trend making a comeback is the flipped hairstyle. It’s a fantastic way to add a touch of elegance, instantly upgrading even the simplest outfit. This look is especially flattering on shorter cuts like bobs or mid-length styles. You can easily adjust the flip to your taste, making it as bold or subtle as you’d like.

The mullet

The mullet, once one of the most debated hairstyles, has surprisingly returned as a daring, stylish option. Famous for its “business in the front, party in the back” structure, this cut sports shorter hair on the front and sides, with longer locks at the back. Though it was once a symbol of defiant fashion, the mullet’s current revival features refined, more polished layers that give it a fresh, updated twist.

Wispy bangs

If you’re looking to add a soft, feminine flair to your look, wispy bangs are a fantastic option. These gentle, airy bangs provide a light frame around the face and work well with many styles, from chic bobs to long, wavy locks. Inspired by retro looks, wispy bangs can be customized in length and thickness to flatter different face shapes and preferences.

Curtain bangs

This throwback style from the ’60s and ’70s showcases bangs parted in the center, gracefully sweeping down to frame the face like curtains. Curtain bangs are incredibly versatile and complement nearly any hairstyle, whether you have long, layered locks, a shoulder-length bob, or a full, textured shag. They create a soft, face-framing effect that enhances your features and adds natural movement. Plus, they grow out effortlessly, making them ideal for anyone who isn’t quite ready to commit to a full fringe.

The beehive

The beehive is an eye-catching, classic hairstyle that channels vintage charm with its signature height and structured form. Originally popular in the 1960s, this style is achieved by teasing and building volume for a striking, elevated look. It’s an ideal choice for formal occasions or when you’re looking to turn heads. Although it requires a little extra styling time, the final result is a truly memorable and glamorous look.

Shaggy bob

The shaggy bob, a throwback style from the ’70s, has made a strong return this fall. Known for its layered structure and slightly messy look, this cut gives off a laid-back, natural feel. It’s a versatile option that works well on both fine and thick hair, providing volume, texture, and an easygoing touch. Plus, the shaggy bob is refreshingly low-maintenance, making it perfect for anyone wanting a chic yet easy-to-manage look.

The Afro

The Afro is a bold hairstyle that beautifully highlights natural curls and coils. It has stood the test of time as an emblem of pride, personal expression, and cultural heritage. This fall, the Afro is making a strong return, encouraging everyone to celebrate their natural hair texture. With a high-volume, eye-catching look, it requires little styling. You can choose a rounded, balanced shape or embrace an asymmetrical, free-form Afro that lets your individual curl pattern shine through.