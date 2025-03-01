12 True Stories With Twists So Crazy They Sound Like Fiction

“One day at school, my computer teacher helped me with a problem and jokingly said, “Now you owe me a cheeseburger.” We both laughed, but I told him, “Mr., I promise you that burger!” He smiled and said, “If you actually do it, that would be a nice gesture.”

That was two months ago. Last Friday, I called my mom and asked her to buy me a Big Mac—and another one to surprise my teacher. She agreed. When she picked me up, she parked and waited while I went to give my teacher his burger.

When I got to his office, he wasn’t there, so I asked another teacher where he was. She called him and told him that a student had a surprise for him. Since he couldn’t come right away, I handed the Big Mac to the teacher and asked if she could give it to him. She said yes, so I went home.

The school had given us Chromebooks, and we had to return them the next day. While I was removing all my pictures and emails, I saw a message from my teacher that said:

“Hey there, Armando! Thank you so much for the burger, man. I LOVED IT!” Wuadle / Reddit