13 genius creations that will make your life simple and easy

When was the last time you bought something spectacular that was worth every single penny? Maybe you can't remember, as it's hard to find such a product. The list we compiled for you today is filled with bestsellers that many buyers swear by.

1. Say goodbye to annoying insects this summer with this plug-in fly trap. The device starts working immediately to attract and trap flies, fruit flies, moths, gnats, and more. No chemical insecticides are used, so it’s ideal for homes with children and pets. The trap naturally attracts insects with a UV LED light, 24/7.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: After reading all the great reviews, I thought I would give this fly trap a try. We have gnats and drain flies in our bathroom and kitchen. As soon as I got this, I plugged it in right before I went to sleep. The next morning I checked it and couldn’t believe how many flies it trapped! I was blown away by how fast it worked.

I also love that the UV light is not super bright at night, but just enough to still see. The glue cards are very easy to put on and remove for replacement. I am going to order more to have all around my house. Finally, something that actually works! @Alina

2. Guess what? Keeping your favorite water bottles, cups, and thermoses fresh and clean just got a whole lot easier. Use these powerful, biodegradable cleaning tablets! These things tackle tough stains and odors in all types of drinking containers, from stainless steel to plastic.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve used these before on my Yeti mugs, and they make the mugs look brand new. I decided today to try them on some extremely stained coffee mugs, and we were all just amazed at how well they worked. Definitely worth purchasing. @Tiffany Aldinger

3. Hair catcher to keep your shower drain clean. It is made of flexible thermoplastic rubber and is anti-slip, characterized by resilience and abrasive resistance. While removing, just grab the clump out of the catcher and keep going. It is suitable for every drain in your house, bathroom, and kitchen.

4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bathed my furbaby (pug) yesterday, and I was skeptical about the hair strainer, but it works! Definitely recommend it! However, it doesn’t stay in place suction wise, but if you don’t touch it, it will catch the hair. @Arella

4. With these headrest hook hangers, you can convert your headrest into a convenient storage space to hang groceries, clothes, handbags, hats, and much more, leaving more room for passengers. Made of strong plastic, the hooks are sturdy and durable. The package includes 4 headrest hooks.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I didn't know how badly I needed these until I got them, and now I can't live without them. I easily hang bags of groceries. No more bags sliding off the seat, and you won't get fruit or cans rolling around on the floor under the seat.

It's so nice to have a place to put my purse so it's not getting dirty on the floormat, and I don't have to ask a passenger to hold it when I drive. Such a simple thing truly has improved my life! Bravo! @Linda

5. If you're tired of dealing with painful calluses that make every step a chore, these U-shaped callus pads might be just what you need. These self-stick cushions are designed to protect calluses from rubbing against your shoes. It significantly reduces foot and heel pain. The product is a must for anyone on their feet all day.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: Took a hard shot off my ankle. The blood vessel is swollen, and it is very painful to tighten my skate. This pad eliminates almost all the pain in the area, so I can skate. @cityscape75

6. This intensive healing lotion is a top-rated solution for those struggling with eczema and itchy, dry skin. It features 1% hydrocortisone (the highest strength available without a prescription) that ensures rapid and effective itch relief. Not only does it provide comfort quickly, but it also delivers 24-hour moisture.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I've tried a lot of creams for my hand and never found any improvement, but this product is the best. My hand has become better and very smooth. I love it ❤️ @Yusra aldaeebes

7. Tight boots? No problem! Try this shoe stretch spray, and it will work wonders on your tight footwear. This is a highly efficient leather conditioner that is formulated to soften and stretch tight-fitting shoes or boots while you walk. The spray will go on clear, never causing discoloration, no matter what color your shoes are. It works on a wide variety of materials, including leather, suede, and canvas.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought this after reading the reviews on how well it works. And work it did. I had some Dr. Martens boots I was having so much trouble breaking in. But after saturating the boots with this and walking around with 2 pairs of thick socks for an hour, I noticed the tightness starting to loosen up. Now the fit is so comfortable.

I definitely recommend this product. I will certainly buy this again. @Love To Read

8. No more messy oil disposal with this plant-based magic powder that transforms used cooking oil into solid, organic waste! Perfect for any oil you don’t plan to reuse. Sprinkle and stir into hot oil until fully dissolved, let it cool down and solidify, then toss it in the trash. As it is plant-based, you can discard the solidified oil with other organic waste, and it will break down in as little as 30 days.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: Super easy to use and works exactly as it says. Makes disposing of cooking oil so much easier and less messy. Definitely a must-have! @TJ Chapman

9. A fan of bold, voluminous lashes? Then you should absolutely get this volumizing & lengthening mascara. The conic shape fiber brush delivers dramatic volume and sculpted length WITHOUT clumps or globs. It is cruelty-free, gluten-free, free from silicons, parabens, oil, fragrance, alcohol, and microplastic particles.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I usually use Maybelline Sky High mascara, but this mascara did just as well—if not better. Also, for the price, it's a no-brainer between the two. I haven't worn it long enough to see if I will experience fallout, but so far, so good.

It layered on super well, showed no clumping, and looks great. I did not even need to curl my lashes before, which I usually refrain from doing anyway, but it just shows that this mascara can stand alone (unless you require curling). @Leah Powell

10. Now you can handle any mess that comes your way—from spilled coffee to mud tracked in on a rainy day. This multipurpose, portable carpet and upholstery cleaner boasts powerful suction and a large tank. It includes exclusive tools, such as the self-cleaning hose tool and the spraying crevice tool. While the cleaner is powerful, it is also gentle enough not to destroy items that hold special meaning.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Amazing, amazing, amazing! This is just one thing I used my little green on. This is my stuffed shark I had as a little girl... (20 years ago). It's been through a lot, lol.

I've always been too scared to try to wash it for fear of ruining it, but I took a chance on the little green as opposed to putting it in a washing machine or trying to scrub and soak it, and these were my results.

I'm in shock! It was so easy, and it only took me 10 minutes to do the entire thing. 10/10. Don't think about it; just buy it! U won't regret it :) @Emily

11. Tackle scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone with the help of this efficient skincare oil. It is infused with a blend of natural oils and vitamins. It leaves your skin silky-smooth and radiantly hydrated. Vitamin E helps maintain healthy looking skin, while natural chamomile and lavender oil calm and soothe.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I never post reviews, but this works if you're patient and use it during pregnancy. The first picture is 6 months after my first pregnancy. I did not take care of my skin during my first pregnancy. Shortly after that picture, I started using bio-oil and have been for about a year.

The second picture is of my second pregnancy, at 7 months pregnant. I have no new stretch marks, and my marks have greatly decreased in color and appearance. @Peony D. Weber

12. Carpet stain remover that treats pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. It is water-based, non-flammable, odor-free, and petroleum-free. It is 100% safe to use around children and pets. The results are obvious!

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I admit I am a born again skeptic…this product actually works. It does take some elbow grease, but so far the stains haven’t popped back up. I had an elderly dog that couldn’t get outside fast enough, and I have this one room that was so nasty I couldn’t stand it.

Having tried just about everything, I figured, what the heck? Why not try this? Holy smokes! It took some really hard work…but I am a fan! My other dog is not so old yet that she can’t hold it until outside, but this has been a hard worker! @Carole A.

13. Callus remover and foot file that eliminates thick, callused skin instantaneously. It's perfect for shaving off uncomfortable, cracked, dead, hard skin for beautiful-looking smoother pedicures. The remover's huge plane surface with 441 bidirectional microblades needs much fewer strokes to quickly remove calluses and dry skin in seconds with no nicks to the skin.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Trying to save money by giving myself my own pedicures, and this is the same tool that is used at the nail shops. I have used it once and my feet are nice and soft. I did purchase a callus remover lotion that I used before using this tool, so I’m not sure how good the tool is without the callus remover. The handle is sturdy, and the product is well-made. @Diane

Are you having trouble keeping your house clean, and it takes you hours to complete simple chores? Don't worry anymore, as these magical products will help you tackle hard stains and dirt that were causing headaches for a long time.