Adios dirt! 15 miraculous cleaning products that will transform your home

Let’s face it, keeping the house clean is a major burden for most of us, who have a job and possibly kids. Putting things off only worsens the situation, and dirt becomes even tougher. But fear not, as these 15 products we gathered for you can erase the most vicious stains.

1. Say goodbye to dirt and grime in your toilet with this cleaning pumice stone. It scours away mineral deposits, rust, stains, and limescale from toilets, sinks, tubs, and showers. The item quickly shapes into curved or flat surfaces, thoroughly removing the dirt without damaging the surface.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: We have good water except for calcium content. Consequently, we had a noticeable water ring in the most used toilet bowl. Happened to see this product on Amazon. I had my doubts it would work, as any cleaner failed to have any affect at all on removing the water ring.

I was pleasantly surprised how easily it removed the water ring without any scratches to the bowl and made the bowl look brand new. @Mike H.

2. Dishwasher cleaner that fights odor and leaves behind a clean, fresh scent. It is recommended to use it once a month or as soon as you notice a build-up in your dishwasher. It breaks down and removes limescale and grease build-up inside your dishwasher.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: My dishwasher looks brand shiny new. No stench. I have well water and a water softener. The well water laughs at my water softener. Anyhow, my brand-new dishwasher was starting to get white powdery crud from the hard water mineral deposits. Finish took it ALL off.

I’m very impressed. I’m going to do a deep cleaning with this washing machine cleaner weekly.

This has a floral scent that I don’t mind because it goes away quickly within 15–20 minutes. @Betty

3. If your stove tops need some good scrubbing, don’t miss out on this brilliant cleaning set that includes 2 scrapers, a pad and a cleaner. These heavy-duty, non-abrasive products remove grease, grime, and stains on all smooth stovetop ranges, including glass, ceramic, induction, convection, and more.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: This product just saved my life. We just did our kitchen and by mistake wiped the cooktop with a microfiber cloth that got stuck to it on my first time using my new appliances. I received this yesterday and my cooktop is back to new. @Julio Diaz

4. This stain and odor eliminator is a real hit on Amazon. It’s perfect for using anywhere stains happen, including carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers, all pet living and sleeping areas, and more. The spray contains natural enzymes that are activated on contact with odors and stains.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I was a little skeptical on trying a new product, but I am glad that I did. I started with the worst pet stain in my house to really test this.

I sprayed the center of the stain, waited the recommended sitting time of 10 minutes (I scrubbed with a carpet brush also), blotted with a towel and Bam! The stain was demolished. I couldn’t be happier with the product. This stuff works like a charm, and I am very pleased with it. @Ricky

5. Stubborn oven grease and burnt-on food don’t stand a chance of surviving when you use this oven cleaner. Its formula is safe for everyday oven cleaning. This powerful product is easy to use. Just spray it on the stain and wipe. You won’t recognize your oven once you use this wonder-working product!

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Hands down the best oven cleaner ever! We’ve used this stuff to clean up heavily caked on parts of our smoker and BBQ. It works great!

My wife just got through cleaning our oven and stove and was just again commenting on how good this stuff is compared to anything else we’ve ever used. This will be our go-to cleaner! It’s just the best! @Richard C.

6. Dryer vent brush that cleans the trapped lint and dust between the dryer gap and exhaust port. Therefore, it prevents fire risk and extends the life of your dryer. It can also be used to clean the dust and pet hair under furniture and appliances.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I was frustrated that it took at least 2 trips through the dryer to fully dry clothes, and there were so many little bits of fluff I couldn’t remove in the trap filter. Saw an ad for this and ordered it, and I can’t believe how easy it was to use and what a difference it made! Got all the fluff out of the corners and crevices, and it’s like the dryer remembered how to do his job. How did I live so long without it? @Rivkeleh

7. This fireplace cleaner comes together with a brush to help you achieve the best cleaning results. It’s perfect for cleaning brick, stone, tile, and rock fireplaces. Ash, traces of smoke and dust will be gone. Apply the cleaning gel with a very wet stiff brush or a wet scrub sponge, then rinse the surface with water and wipe it.

4 stars out of 5

Promising review: This cleaner was exceptional. I was not sure which one to get and after reading the reviews and reading the directions I decided on this particular one, and I was not disappointed. The smoke and stains just rolled off of the stone fireplace. I highly recommend this product. @Linda Pears

8. Keep your silver items in mint condition with these cleaning wipes. Thanks to their unique anti-tarnish formula, you can safely use these wipes on jewelry with diamonds or precious gemstones. The non-scratch formula leaves behind a protective coating that prevents tarnish from reforming on your silver items.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: My jewelry became tainted from swimming in a pool. I frantically did some research on what to do, and this product came up. As soon as I started polishing my ring, the taint came off immediately. I’m so relieved and ended up polishing all of my silver. I’m extremely happy with the results! @Melodie Rochelle

9. Buy this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner, and you won’t regret it. This powerful appliance removes tough pet spots and stains from carpets, rugs, upholstery, car interiors, and more, in the blink of an eye. It’s lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house to clean multiple surfaces.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: This was one of those purchases you get excited for as an adult. I bought it after spilling coffee and soda in my car and needing to clean my couch and mattress more deeply than just vacuuming. It has strong suction, so it got the dirt and spilled liquids off of my upholstery and left the nice clean smell. I also have cats and dogs, so this was something that was able to get some fur in it, and it still worked.

It actually has a good capacity in the tank, so you don’t have to frequently stop and refill it again and again to keep cleaning. The cord is similar in length to a vacuum, which is helpful. This feels durable and quality, and it did the job I needed it to on my upholstery in my multiple uses of it so far, so it makes it well worth the money. @Tessa_mae_andcompany

10. Put less elbow grease in cleaning your toilet tank with this powerful toilet tank cleaner. It removes hard-water deposits, rust, stains, and odor in the blink of an eye, eliminating the need for scrubbing. The product is safe for toilet tanks, bowls, and pipes. When you flush it, it leaves a pleasant citrus scent.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: According to the instructions I was supposed to use the whole bottle, but being that it was so big and that I had 2 toilets needing to be cleaned, I only used half. Other than that, I followed the instructions, stirring to make sure it was dissolved and then letting it sit overnight. I used a cheap (new) toilet brush from the dollar store to scrub the rust off the sides before flushing.

I took these before and after photos to compare, and I was pleasantly surprised. The toilet tank is from the 1960s and I doubt it’s been cleaned within the last few decades. @Nicole

11. This stain remover can make your clothes and accessories look brand-new, even if you spill some coffee on them or stain them with berry juice. This spray is powerful, yet it’s safe to use it on baby clothes and toys. It works perfectly well on fresh and dry stains, making even the most stubborn of them disappear without a trace.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: It’s an amazing product for anyone with blueberry obsessed babies. When you spray it on a blueberry stain, it literally disappears before your eyes. I’ve saved so many onesies I thought I’d have to toss because of this. It’s a small bottle, but you only need 1–2 sprays to remove the stain, so don’t let the size get you down! @Caroline

12. Shower cleaner spray that gently cleans buildup of soap scum, grime, and body oils in the bathroom shower and bathtub without scrubbing and removes stains on hard non-porous surfaces. Apply the spray once a week, leave for 8–12 hours, and then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: My husband gets powder coating powder all over the shower every day. I’m sick of scrubbing and scrubbing, so I thought I’ll give it a try. I let it stick 8 hours like the instructions stated.

I could see it working as soon as I sprayed it on. I did have to scrub the bottom a little, but not like before. I’ll definitely be using this for now on. @Miss Grumpy Pants

13. Makeup brush cleaner that effectively removes makeup, oil, and other impurities from your brushes and sponges. Just wet bristles with water, squeeze a small amount of shampoo, and gently rub bristles between your fingers to create a lather. Rinse thoroughly and continue the process until water runs clear.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I was pleasantly surprised at how well this cleaned my expensive brushes. The makeup came out with minimum effort and left the brushes, soft and smelling fresh. The relatively low price was an extra bonus. I will definitely purchase the product again. @Ann S Raab

14. The famous pink stuff that removes dirt, grease, and grime from pretty much everything. It doesn’t leave any scratches or streak, and you don’t have to wait for hours as it works instantly. Simply put a small amount of the miracle paste on a damp cloth, rub the problem area gently, and wash away with hot water.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: This cleaning paste is worth all the hype! It makes tough stains disappear within seconds & truly cleans everything. From the kitchen to the bathroom, this paste truly works miracles! A little goes a LONG way!! I would highly recommend. @Taylor Seuss

15. Remove all the annoying limescale with this solution that destroys lime, calcium, and rust caused by the natural minerals in your water. You can apply it on sinks, fixtures, tubs, tile, showers, and glass. It cleans the toughest hard water build-up so that surfaces stay cleaner for longer.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’m so skeptical of products that promise stuff. Oh boy was I DELIGHTED with this cleanser. It took lots of elbow grease and 3 applications but look at the result!! Please ventilate with a fan due to noxious fumes. @Lourdes

