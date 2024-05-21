"13 Going on 40," Céline Dion's Fans Are Shocked by the Appearance of Her 13 Y.O. Twins in New Pic

Céline Dion shared a sweet photo featuring her three sons and Mick Jagger. Fans were thrilled to see her rarely seen boys, and were especially surprised by how grown-up her 13-year-old twins have become.

The 56-year-old singer posted a new photo on Instagram showcasing her 13-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, from their recent visit to The Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. The picture also featured her eldest son, 23-year-old René-Charles, as they all smiled for the camera backstage alongside Mick Jagger, the band's iconic frontman.

Berzane Nasser/ABACA/EAST NEWS

Fans quickly showered the star with warm compliments, noting her "beautiful family." One admirer remarked, ''She looks good and happy that her 3 sons are around her! One of the greats!!'' People online were stunned by how quickly her twin boys have grown up, noting that they look older and more mature than typical 13-year-olds. One person observed, "Impressive mustaches for 13-year-olds," while another gushed, "13 years old? No way!" A third person added, "13 going on 40."

