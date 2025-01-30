13 Mystery Objects That Made Us Scream “Are you Serious?!”

In our everyday lives, we often encounter peculiar little things that leave us puzzled. Thankfully, there are plenty of experts and enthusiasts online who are eager to share their knowledge, offering clarity and putting our curiosity to rest.

1. I found this curious glass ball on the beach. It had become the home of small marine ecosystem. What is it?

Hope you didn't throw it back. This is worth a pretty penny if it's an older float.

© Mercury-Redstone / Reddit

2. ’’What’s this 5-inch-long plastic thing with spring inside?’’

It’s an old school chip (as in integrated circuit) puller/seater. Used when chips were still removable from their sockets. © Kesshh / Reddit

3. ’’What’s this small scoop with an alligator clip as the handle? I found it cleaning out the kitchen.’’

’’It’s a coffee scoop with a bag clip for the coffee bag.’’ © Unknown user / Reddit

4. ''This was a wedding gift. The gifter refused to say what it is for...''

It’s a cheese holder. Let’s you slice cheese without handling the block. © FairplayAC / Reddit





What kind of crazy person gifts this without an accompanying cheese knife?

© EmChem1210 / Reddit

5. ’’It’s hard and plastic. What is it?!’’

’’Well, it used to be a drinking cup or insert that got melted in a dishwasher.’’ © DukeOfBadDecisions / Reddit

6. ’’What’s this steel wire frame with two glass marbles? It was found in an old garage among various stuff. The marbles can turn inside the frame.’’

’’It’s a razor blade sharpener.’’ © jackrats / Reddit

7. ’’This was a baby shower gift. Is it what I think it is?!’’

’’This is a door silencer. It wraps around and covers the latch on a door so that it doesn’t latch, and the rubber also makes the door open and close silently. The straps go around the doorknob on each side.’’ © jackrats / Reddit

8. ’’I found this green rubber on a neck strap. It has no moving parts.’’



’’It’s possibly a chewing stim toy. For someone with autism or a raver.’’ © 2_gae_2_function / Reddit

9. ’’I spotted this in a thrift store. It’s a glass object, plugs in, several openings with a central tube.’’

’’It’s an old subwoofer for a computer. Apple used to sell a version back in the day.’’ © fleanine / Reddit

10. ’’What’s this silver tweezy thing with triangle notches?’’

’’I believe it’s for holding paper/documents together.’’ © goxilo / Reddit

11. ’’This brass brooch has a hidden spring and opens like a clothespin. Does anyone recognize this?’’

12. ’’What’s this glass object filled with an unknown liquid? It was found in an early 1900s barn.’’

13. ’’What’s this blue glass thing? It’s about 5 inches high with a hole on top.’’

’’That is a whale oil lamp. It’s made of hand blown glass.’’ © Select_Persimmon9167

/ Reddit