14 Funny Comics Showing How Romance Has Changed Over the Years

Romance is a language spoken by all generations, but everyone’s “vocabulary” is different. In the 1980s, a declaration of love could begin with a note sent through a friend, and a date could begin with a trip to the movies. Today, however, interest is often expressed through memes in chat, and the first “date” can take place in virtual reality.
In these 14 comics, we’d like to show you how the rules of the love game have changed from the touching naivety of the past to the digital immediacy of the present. Ready to smile, reminisce, and maybe ask yourself — what has remained the same?
We used to have a whole ritual of waiting by the phone, now it’s easier. A voice message in messenger and you’re done.
A self-made gift — what could be more romantic? Probably cute pictures, messages and memes all day long.
In the past, letters were written by hand — neatly, on paper that smelled of perfume. Partners waited for a reply for weeks. Now... it may never come, or it may come in the form of an online gift.
Once ice cream by moonlight was considered romance, but now it requires a sharp plot and raptures in stories.
Men used to do daring things for their ladies at all times. Only now it is more and more often recorded on camera.
And the silence between us was complete, but now everyone is in their own noise: headphones, newsfeed, endless scrolling.
We used to fight eye-to-eye, and make up too. Now the “online” status is enough.
“I love you” used to smell like home-cooked food. Now it also smells like delicious food but from delivery.
Film, patience, a photo album... And now there are a thousand photos in the phone, but not a single one to frame.
Gift-giving used to be a whole performance — with surprises, empty boxes and gifts suddenly appearing from under the table. Now all this magic is just a click away on a smartphone.
Shopping lists once rustled in our pocket. Now they dwell quietly in the notes between “buy milk” and “pay for the Internet.”
Cooking for loved ones used to be a whole philosophy. Now the philosophy is to choose a restaurant on the app and rate it online.
We used to declare our love personally. Now we’re looking at the screen while our finger searches for the right emoji.
Now we’re no longer counting days before the meeting. It’s all in our online calendar with a 2-hour reminder.
