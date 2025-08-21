14 Hilarious Fathers Who Did the Most Dad Thing Ever

About 5 years ago, my dad accidentally cut three of his fingers off in our garage with a saw. My niece was only like 5 months old at the time, so growing up, she’s never seen my dad with all of his digits.

Anyway, when she was about 2 1/2, she noticed that one of his hands was different. So, one day she asked him, “Grandpoppy, what happened to your fingers?” My dad looked down at his hand all shocked and said, “Someone stole them!!” Her face had the look of pure horror, and she screamed, “Who stole your fingers?”

My dad looked at my mom and said, “Granmommy stole them!” My niece ran up to my mom and started kicking her legs, searching her jeans pockets to give back her grandpoppy’s fingers. My dad, man. © MountainDewAnd****** / Reddit