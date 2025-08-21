14 Hilarious Fathers Who Did the Most Dad Thing Ever
Dads are always touted as the “fun parent.” With all the dad jokes and the “don’t tell your mother” activities, they never fail to make a kid’s life more entertaining. And that’s what these stories promise, funny and heartwarming memories.
1.
My dad would buy all the toys and said they should be kept in his den. One night I awoke to horrible noise. I was about 4 years old so it couldn’t have been too late.
I decided to investigate the noise. Daddy was playing with the toys I thought were mine and eating candy! © lavasca / Reddit
2.
My dad will literally sit through any TV show or movie with me if he thinks it will make me happy. He said I would watch The Little Mermaid over and over again when I was little, but he put up with it. He’s seen the whole Twilight series, more than once. He hates Tim Burton films, but every Halloween and Christmas he watches The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride with me. © ohheyitslaila / Reddit
3.
One time we went to Universal Studios and my dad took me on The Hulk roller coaster even though he knew it would make him sick. I was afraid of coasters at that point, and he sacrificed himself because he knew I would never go on the ride without him.
When we got off, his face was completely colorless and his stomach was done working correctly for the rest of the day, but I loved the roller coaster. © SteveFrench12 / Reddit
4.
One time my dad waited till my 3 siblings and I had gone to bed on Christmas Eve, then he shouted, “I don’t care who you are, old man, get that sled off my roof.” We were all up and telling Dad not to yell at Santa. © Slamslam102 / Reddit
5.
One time, my older brother and I were helping my dad cut down some trees in the backyard and the chainsaw kind of stuck and my dad yanked it out a little too hard and hit my brother’s leg. We all froze and looked at his jeans...which had 4 or so perfectly spaced holes.
He had managed to hit my brother’s pants, but didn’t get in far enough to hit flesh. The next words out of his mouth were pretty obvious, “Don’t tell your mother!” And we still haven’t 20+ years later. © runnerdan / Reddit
6.
Dad gave me a sealed envelope and said that he trusted me with it. A few times through the years, he would check to see if I still had it. This went on for two decades. It was quirky and weird, but it was our thing.
I opened it after he died. It was a blank piece of paper. © deaf********** / X
7.
When I was really little, my dad and I went to the bank. A guy comes in and tells us someone stole our car. Obviously, it was a bad situation for my dad, but it’s one of my favorite memories because my dad carried me home on his shoulder (you know, because we don’t have a car anymore). © hawffield / Reddit
8.
One time, just before I graduated high school, my dad sat me down to have a serious conversation about socializing in college. It turned into him telling me a bunch of party stories and suggesting that the best way to make friends is to own a blender with a 100ft extension cord, because his friends would go outside to play basketball or whatever, and he’d bring his blender out with them and make drinks. © LoneWanderess / Reddit
9.
One time, I asked my dad to rent The Notebook for me from the good ol’ Family Video up the street. He rented Nacho Libre because he could only remember it started with an N. © Unknown Author / Reddit
10.
One time, my dad literally took candy from a baby. A two-year-old held up a lollipop, and my dad assumed the kid was giving it to him. After taking it and walking away, he realized the toddler probably just wanted to show it to him... © RekNepZ / Reddit
11.
My dad took my brother’s walkie-talkie and had us and about 10 kids in the neighborhood convinced that we had picked up a signal from a plane that was crashing towards the Earth. We were running up and down the streets for an hour with our eyes on the sky, listening as the “pilot” tried to reach someone for help.
Dad’s windows were open so we eventually caught on to the heinous laughter echoing between the houses after every mayday. © ittakesonetoknowwon / Reddit
12.
About 5 years ago, my dad accidentally cut three of his fingers off in our garage with a saw. My niece was only like 5 months old at the time, so growing up, she’s never seen my dad with all of his digits.
Anyway, when she was about 2 1/2, she noticed that one of his hands was different. So, one day she asked him, “Grandpoppy, what happened to your fingers?” My dad looked down at his hand all shocked and said, “Someone stole them!!” Her face had the look of pure horror, and she screamed, “Who stole your fingers?”
My dad looked at my mom and said, “Granmommy stole them!” My niece ran up to my mom and started kicking her legs, searching her jeans pockets to give back her grandpoppy’s fingers. My dad, man. © MountainDewAnd****** / Reddit
13.
My dad was sitting on the couch in our living room. Mom brought out a bag of sugar and asked him to open it. He opened it like it was a bag of Doritos, and I mean, IT. WAS. EVERYWHERE.
He was only wearing his shorts, so there was sugar in just about every square inch of his visible hair, as well as all over our couch and carpet. Took him four showers in a row to get it all off. © CrystalxFrost / Reddit
14.
One time, my dad made me drive 3 hours from home to visit a nature preserve. He then began taking pics of the birds there. Just one problem, the birds were plastic.
Turns out the flocks had stopped migrating back to the preserve so they put up plastic birds for tourists. The funniest part was how long it took him to listen to me telling him they were plastic. © Catalystic_mind / Reddit
Dads have a special way of turning everyday moments into comedy gold, from the disasters that happen when mom's not home to the jokes that always keep coming.