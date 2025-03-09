15 Photos That Prove Kids' Logic Is Something Out of a Comedy Sketch

Kids are great at asking questions—sometimes way too many. But some don’t just ask; they challenge, bend, and completely ignore the rules in ways no adult saw coming. Let's check out how these kids took original thinking to a whole new level!

"I couldn't figure out why I couldn't put my shoes on. It’s cause my 6-year-old pulled a great prank."

The one time someone said, 'you have big shoes to fill', and this child said 'hold my sippy cup'. - © pnwWaiter / Reddit

"This isn't exactly what we meant when we told him he could look up puppy training tips on YouTube."

The dog looks so focused though.

"Hmmm yes...this does make sense." - © Bodom101 / Reddit

"My husband and I getting pranked by the kids in the neighborhood. We couldn't get the car out of the driveway. 🤣"

I would imagine that whoever put this there fully expects you to smash through the thing in glorious fashion. — © Horknut1 / Reddit

“Took my kid’s iPad away and told her to use her imagination and creativity to make something.”

My nephew asked me to play outside with him and his friends over Thanksgiving. I was excited to see them actually go outside, so I joined. I asked what we were playing, and they told me we were playing Minecraft. Could be worse, I guess. At least that’s something. — © End3rWi99in / Reddit

"This kid's going places."

"Both of our kids wanted to be something scary."

Big fail! They're way too cute! - © GAB104 / Reddit

“So the 2-year-old is potty training and this is what the 10-year-old comes up with. ’It’s a trophy for when he is all trained.’”

Your 10-year-old is much more creative than I am. Even got a couple of studs in the bowl for splashing. — © ReachFor24 / Reddit

"My kid on 80s Day at school today. 'They didn’t specify which century,' he said."

I have read a few non-fiction books from the 1950s and it always breaks my mind when they reference the 1880s as the 80s. Smart kid. — © Drab_Majesty / Reddit

"My kids came in and told me there was water coming from the laundry room. They said it looked like it started at the washer. I rushed in to find this. Buncha comedians in my house..."

Nice kids. My daughter’s can be funny too. Thank god they didn’t see this post, lol. — © Kyra2018 / Reddit

“My friend’s kid did this to their pantry.”

“She didn’t harm much. We’ll just have a few mystery meals.” — © dezzzra / Reddit

"My kid's grounded, so she had to help power wash the deck. I came back to this. Grounding extended."

Power washing as a punishment? What’s the next punishment, pizza, and video games? — © Phrich / Reddit

"I mean... she’s not wrong?"

"Last year I forgot to get batteries for my niece’s toy, so this year she got me this."

Wow, I admire her ability to hold a grudge 😂. — © RobVel / Reddit

"My girlfriend's nephew is playing hide and seek. He’s a tree."

I've looked and looked, but I just can't see him. Can you point him out for me? - © wrextnight / Reddit

"Completely unprompted, my son cut a paper spider out and taped it inside my wife's lampshade, and I've never been more proud."

This is the moment where he transitioned from mom's little boy into "Just look what YOUR son has done!" - © Synisive / Reddit