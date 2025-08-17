14 Mani-Pedi Combos That Totally Nail 2025’s Trend Game
From electric brights to soft sorbet shades to playful, head-turning nail art — these 14 mani-pedi pairings are your VIP pass to 2025’s biggest nail moments. Picture sun-kissed toes, twilight-inspired tips, and color matches that feel like pure summer energy. We’ve pulled together the combos that are blowing up right now, so you can mix, match, and show up to every poolside hang, beach trip, or brunch with nails that are perfectly in sync.
1. Glazed nails
Glazed donut nails are like tiny jewels for your fingertips — glossy, luminous, and impossible to ignore. With their signature pearlescent sheen, these glazed or chrome beauties first blew up in 2022 thanks to Hailey Bieber, and they’re showing no signs of fading from the trend charts anytime soon.
2. White and mauve
A white French manicure over a milky base is the ultimate clean-girl classic — crisp, fresh, and effortlessly polished without ever crossing into plain territory. Pair it with a mauve pedi for a soft pop of color that still brings enough depth to balance the look. It’s the minimalist-but-never-boring duo dominating 2025’s nail trends.
3. Upgraded total french design
There’s truly no nail look more iconic than the French manicure—it’s elegant, clean, and never goes out of style. But let’s be real: in a world where nail trends are switching up faster than we can say “top coat,” even the classics need a glow-up. That’s why since 2024, the upgraded French manicure has been totally on-trend—think fresh colors, playful tips, and creative twists that still keep that timeless charm. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and now.
Just look at these cool summer combos!
You can definitely add some neon outlines—just like that nice ginger French mani-pedi combo. Neon shades are super trendy right now and give the whole look a fun, modern twist!
4. Glitter
For a true scene-stealer, nothing beats party glitter — your built-in ticket to celebration mode. Not ready to go full sparkle? Swap in glittery French tips paired with a nude pedi for just the right amount of shimmer without going over the top.
5. Colorblocking
Love the vibe of colorblocking but not quite ready to wear it head-to-toe? Let your nails steal the spotlight instead. It’s a fun, low-commitment way to play with bold, contrasting shades — all at your fingertips.
6. Neon colors
Neon isn’t for the faint of heart, but for the bold, it’s the ultimate way to kick off sunshine season. A Day-Glo mani doesn’t hint at summer — it screams it, loud and proud, in the most fabulous way possible.
7. Beach vibes
Coastal accents and beachy vibes are serving pure summer magic this season. Picture tiny 3D seashells, dainty starfish, and ocean-inspired nail art that instantly transports you seaside. Fresh, breezy, and impossible to resist — it’s the ultimate vacation energy for your nails.
8. Simple ombre
Color blending techniques like marbling, gradient, and aura nails are summer staples—but ombré is stealing the spotlight this season. Softly fading pastel shades create a delicate, sun-kissed effect that feels light, airy, and effortlessly cool. Think dreamy blends of sunset tones that look like summer on your fingertips—it’s the ultimate glow-up for your nails.
