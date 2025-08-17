14 Mani-Pedi Combos That Totally Nail 2025’s Trend Game

There’s truly no nail look more iconic than the French manicure—it’s elegant, clean, and never goes out of style. But let’s be real: in a world where nail trends are switching up faster than we can say “top coat,” even the classics need a glow-up. That’s why since 2024, the upgraded French manicure has been totally on-trend—think fresh colors, playful tips, and creative twists that still keep that timeless charm. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and now.

Just look at these cool summer combos!