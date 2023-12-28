14 miraculous beauty items both men and women will love

How many beauty products do you buy on a monthly basis? Now, be honest. How many of them do you actually use daily? We have gathered 14 products that men and women will include in their daily routines and won’t stop purchasing again and again.

1. A serum for eyelash growth with visible results in just 2 weeks. It provides a boost to thin and brittle eyelashes. The amino acids included in the formula stimulate blood circulation around the follicles, and aspartic acid reinforces hair structure.

As an added bonus, arginine helps hydrate hairs to resolve brittleness and make them stronger. This formula is safe to use on the delicate tissues along the lash line and beneath your eyelashes.

Promising review: I bought this 3 weeks ago. I apply it every morning and night after I get out of the shower, and before I moisturize my face and apply my eye cream. I’m just now noticing a difference and my lashes seem a little more thicker and I can see baby lashes coming in, so it means that it’s working.

I got this because my lashes started thinning out, and I noticed gaps towards the inner corners. I don’t know why this is happening, but it’s upsetting, and I’m starting to get self-conscious about it. I know that it’s going to take time to notice the full effect, but I’m very happy with this serum so far. @Mallory Rojas

2. An anti-chafing comfort cream for men’s private parts. It applies as a lotion, and dries as a powder to absorb sweat and create an anti-friction layer. All that while keeping you smelling like you just got out of the shower.

It is formulated with aloe to soothe the area and provide healing effects to any chafing, itching, or irritation. Men can apply it in the morning and enjoy the cream’s comfort all day long.

Promising review: Gave to my husband as a small Hanukkah gift because he is constantly itching his nethers and gets sweaty and chafing down there. He tried it out in the morning, then we went out all day walking around a holiday market for hours, then dinner, then Christmas tree shopping, then chillin on the couch.

He said not once did he think about scratching until I asked him that night. At around 10 pm, he exclaimed he finally had to scratch for the first time that whole day. Wasn’t sweaty either. All in all, I’d say a good gift and worth it. Plus, it smells nice, too. He is so far a happy camper. I’d say the product name lives up. @Alexandra Schmelconin

3. A bump eraser body scrub made with chemical and physical exfoliators that sweep away dry, rough bumps and make skin smoother. It delivers the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion treatment in one.

Glycolic and lactic acids help loosen skin’s top layer and decongest pores, while pumice beads whisk it all away. The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, nut-free, oil-free, soy-free, and silicone-free.

Promising review: I honestly wasn’t expecting this to work. I don’t believe in stretch mark creams, wrinkle creams, etc unless I get it at my dermatologist office, and it’s medicated cream it doesn’t work.

This however did! I didn’t even need to use it consistently. It lasted me 3 months, which is really gooood!! My KP isn’t “cured” of course. I gotta maintain it and use the cream every other shower, as well as just keeping the pores unclogged and clean in general. But it has made a significant 90% reduction. @Erika Arias

4. A body and hair fragrance mist that feels like summer all year round. It comes in different odors, including almond, sandalwood, vanilla, salted caramel, and jasmine petals. You can apply it all over your body and compliments are guaranteed.

They are vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. Customers mention that the fragrance is lovely with earthy undertones and has a vanilla finish. They also like the packaging and quality.

Promising review: Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ‘71 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist is pure delight in a bottle. The 90mL size is perfect for on-the-go indulgence, and its enchanting scent effortlessly captures the spirit of Brazilian beauty. A few spritzes leave a lingering, seductive aroma that’s both subtle and captivating. If you’re craving a touch of tropical allure for your hair and body, this fragrance mist is a must-have. @Lauren Michael

5. An ear and nose hair trimmer suitable for both men and women. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and operates with batteries. It operates with just one button and features an inner 360o rotating design, which smoothly and precisely removes hairs without causing pain.

It’s waterproof and washable, making it easy to deal with residual by soaking it in water and soap. The trimmer head is also removable. It comes with a dust-proof cover to protect the trimmer head.

Promising review: The sleek and ergonomic design of this trimmer caught my eye right away. It fits comfortably in my hand and has a modern, stylish look. The build quality is top-notch, and it feels durable enough to withstand regular use. The compact size also makes it perfect for travel — a definite plus for those on the go.

The cutting performance of the Zorami Nose Hair Trimmer is great. The blades are sharp and can trim even the most stubborn ear and nose hairs without any tugging or discomfort. I was pleasantly surprised by how quiet the trimmer is as well. @Irv Stern

6. Beard grooming kit that includes conditioner, shampoo, oil, balm, brush, comb, scissors, storage bag, and an e-book. It is undoubtedly the best-quality kit for its price. It makes up for the perfect present for any man who loves his beard.

The shampoo and conditioner hydrate, clean, nourish, and straighten your beard, while the oil and balm restore softness and shine to your beard, and trap essential vitamins and minerals into the hair.

Promising review: Bought this for my husband. When I tell you this stuff works like a charm, I mean just that. He was in prison for 3 and a half years. So you can only imagine how his beard was. Kissing him was not ideal.

HOWEVER, within ONE WEEK of using this kit, there has been a noticeable difference. Smoother. Softer. The kit came with a list of products and how to use them. I WILL BE BUYING THIS AGAIN. @Higgins

7. A monochromatic multi-stick that adds a shimmering effect and can be used instead of eyeshadow, lipstick, or blush. You can apply it to your eyes, lips, and cheeks, and blend with a brush or fingertips. Use alone or as a base for powder products for even longer-lasting color.

It is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It is made from skin-loving ingredients and provides professional quality. It is non-greasy and very lightweight. It is just the perfect size to carry it around in your purse.

Promising review: This is my first time using a cream blush vs a powder, so I was pretty nervous to try it. However, I’m getting older and creams are better on fine lines and large pores than powders are, so I’m trying to branch out and get away from powders. This blush cream blends so seamlessly.

I can make it as light or as dark as I want without it ever looking cakey, and blends in with my face without any obvious lines anywhere. Everyone kept commenting on how small it is, but with as little as you actually need to use, the thing will last a long time! @KC

8. A hair wax stick that easily tames flyaway hairs. It is rich in castor oil, and you can use it directly on your hair. It contains 18 kinds of plant nutrients, including beeswax, vitamin E, castor seed oil, avocado oil, and rhus sucedanea fruit.

It doesn’t include any fragrance or chemical flavor and doesn’t hurt your hair or the scalp. It nourishes hair deeply, improves its shine, makes it soft and smooth, and prevents dryness.

Promising review: This is great for smoothing down flyaway hairs for slicked back ponytails. I will say if you’re going in pretty heavy with this product, it’s going to leave your hair feeling waxy. I don’t mind this because I usually don’t go for a slicked back hairstyle until right around hair wash day.

If you want to be able to wear your hair down after using this product, use a light hand. Some reviews mention the container is defective- it’s not. It’s not a twist up, but rather you have to push the bottom of the container upwards. @Selena

9. Men’s styling powder that is super easy to apply and does not leave any oil or greasy residue. You can apply to damp hair for volume or dry hair for texture. Both professionals and amateurs can use it for different styles.

It delivers a clean, matte finish. Lightly sprinkle a small amount of the powder into your palms and spread it through the roots of your hair. Rub gently with your fingertips and you’re done.

Promising review: I wasn’t sure what to expect. I wasn’t sure how this product would hold up in my hair, as I normally use paste or clay. I wanted a more natural look. This product is easy to apply and gave my hair a natural look with decent hold all day. It is great to add volume to thinner hair, it’s easy to apply and no sticky mess. @Chris

10. A glass nail file using nanotechnology to make the glass surface with tiny serration in order to make your nail surface glow. It comes in many different colors and never degrades no matter how many times you use it.

The fine nanotechnology ridges on this file give you smooth, salon-beautiful nails that won’t snap. Unlike harsh metal files, this glass file won’t turn your nails into fine dust. Also, they won’t injure your nails.

Promising review: I was skeptical and nervous about using this, since my nails tend to be fragile and this seemed abrasive. But holy cow, once I used it, I couldn’t stop. This thing makes my nails shine as if I put a clear polish on them, and works ten times better and faster than my 8-step nail buffer.

My only complaint is that it’s obviously not flexible so it can’t reach in to the deeper grooves near my cuticles as easily, so it takes a little finesse. I’ve bought this for all the ladies on my gift list for Christmas stocking staffers. I’m obsessed. @Julz

11. A teeth whitening kit that includes a mouth brace and 3 whitening pens. The 32-LED accelerator light delivers fast results and reduces teeth sensitivity. It helps removes stains from coffee, smoking, wine, soda, and food.

The tooth whitening pens and their soft brushes work better on nooks of your braces. Each whitening sessions last 15 minutes and the integrated timer will notify you once the time has passed. The device charges fully in 2 hours.

Promising review: I’m not one to write reviews, however, I need to for this product. I was pretty skeptical because I’ve smoked for a long time and I drink coffee every morning. I’ve used this product three times and have noticed a significant improvement in the color of my teeth, definitely can notice a difference and they’re much whiter. Since my teeth are very sensitive, I use the sensitive setting and haven’t had any issues. I would recommend. @Tara Vogel

12. A beard straightener that heats up in 30 seconds and provides several heat levels to match your hair type. 300oF for thin hair, 355oF for medium and wavy hair, and 400oF for thick and curly hair. It saves a significant time styling your beard.

Using advanced ionic technology, this heated beard brush works to get rid of frizz and lock in moisture for smoother hair. The package also comes with a comb and travel bag.

Promising review: I have a thick coarse curly wild man’s beard, and it is always knotted up. Trying to come through it is a never ending challenge that constantly causes me to pull out 50 to 75 hairs every day if I only brush it once and just deal with the wild man look. My beard is constantly getting the knots caught in something.

This come easily combed through the knots, then the straightener quickly did its job. Now my beard is straight and a come easily goes through it. Before, no matter how many times I brushed it, it still knotted up. For my first time ever, I have a tamed beard. Heat-up time is easily within 30 seconds like claimed. I love the nice zip up case it comes in also.

My only regret is that I didn’t get this earlier. You won’t be disappointed, trust me. My beard is way worse than most posted and way worse than the one on the add. The kit looks like great quality. This is a must-have. @Tommy Richard West, Jr

13. A liquid salicylic acid exfoliant that unclogs and diminishes enlarged pores, exfoliates dead skin cells, smooths wrinkles and brightens skin tone. It is gentle enough for daily use on all skin types and mimics the natural exfoliation process of younger skin.

This exfoliant is much gentler on delicate skin than most facial scrubs, which can cause micro-tears. This formula delivers hydration and can exfoliate directly inside the pore and improve how the pore works.

Promising review: I have every skin issue you can think of: rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, Whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist.

Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. @hc

14. A leave-in conditioner that helps seal split ends in just 1 use. It includes castor oil and vitamins B3 and B5. Its formula helps reduce breakage, and it is ideal to apply before using heat tools. It offers up to 450o heat protection.

After shampooing your hair, apply the conditioner cream, leave it in and then style your hair as usual. The formula has a sweet candy fragrance, with notes of pomegranate, caramel orchid, and milk sorbet.

Promising review: I never would have believed that my son with long unruly hair would one day ask me for “the magic hair stuff” and ask me to comb his knots out vs. just yell and run away at the sight of a brush. Pair the “No Haircut Cream” with the Tangle Teezer and you have the answer to any parent’s prayer for a solution to tangled hair. “Mom, it’s a miracle. It doesn’t hurt at all, and it gets the knots out so easily. You have to write a review. Give them 10,000 stars.” @Simone

