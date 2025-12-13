14 Workplace Disasters That Took a Wild Turn

Curiosities
7 hours ago
14 Workplace Disasters That Took a Wild Turn

Workplaces are supposed to be predictable places where everyone knows their role, keeps things professional, and gets through the day, but sometimes something unexpected happens. These stories prove that the office isn’t just a workplace, it’s a stage for chaos, surprises, and unbelievable endings.

  • My bosses never mentioned that I’d be receiving an award at our next company-wide event. I actually tried to skip it because I had a pile of work waiting for me, but they insisted I attend. So, I showed up wearing a shirt that said “100% Underpaid.”
    What I didn’t know was that this award was kind of a big deal. The CEO and Senior VP personally present it, followed by a full photoshoot with the executive team. Lucky for me, they found the humor in the situation. Unfortunately, I later lost the photo. © Ayane_Redfield / Reddit
  • Back in the ’90s, my wife’s department only had one shared laptop for anyone who needed to work from home. Half the team was based in North Carolina and the other half was in California. So whenever someone needed it, they had to FedEx the laptop across the country, usually about four or five days ahead of time, just to make sure it arrived in time. © RoboNinjaPirate / Reddit
  • On my very first day on the job, the receptionist had made strawberry cookies and was genuinely excited for me to try one. The problem was... I don’t like strawberries, and I wasn’t in the mood for a cookie. She was so kind that I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, so I panicked and told her I was allergic to strawberries.
    She immediately threw the entire tray away, and then told everyone in the office that strawberries were off-limits because of my “allergy.” So now I’ve been pretending to be allergic to strawberries for three years. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • One of my coworkers spent an entire year working from China. The only reason anyone found out was because he kept submitting expense reports like it was just a normal business trip. No one had even sent him there.
    He literally bought a one-way ticket to China on the company card, did his job remotely every day, and just... never came back. It took them a full year to realize what he’d done. © liquorlanche / Reddit
  • I accidentally knocked a frozen dinner out of the freezer in the teachers’ lounge. When I picked it up, I realized it belonged to my friend and the corner of the box had opened. I thought it would be funny to slip a tiny note inside that said “Eat me!” and I expected to be there at lunch when she found it. Something came up and I completely forgot.
    A few days later, I heard her telling people that she had called the frozen food company to complain about a creepy note she found inside her meal. I never meant to scare her, but I definitely did. We laughed about it later once I admitted it was me. © sassafrass14 / Reddit
  • We had one HR lady and she was terrible. She had two responsibilities: make our lives miserable and bring cakes for office birthdays. Around midday, one of my coworkers asked when she planned to bring out the cake for my birthday. She had completely forgotten to put mine on her list.
    Since she considered herself flawless, she immediately accused everyone of making it up. They argued with her over a free cake. Eventually she marched over to my desk and, in a sarcastic tone, asked if it was actually my birthday. I told her it was.
    She froze for a moment and then demanded to see my driver’s license. Sure enough, my ID confirmed the date. It was raining, and she refused to go out herself, so she tossed a few dollars at my coworkers and told them to get a cake from the grocery store down the street.
    She did not give them enough money for something big enough to feed the office. They were also not paid enough to cover the difference, so they bought the only small cake left. That is how I ended up with an office birthday cake that read: Congrats On Your Baby Boy Birthday! © TheDreadedLorax / Reddit
  • We used to have a fake employee. She did not exist, but she answered questions from clients so they would always have a familiar person to reach out to. Several people in my department took turns pretending to be her. Recently, she “died.”
    We decided to retire her when upper management changed, and we finally admitted the whole idea was ridiculous. Her death was officially announced during a department meeting. Half of us laughed because we knew the story. The newer employees sat there confused, trying to understand why we were laughing about someone dying. © HockeyBasics / Reddit
  • HR accidentally printed an Excel spreadsheet with everyone’s salaries and bonuses on the shared printer. Someone found it, made copies, handed them out, and even posted them on a few bulletin boards.
    This was in the late 90s, and the company required employees to sign paperwork saying that discussing pay was a fireable offense. Most of us did not realize that was illegal at the time. There was a lot of drama after that. © dramboxf / Reddit
  • A coworker and I were discussing a problem with a computer. Another coworker walked over and said something along the lines of, “It’s probably because the planets are not aligned. That is why it is not working.” I had no idea how to respond, so I just stared for a second, looked confused, and walked back to my desk. © MrEpicDwarf / Reddit
  • I worked at a car rental counter in a small airport. One day I helped an older customer who was rude from the moment he walked up. I finished the paperwork quickly, but he was still unhappy. A coworker later told me that outside he was loudly insulting me and using slurs.
    I went straight to my boss and said, “He said this. I am not helping him again.” My boss, who was six foot four and about three hundred pounds, just shook his head, walked outside, and confronted the man. He told him, very calmly, that he had two choices.
    He could leave with the rental vehicle and never ask us for assistance again. Or he could hand over the keys and the contract so we could void everything, and he could figure out another way to travel. He also made it clear that no one on our team would help him again, so if anything went wrong, he was completely on his own.
    The man left without saying a word. My boss returned and said, “Do not help him again. If his car breaks down, and he ends up here, he will have to wait for a replacement from another branch, even if it takes hours.” © ChanelPourHomme / Reddit
  • It was my first day at a pizza restaurant and this place was always packed. It was where I truly learned how to be a good server. Before that, I had only worked in restaurants that were fully staffed and never too busy. Things were moving fast, but I was doing surprisingly well. I had about ten tables, which was a shock because I was used to sections with three or four.
    I will never forget the couple that sat at table 24. They were older, both with gray hair, and dressed far too fancy for a casual pizza place. Even though I was new and a little overwhelmed, I still gave them great service. I was proud of myself and starting to feel confident.
    And then I made a mistake. The man at table 24 handed me his card to close out. I was busy, the kind of busy where you barely have time to breathe. I swiped his card and accidentally forgot to print the itemized receipt. I understand that can be frustrating, and he had every right to ask for it.
    Instead, he chose to loudly insult me in a room full of customers. His voice was deep and sharp as he told me how terrible I was at my job and that it made sense I had not gone further in life than serving pizza. Every time I tried to step away, he kept talking, getting meaner as he went. Now everyone in the restaurant had heard him and seen me stand there, unable to leave. I was behind on all of my other tables and shaking.
    At some point, the owner had walked in and saw the man yelling. He walked straight to the table and said, calmly: “Excuse me, sir. I am the owner of this restaurant. I do not know what the issue is, and honestly I do not care. What I do care about is the fact that you are speaking to my employee in a disrespectful way. So I am going to ask you and your wife to leave and not return.”
    The man responded, “Fine. You just lost our business.” The owner looked at him and said, “I really do not care, and I do not want people like you eating here anyway.” Then he stood there silently and waited as they gathered their things and walked out.
    After they left, he came over to me and said, “Forget those people. You are doing a great job. I would not have hired you if you did not have potential. And if anyone else speaks to you like that again, I want you to tell them to leave. We do not need their money.” © aaanon5402 / Reddit
  • My manager once decided she wanted to make yogurt using the lab drying oven. Everyone explained that it would not work and also should not be done because it was unsanitary and unsafe.
    She refused to listen and tried anyway. It obviously failed, and she was very upset about it.
    This was also the same person who spent two full days baking cakes in our small toaster oven at work.
    One day, she walked up to me with a piece of chocolate and said she wanted to give it to me because she knew I liked chocolate. Then, without pausing, she added that she never eats chocolate because she does not want to get fat. For context, I am an average build and honestly in better shape than she is. © scarletnightingale / Reddit
  • Our account manager once suggested that our ad agency should write and perform our own original song to help attract younger talent. She was way too excited about the idea and actually went through with it. At the next all hands meeting, she stood up in front of everyone and performed it.
    It was a rap. Every single line ended with the word “tion.” It went something like: It is a creative presentation. That brings out our exaltation. Taking things to perfection. Selling ideas, not superstition.
    The room was painfully silent. It was one of the cringiest moments of my professional life. © ImmortanJoe / Reddit
  • The president of my company once held an hour-long company meeting just to tell us that meetings were taking up too much time. In front of about one hundred fifty employees, he explained that from now on, no meeting was allowed to go past twenty-five minutes without manager approval. Of course, nobody followed that rule.
    Then at the next company meeting a month later, after the president asked if anyone had anything to bring up, one employee raised his hand. He was the office kiss up. He pulled out a printed list of every person who had scheduled a meeting that went longer than twenty-five minutes. The entire room went silent. © Unknown Author / Reddit

Anyone who’s ever worked in an office has probably experienced their fair share of workplace drama. Here are 14 strange requests assistants received at work.

Preview photo credit aanon5402 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads