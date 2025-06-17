15 Smart Designs That Made People Say, “Shut Up and Take My Money!”

Every day, we encounter things that were once invented — from simple toilet paper to massive airports. Behind them are designers, architects, and other creative minds working to make life more comfortable. Sometimes their creations leave us scratching our heads, but other times they truly deserve a round of applause.

Toilet reinforcement for overweight people

“In Peru, they make toilet paper like this. It’s made this way to be taken on a trip.”

The design on this menstrual pad vaguely resembles female anatomy so you know which end goes towards the front versus the back

New toaster has a toasting chart

Dog toilet at the airport

This bathroom with kid-friendly toilet and sink



“You can test hiking shoes on different terrains in this sporting goods store.”

“I made a blanket that rolls up to look like sushi.”

My toilet has a triangular top to fit into the corner of the bathroom

“The shower head in our rental house in Vietnam has an inbuilt water filter.”

“Dad made a window in the fence so he and the neighbor could talk face to face.”

“I made my sister’s prom dress from recycled fabric remnants.”

“I sacrificed my pants on a 100-degree day. Now I have cute lacy shorts.”

“I turned the old jeans into a tool organizer and attached it to the wall with magnets.”

Tampon packaging that appeals to women who are experiencing PMS