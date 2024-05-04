15 Celebrities That Look Way Younger Than Their Real Age

Age is just a number, especially for these 15 celebrities who seem to have found the fountain of youth! From timeless beauty secrets to good genes, join us as we uncover the stars who defy the sands of time.

15. Alyson Hannigan — 50 years old

14. Christie Brinkley — 70 years old

13. Sigourney Weaver — 74 years old

12. Andrew Garfield — 40 years old

11. Reese Witherspoon — 48 years old

10. Jennifer Lopez — 54 years old

9. Angela Bassett — 65 years old

8. Jeff Goldblum — 71 years old

7. Gabrielle Union — 51 years old

6. Marisa Tomei — 59 years old

5. Halle Berry — 57 years old

4. Jada Pinkett Smith — 52 years old

3. Iman — 68 years old

2. Lenny Kravitz — 59 years old

1. William Shatner — 93 years old

As we wrap up our journey through the world of ageless celebrities, one thing is clear: youthfulness knows no bounds in Hollywood. Whether it’s through meticulous skincare routines, healthy lifestyles, or simply good fortune, these 15 individuals continue to inspire us with their everlasting vitality.

