15+ Celebrities Whose Dauntless Style Shines Even While Pregnant

In Hollywood, some famous people effortlessly show off cool styles even when they’re pregnant. These awesome stars not only handle the challenges of being pregnant with grace but also make their fashion game even better. Whether they’re walking the red carpet or just out and about, these trendy moms look super confident, wearing all kinds of stylish outfits that celebrate their changing bodies.

Kaya Scodelario boldly embraced added volume by incorporating ruffles into her belly-accentuating ensemble.

Ashley Graham’s pregnancy attire seamlessly hugged her every curve, resembling a second skin.

She shows so much confidence in a red dress.

The dress Ashley opted for would take on a more conservative appearance if not for its transparent skirt.

Rihanna adorned herself in a shredded top and sequin-studded pants, allowing her ensemble to reveal her showcased belly.

In this purple gown with strategically placed cutouts above her baby bump, Anne Hathaway confidently displayed her figure.

In this instance, the actress revealed her belly by donning a tiered blouse paired elegantly with white pants.

Model Suki Waterhouse caught everyone’s attention recently when she chose to wear a striking red dress with an open back.

Actress Sienna Miller accentuated her pregnant belly with this amazing ensemble.

A pregnant Olivia Wilde looked stunning in a dark green dress that had a bold opening around her belly.

Pregnant Ciara went for a bold dress that you can see through, and it’s decorated with crystals.

Vanessa Hudgens shocked everyone by announcing her pregnancy at The 2024 Oscars where she decided to wear a sheer black dress.

Kim Kardashian highlighted her new body shape with a snug white dress that hugged her curves.

And in this picture, she proudly displayed her baby bump while wearing a black lace dress.

Here’s another maternity dress with a cutout, this time worn by the beautiful Kerry Washington.

Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t shy about wearing a snug dress with big polka dots.

The golden arrow on Beyoncé’s dress draws our attention to her baby bump.

And in this picture, the singer accentuated her figure with shiny red sequins.

