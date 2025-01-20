15 Celebrity Children Who Grew Up Right Before Our Eyes

Kids grow up so quickly that every moment feels special, and families often capture these milestones in photos to cherish forever. Celebrity kids are no exception—we remember them from their first appearances with their famous parents but often forget how much time has passed and how drastically they’ve changed. 1. Bigi (Blanket) Jackson: son of Michael Jackson 2. Matthew & John Owen Lowe: sons of Rob Lowe 3. Harper Beckham: daughter of Victoria and David Beckham 4. North West: daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 5. Zelda Williams: daughter of Robin Williams
ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News
, Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News 6. Jagger Ross: daughter of Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross 7. Apple Martin: daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin 8. Suri Cruise: daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Jackson Lee/starmaxinc.com/East News
, Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News 9. Luna Stephens: daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 10. Stormi Webster: daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 11. Ireland Baldwin: daughter of Alec Baldwin 12. Sofia Richie: daughter of Diane Alexander and Lionel Richie 13. Ava Phillippe: daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe 14. True Thompson: daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 15. Lila Moss: daughter of Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack
Famous parents often have kids who look just like them, proving
the saying, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
Preview photo credit ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News
, Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News