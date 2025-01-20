15 Celebrity Children Who Grew Up Right Before Our Eyes

Kids grow up so quickly that every moment feels special, and families often capture these milestones in photos to cherish forever. Celebrity kids are no exception—we remember them from their first appearances with their famous parents but often forget how much time has passed and how drastically they’ve changed.

1. Bigi (Blanket) Jackson: son of Michael Jackson

2. Matthew & John Owen Lowe: sons of Rob Lowe

3. Harper Beckham: daughter of Victoria and David Beckham

4. North West: daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

5. Zelda Williams: daughter of Robin Williams

6. Jagger Ross: daughter of Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

7. Apple Martin: daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

8. Suri Cruise: daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

9. Luna Stephens: daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

10. Stormi Webster: daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

11. Ireland Baldwin: daughter of Alec Baldwin

12. Sofia Richie: daughter of Diane Alexander and Lionel Richie

13. Ava Phillippe: daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

14. True Thompson: daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

15. Lila Moss: daughter of Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack

Famous parents often have kids who look just like them, proving the saying, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

