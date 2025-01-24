15+ Dramatic Pets Who Deserve an Oscar for Their Performances

It's silly how our pets start to behave like toddlers when they're around us. One moment, they’re calm and composed, and the next, they’re dashing around the house with zoomies or overreacting to the smallest things. Whether it’s knocking over a cushion, pawing at us endlessly, or making dramatic faces, they seem to know exactly what will grab our attention.

1. "I found an old photo of my cat. He's pretty silly."

2. "My mum washed all the dog's toys, and now he won't come in the house without them."

3. “Just a broken nail. Big dog, bigger drama.”

4. “Rinoa had a tooth extraction today, and she’s being very much a drama queen about the ordeal.”

5. “Thomas always malfunctions the moment we return home from a walk.”

6. “Ask me how potty training is going.”

7. “He is ridiculously cute even when being a huge derp.”

8. “Betty is upsetty.”

9. The drama king

10. “Just got her nails clipped.”

11. "Our ten-year-old pup/toddler likes to throw tantrums when he doesn't get his way."

12. “My dog wanted to see what the cats are up to downstairs.”

13. “My derpy pup (left) at the dog park making friends.”

14. Just like a movie scene.

15. “Someone audition my dog for a role in a drama movie.”

16. “My favorite picture of my pug. There is not a hole in the grass.”

17. “My cat Gizmo giving me the side eye when I get the treats out.”