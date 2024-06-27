15 items that will make your summer even more fun and relaxing

Are you a summer or winter person? No matter which season you prefer, you still have to deal with summer headaches that mainly involve sweat and bugs. We gathered 15 products that will make your life a bit more pleasant.

1. Tanning oil that speeds up the tanning process, which means less time in the sun for darker tanning results. It’s packed with coconut, argan, and jojoba oil to keep your skin hydrated. Apply generously to your skin when sun tanning to get yourself a hydrated, deep, bangin’ bronze glow.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’m really impressed with this product. I sprayed a little of this all over my body and laid at the pool for about an hour and a half. I know the lighting is different, but the results for that time frame is mind-blowing to me.

The tan comes on gradually, and it’s very even. No more tanning beds for me. I’ll just take this and the sun for my summer tan. I would definitely recommend this over other bronzers that I’ve tried. @Caitlin Casey

2. Stroller mini fan with flexible legs that are easy to clip on most strollers, cribs, wheelchairs, and carriages. You can also place it on a car seat. The fan’s head can adjust vertically and horizontally toward any direction to create the perfect cooling breeze, while the fan comes with 3 speeds.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: At first I thought it might be a little heavy because it was a bit big, but it ended up being perfect and light. I love how quiet the fan is, and it has 3 settings and the huge plus was the night light with also 3 level setting. You can also rotate it up and down and side to side.

So far it’s comforting, battery is lasting nice and strong. Fits great onto the stroller, bassinets, and carseats. It can also stand good on my night stand. @Karina ayon

3. Waterproof phone bag that fits all smartphones up to 7″. If your phone is bigger, you can simply remove its protective case. You can also place your credit card and money in the bag. The bag is clear on both sides, so you can take pictures and browse your phone screen.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: This waterproof phone pouch is super handy for water days. I have an iPhone SE, and I got the size that fits perfectly, I can put my phone in with the case on. Seal it by snapping the clasps shut on the sides, and I’m good to go.

I wear it around my neck, and it doesn’t get in the way at all, which is awesome because I can splash around and still snap pics of family fun moments on the fly. The touchscreen responsiveness through the plastic film of the pouch is good. I’ve used it a few times, and there hasn’t been any leakage. @Duffy

4. Ice roller to massage your face when you get up in the morning to remove puffiness. It also helps shrink pores and calm your skin. It is especially great for dry skin as it hydrates it. You can massage the eye socket and temples to relieve fatigue and headaches.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Had no idea what to expect and only bought it on a lark (had an Amazon gift card). I love it! I have no idea if it’s doing anything to my skin, but it feels great. The roller stays cold for a long time and clean up is very easy. And it works really well to ease stress and headaches.

I only keep the roller in the freezer, and I’m a little nervous each time I take it out of the plastic handle for fear I’ll break off one of the little arms that holds it in place, but so far so good! I had no idea I would like this so much! @the duse

5. Sol de Janeiro set that includes a body wash, the bum bum cream, and a perfume mist. The caffeine-rich guarana visibly firms and tightens your skin, while cupuacu butter provides fast-absorbing hydration. Use the body wash and then add the body cream. Finish with a spritz of the perfume mist.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I am an addict for the Cheriosa #40 scent. I adore it, it smells so juicy and fresh. My man cannot keep his hands off me when I’m wearing it. The ONLY fragrance I would repurchase from Sol De Janerio.

I have the Beija Flor as well, and it smells nice, but it’s not 100% enough for me to repurchase. I love the price for the trial size. I don’t think the wash really helps the scent stay, so I wouldn’t get that, but the cream and the mist are good enough that I would. @Kennedy Thomas

6. Outdoor sprinkler pad for kids that is ideal for hot summer days and pool parties. This 67″ large family-sized play mat is equivalent to a circular pad with a diameter of 75″. It can allow 2–4 kids to play at the same time. It is made with environmentally friendly PVC.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: Perfect for my nieces, ages 3 and 5. I changed the height of the water and they loved it. The biggest glitch was when water went through the side tubes and had to be drained. I thought that was just air.

Not a huge problem, but I wasn’t aware. Took more time to deflate/dry. Everyone still loved it and played for a while. @M. Farrace

7. Tower fan with an airflow system that hugely reduces noises from the motor and fan. It’s bladeless and adopts hyper-precision bearing to provide ultra-quiet cooling at all speeds. It offers 6 speed levels and 4 modes (sleep/auto/natural/normal) to give you more personalized cooling.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: My air conditioner went out in the middle of summer in Florida. I needed relief as soon as possible. I ordered the Dreo — not knowing if it was a good purchase or not. Since it was going to take a couple of days to be delivered, and I needed something now, I ordered a similar one from Walmart. NOT a Dreo.

The one from Walmart was a piece of garbage. I was worried that the Dreo fan would be too. However, the Dreo was a hundred times better, easier to put together, and much quieter. I would recommend the Dreo over any other fan I have ever owned! @Patricia Eddy

8. Magnetic screen door that securely fits standard doors up to 38″ wide by 82″ tall. You can set up your mesh quickly with the included hook and loop tape, push pins, and step-by-step instructions. No tools are needed, and it is built to last and withstand frequent use.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: Bought this to replace my old magnetic screen for my back door, it’s working great. We leave our back door open all day for our dogs and haven’t noticed any excessive bug or other vermin in the house. The only issue I had was it was too long, but I just trimmed it down with some scissors, and it was good to go. @Amazon Customer

9. Mosquito-repellent bracelets that are powered by essential oils. All ingredients derive from plants and keep mosquitoes away. Each package contains 10 bracelets and is suitable for adults and kids. They are stretchy, comfortable, and adjustable.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: I hate bug spray. Icky and sticky. Sometimes I will just take my chances. These things are perfect for me. Just put it on your ankle and go.

We used these on our trip. Others were getting bug bites, but we did not. We had a couple of extra bands and shared them. Everyone else was surprised and grateful.

The only negative is that I ordered the ten pack and got a bunch of yellow ones. This is ok with me, but I can see where some people want to color co-ordinate. @Anthony

10. Bug bite suction tool that removes insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin. By removing the irritant, the body stops producing the reaction that is causing you to itch and swell. It works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: This Bug Bite Thing is genius!!! I wish I’d bought it sooner. So simple, yet it works so well. Just place over bug bite, pull back the handles and it suctions perfectly. I had instant relief from my bug bite.

Well worth it for me, since I’m a mosquito magnet. Also, it will definitely come in handy with 3 kids being outdoors this summer! Thanks for such a great product! I’ll be buying a couple more for sure! @BARBARA MAIXNER

11. Cold brew coffee maker that makes it easy to prepare your beverage during the summer. Simply fill the filter with your favorite coffee grounds, add cold water, and let it steep. The flip cap pour spout is thoughtfully designed for effortless pouring, eliminating the need for awkward tilting or messy spills.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: We are so happy we purchased this. It saves us so much money making our own cold brew at home now, and it is delicious! Easy to do and love how it’s a glass brewer. The handle makes it even better.

We liked it so much we bought an extra glass from the same company so we can have some made while some is brewing so we never run out. Great product, made well, highly recommended. We also sent one to our son and daughter-in-law, who love cold coffee like we do. @Dawn

12. Insulated portable cooler that keeps drinks cold and hot. The large-grip bail handle makes the cooler easy to carry with one hand. The smooth surface inside and out makes it super easy to clean. It holds up to 11 cans with 8 lbs of ice.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is a cute little cooler that I use to incubate homemade yogurt. You can fit 6 pint canning jars inside. Add your jars and hot tap water, and in 6 hours the water is still warm. We have not used it as a regular travel cooler, but I’m sure it would work just fine. Good size, not too big and not too small. @D Palmer

13. Cooling pillows that have a 250 thread count cover filled with a soft-down alternative. If you easily overheat, or maybe you’re looking for cool queen-size pillows for night sweats, the breathability of this standard bed pillow can offer great relief.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: When I first received these pillows, I was impressed with the quality, softness, and just overall aesthetic. They are machine washable as well which I’m a huge fan of.

I was not as impressed with the amount of support they provided. They didn’t feel firm enough to provide the support I was looking for. I still decided to try them out, as they were still hands down better than the Walmart pillows I had bought.

My neck pain didn’t improve overnight. I did notice a small difference after the first night using them, but it wasn’t until a few days later that I really started to notice a difference. Now I’ve been using them for a few months and my neck is still not perfect, but it is MUCH better than it was before I got these pillows. And all I did was get new pillows. @Kyle

14. Ice cream maker that makes frozen treats in 20 minutes or less. The double-insulated freezer bowl eliminates the need for ice. It makes up to 1-½ quarts of your favorite ice cream or frozen yogurt. The easy lock transparent lid with a large spout makes adding ingredients simple and mess-free.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: Small, easy to assemble and clean, churns effectively without human help, and makes delicious ice cream! Love the simple design of the freezer bowl that eliminates the need for a compressor — lower cost, less to go wrong, works just fine.

The end product is different from store-bought, mostly for the much better. Started out with strawberry (since fresh berries are in season), following the recipe provided — went less heavy cream and more milk the second time and liked it better. Can’t wait to start trying other flavors. @anonymous

15. Waterproof UNO cards with a handy clip keep all the cards together and attach them to a beach bag, backpack, or camping gear. They are very durable and allow you to play worry-free. This is the classic UNO game that most of you have enjoyed at some point.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love playing Uno. I’ve used the same deck for years, but after buying these, I had to replace them for my old deck. Even though they are waterproof, I use them anywhere at any time!

Love that it comes with a clip. I used them at the beach and I love how I can take them anywhere. Perfect gift as well. @Adriana

Summer has arrived and brought scorching hot temperatures with it. One of the most common issues is sunburns and most people have to deal with them. If you are looking for ways to solve this issues and many others, you may check this useful article.