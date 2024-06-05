beauty nightmares no more: 15 products are here to save you

Have you ever wished you could blink once and your beauty problems suddenly disappeared? Well, this scenario may be unrealistic, but some products can help you if you stick to them. Keep scrolling to discover 15 beauty formulas you’ll be happy to own.

1. Brightening facial scrub with sea kelp nutrients that soften and detox. The lemon peel and green clay exfoliate and purify, while the lily brings out the brightness of your skin. It’s 100% vegan and does not contain parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, or petrolatum.

Promising review: This scrub does wonders for my skin. My makeup artist for my wedding suggested it to help prep skin before the big day. It does a great job of leaving my skin feeling soft and smooth, and it hasn’t caused any new breakouts.

One thing I will note is that the fragrance is stronger than I was expecting. This isn’t a dealbreaker for me, but if you are sensitive to fragrance, be aware of this! Overall, I am impressed with this product and recommend it. @Kaylee

2. 70 toner pad sheets that contain PHA, a mild exfoliating ingredient that delicately exfoliates dead skin cells, aiding in the reduction of blackheads, whiteheads, and breakouts. It has a non-sticky texture and contains 77% heartleaf extract. It is great for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

Promising review: I’ve changed my whole skincare routine to Korean products; they have been a game changer!!! I use these pads after cleansing because I double cleanse. I really like them, and they do not have a strange smell. This is my second time purchasing them and I will continue to buy them. Give them a try. @Amazon Customer

3. Soothing cream that fortifies the skin’s natural moisture barrier. It contains hypoallergenic ingredients that are comfortable even for sensitive skin. It enhances the skin’s ability to repair cells by strengthening the protective layer of dry and sensitive skin from the inside out.

Promising review: I love that I found a vegan moisturizer from South Korea. I’ve tried Korean and non-Korean moisturizers, and all of them had their issues. This is the best moisturizer I’ve ever tried. First of all, this kind of container is better for preserving the ingredients. Second, it’s good for sensitive skin, using no fragrance, but it still has a slight smell that’s pleasant.

Third, it is very moisturizing, for someone with dry skin like myself, but it’s not overly thick, and blends in fast, you don’t have to spend five minutes making sure that everything is blended into your skin. It’s great for all seasons as well, not leaving your face with a heavy, greasy feel or drying out quickly. @Placeholder

4. Kiehl’s ultra facial cleanser removes dirt and debris for a smoother and cleaner-looking complexion. It cleanses without drying and is pH-balanced to be gentle on the skin. Tenderly massage the cleanser onto a damp facial area in upward circular motions. Rinse well or remove with a cloth.

Promising review: As a guy, been searching for something simple to keep the face clean, but not cause random issues, for a very long time. This facial cleanser is the only one I’ve found that truly makes my face feel clean and perfectly moisturized without clogging my pores and causing acne, dryness itching, stinging in the eyes, etc.

Pricey, but very much worth it! You don’t need much to scrub the face, neck, behind the ears, the whole deal that sits on your shoulders. Just takes a dab of it for rich soothing lather. @DavesNotHereMan

5. Sensitive mineral sunscreen that contains no active chemicals. It protects your skin by acting like thousands of tiny mirrors that reflect UV rays away before they enter your body. It is paraben and fragrance-free, meaning it’s great for sensitive skin.

Promising review: For years my partner has been looking for a mineral sunscreen, skin protectant that would not break her out, and finally we found the one! On our recent trip to Miami, we used this product, and she was amazed by how well it worked. Definitely will be recommending this product to our friends and will be purchasing again soon. @Elizabeth Banks

6. Voluminous original mascara formulated to resist clumping, soften, and build lashes up to 5X their natural thickness. It is suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. It contains panthenol and ceramide-R that help protect and condition lashes.

Promising review: This blue mascara is so fun!! My daughter is a competitive dancer and her studio colors are black and blue. We thought it would be fun to use blue mascara for me to wear to her competitions. This is with two coats.

I tried it over black, and it didn’t work at all. I tried it with just one coat, and it wasn’t blue enough for me. Two coats is perfect! It’s even more blue in the sun! @Heidi M.

7. Hairline powder that locks tightly to your follicles and covers your scalp, without clogging pores. It works great for gray coverage, root line touch-ups, and brightening highlights. If you’re between two shades, choose the darker one for roots or the lighter one for highlights for a natural look.

Promising review: I’m normally very Leary of products like this because my hair is color to blonde or more highlighted with blonde, so anything I used to cover up the roots turns orange, but this stuff was amazing. Just tap a little bit on there, and it covers the dark in a quick pinch!! I highly recommend this product, especially for blonde hair root cover up! @Adam D.

8. L’Oréal Paris glotion that instantly hydrates and illuminates your skin for an all-over, natural glow. It is infused with glycerin and shea butter for all-day hydration and is available in 4 shades. The glow drops can be worn alone, under the foundation, or on target areas for a more luminous effect.

Promising review: I love this product. It adds some luminosity to the skin. I mix it half-and-half with my foundation, and it goes on so smooth and keeps my skin moisturized all day. Really brightens up the face.

I bought the lightest shade to mix with foundation, but I also bought the next step-up to wear at the beach in a couple of weeks. It looks great on the skin worn alone as well. @Carla D.

9. Bio-oil serum that improves the appearance of scars and stretch marks. It is packed with vitamin E that helps maintain healthy-looking skin, while chamomile and lavender oil calm and soothe. It is non-greasy, vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and 100% recyclable.

Promising review: I’ve used this product for years. I just started using it more religiously with my pregnant belly. Has prevented stretch marks tremendously. Super easy to apply and absorbs great.

I’ve always loved the quality of this product, and it keeps my skin super moisturized! I will double up with their lotion and then their oil if I am really dry. @Michelle Voss

10. Under-eyes masks that reduce puffiness, bags, and swelling. You can reduce the signs of aging, smooth undereye wrinkles, and dry under-eye skin. They are vegan, paraben, and sulfate-free, and are gentle on sensitive skin.

Promising review: I am 3 months postpartum and I look forward to the mornings where I can put these on and rejuvenate my eyes. They leave the skin feeling hydrated and moisturized. They are wonderfully packaged and easy to use! They are a great quality and price point! @Cara Vega

11. Anti-frizz spray that waterproofs your hair even in the worst humidity, and leaves it super glossy, glassy, and smooth. The heat-activated polymers in this treatment help to block out moisture and banish frizz. Apply liberally and evenly, comb through to distribute, and blow-dry to activate.

Promising review: Good quality for the price. Bought this to help with my hair getting frizzy when it’s humid out. I usually wash my hair before bed and let it air dry, then apply this in the morning before straightening my hair.

It seems to be reducing the amount of frizz I have and seems to be making my hair soft and shiny. I would say this has a good performance and it isn’t sticky feeling. It does not leave residue and leaves hair smelling nice. @Kerstin St.Clair

12. Nail dehydrator and primer that cleans the nail surface, helps to bond the natural nail products and enhances the stickiness of the nail surface. The acid-free formula is safe for nails, without burning sensations and irritating odors. It works great with most nail polish brands.

Promising review: This polish has really strengthened my nails. I have been using it for over a month and am so pleased. I have tried so many products, but this works great, and it has a pretty light pink shade that goes with anything. Will buy again. @Nana C

13. Retinol post-acne serum that helps skin look smoother and more even-toned. It refines skin’s texture over time and helps visibly reduce the appearance of post-acne marks. Apply a pea-sized amount of the product in a thin layer and allow it to fully absorb into the skin before applying additional products.

Promising review: 2020 was a horrible year for many reasons. I never broke out as bad as I did that year. I don’t know what happened, and felt horrible about myself. I tried so many things, and I was so glad that everywhere was quarantined and closed because I felt so embarrassed to go out in public because of how bad my acne was. It hurt to wear a mask.

I tried so many face washes, went to a dermatologist that couldn’t tell me why this happened to me. I searched up things that might help me and this worked wonders. If you are feeling skeptical about it, get it!!! I have a super oily face, as you can see in the last picture, and it helped me out so much.

Patience is necessary, though. You can see the progress my skin had. A WHOLE YEAR LATER. @Elena

14. Callus remover that removes dead skin and smooths rough patches. It can remove years of rough and unsightly skin from your foot in minutes, whether it’s a corn or callus. It also hydrates the skin, leaving your feet feeling soft and supple. Apply it for 5–10 minutes, rinse, and use a pumice stone.

Promising review: I was a little skeptical about this product at first. I wasn’t sure if I should get it, but I kept reading reviews about how good it was, so I decided to try it. I needed to get these hard, crusty feet done, but was tired of going to the salon to get my feet scrubbed/filed for 45 dollars. I have to say this product is AMAZING.

I followed the instructions: soaked my feet for 5 minutes, towel dried, then applied the product on my feet; it was on for 5 minutes, rinsed off, and then scrubbed with a foot file. I could not believe how the dead skin was quickly coming off. I have to say it has a weird smell, but other than that, it is Great.

One thing I have to say, like other reviews here, is PLEASE wear gloves while using this product, and PLEASE make sure you do not touch your skin because it does irritate your skin. @Yaya

15. Sunburn healing gel, excellent for sunburns, kitchen burns, skin rashes, shaving irritation, jellyfish stings, and insect bites. Aloe and tea tree oil combined with menthol offers immediate relief. It has medicinal properties and is an astringent.

Promising review: I do tend to tan well, however there is that first time at the beach where you burn while working on your base tan. After my shower I applied this — next morning no burn. Back to the beach for day two- repeat- again after two days in the Florida sun I am nice and tan, no redness or tightness.

Cool and refreshing. Best purchase for after sun care! You will not be disappointed. @Pamela Richards

