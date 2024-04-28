15+ Lucky Ducks Who Hit the Jackpot With Their Special Inheritances

Not everyone gets handed houses, cash, or stocks from their elders. Sometimes, it’s all about inheriting clothes, gadgets, or bling that’s been circulating in the family for ages. And these treasures aren’t just about their price tag; they’re like a cozy hug from the past, reminding us of our dear ones.

1. “My grandmother was an... eccentric woman.”

“The story I was given by my mother is that the family had just recently moved from Pennsylvania back to LA (where my mother was born and mostly raised) and my grandmother was feeling cramped, like a sardine in a can. So being the quite unique person that she was, she commissioned this 14k and diamond sardine pendant. Because why not? She passed several months ago and my mom didn’t know what to do with this, and I said, ’Give it me, I’ll wear it.’ I think it’s fantastically weird.”

2. “I’m getting married on Saturday and I’m wearing my mum’s wedding dress!🥰 That’s also me as a baby in the first pic!”

3. “My mom’s wrap dress from the 50s & vintage hand-painted wooden purse.”

4. “Inherited from my grandma.”

5. “I was married for 2 years without any ring on my hand, then husband gave me his mum’s heritage ring when I first visited his homeland.”

“The story is that when we visited my husband’s homeland for the first time, he found a ring that his mother had long forgotten. He asked his mother a thinner ring with one big stone for his sister, and asked this ring for me. We had tried to choose a couple rings before, but the modern designs were all the same and my skin color didn’t match, but this was the Ring that made me fall in love at first sight, it’s also a family heirloom. I think its beauty should be shared for the group of people who appreciate and cherish it.”

6. “I inherited this clock from my grandma. It’s still functioning.”

7. “Took my great-grandmother’s 1954 prom dress out to see Glenn Miller orchestra with my boy.”

8. “From what I know, my grandfather bought this Submariner (Ref 16800) in Europe sometime in the 80s.”

“Unfortunately, he passed away when I was only 6, so I never had the opportunity to ask him myself. My father held the watch until I was in my mid-20’s and responsible enough to inherit it. Looking back at old photos, it is cool to see both my grandfather and father wearing it as I grew up, and I am now doing the same for my children. Having lost my grandfather early, the watch holds extra sentimental value as it feels like the last remaining connection I have with him. I am looking forward to handing it down to my son one day and hope it continues running another 3 generations.”

9. “Same dress: 31 years, 6 months, 22 days apart.”

10. "My grandmas old-timey mirror set. Inherited from her.

11. “Inherited my aunt’s Formica and chrome dining set.”

12. “Inherited a radium glass dish from my late great-grandmother.”

13. “Inherited coin collection, this is part of it.”

14. “I’m now the fifth-generation owner of this engagement ring. It’s the only monetarily ‘precious’ item that my great-grandparents had.”

15. “My mom gifted me her wedding shoes from the 70s. Aren’t they cute?”

16. “A few rings I recently inherited.”