15+ Moms Who Showed What Timeless Beauty Looks Like

We love our mothers very much, and this feeling stays with us throughout our lives. But sometimes we forget how beautiful they were in their younger years. Online users shared photos of their mothers, and some of them are just breathtaking.

“My mum in 1977 and now”

“As far as her skin care routine, she makes her own stuff that is mostly coconut oil, beeswax, and whatever other carrier oils she has, then tea tree or whatever else she thinks will work. We call it ‘Mama’s magic.’ We use it for our hands, lips, face, and my sisters have used it for diaper rash on their little ones. Nothing special, but simple is usually the best anyway!

She also makes kefir every week and starts every day with it. Thanks to her, my dad will be living a long, healthy life as well.”

“My mom in the late 1980s”

“Mom in the 1970s. She’s the most beautiful person I know.”

“45 years apart”

“Circa 1990. My mom just started dating my dad.”

“This is what my mom looked like in the early 70s.”

“My mom in 1977 looking significantly cooler than I’ll ever hope to be”

“My mom on her honeymoon, 1967. Yeah, she’s 23 here.”

“My favorite photo of my favorite lady. She’s nearly 70 now and still just as cool!”

“My mom made her own dresses when she was a teen (1970s).”

“And here’s my mom in the 1980s.”

“May 1986”

“My mom is 19 years old here. 1962.”

“My beautiful, stunning Mom! She was in her teens here so circa early 1940s.”

“My mom circa 1977”

A very photogenic woman. The camera loves her as much as you do. © 333H_E / Reddit

“And this is my mommy.”

“Her laughter was as big as her smile.”

“My mom circa early 1980s”