15 Most Beautiful Women Right Now, According to Regular People

People
15 hours ago

Beauty is subjective, but some faces captivate people around the world more than others. In this article, we’ve gathered a list of 15 stunning women who are admired for their looks and charm. This ranking is based on votes from ordinary people on Ranker, making it a reflection of public opinion rather than just Hollywood or fashion industry standards. Keep reading to see who made the list!

15. Zendaya

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

14. Sydney Sweeney

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

13. Jennifer Lawrence

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

12. Gal Gadot

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/East News

11. Elizabeth Olsen

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

10. Alexandra Daddario

9. Salma Hayek

8. Jenna Ortega

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

7. Victoria Justice

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News

6. Emma Watson

Jonathan Paciullo/SIPA/SIPA/East News

5. Lily Collins

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

4. Jessica Alba

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

3. Scarlett Johansson

2. Margot Robbie

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

1. Ana de Armas

Laser247online official
4 hours ago

Create your Laser247 ID today for a seamless betting experience! Enjoy fast transactions, exciting games, and secure gameplay. Sign up now and start winning! 🎯🔥 #Laser247 #OnlineBetting

-
-
Reply

Here is a list of the most famous people in the word. Check it out and let us know if you agree with the first choice.

Preview photo credit MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo, dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo, ana_d_armas / Instagram

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads