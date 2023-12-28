15 Mysterious Findings Which Meanings Will Probably Blow Your Mind

There are numerous moments when we’ve stumbled upon enigmatic artifacts and phenomena that defy explanation, leaving us awestruck. These mysterious findings can challenge our understanding of the world, spark wild speculation, and ignite curiosity. Prepare to have your mind blown by the astonishing tales that lie hidden beneath the surface of these perplexing enigmas.

1. “What is this oddly shaped sink used for?”

2. “Scissors with weird angle. Return gift from the bridal shower. What is the use of this?”

3. “Set of 9 wooden balls. 4 black, 4 brown, and one smaller brown ball.”

4. “Small leather piece with straps and adjustable buckles.”

5. “Round brown things with holes in them lining a small waterway.”

“They are artificial reef balls. They are there to create a ’living shoreline’ to prevent erosion.” gutclusters / Reddit



6. “Easily malleable metal, with diamonds in the center. I have four of them, and they were all rolled up.”

“These are cuffs for braids and locs.” g-breeze / Reddit

7. “Two red and blue patches titled ’came the yawn’ and ’one eye closed here’.”

“Bookmarks! Put them over the corner of the page, words facing the page you’re on, to mark your spot!” Different-Cover2812 / Reddit

8. “My friend found this on her coffee table. It’s made of metal and bracelet-sized. But no closure to put on.”

“It’s a tie chain.” SlippingAbout / Reddit



9. “This chain inside my door? It connects the door to the frame and can easily just be pulled out of the door.”

10. “Plastic baggie with maybe pillow batting inside it, zip-tied closed around an air hose.”

“Grunty thing from inside a dog toy.” Various_Succotash_79 / Reddit

11. “A silver spoon with ’top’ part?”

“Seems to be a medicine spoon.” vtosnaks / Reddit

12. “Plastic clear tube with a flanged end with movable orange ball tip found in woods.”

“Looks like a venom sucker from a snakebite kit. I have such a kit, though I use it for mosquito bites.” LeeQuidity / Reddit

13. “Found in the oven after cooking Thanksgiving meal. 3 inches, solid, light, stiff.”

“It’s a melted pen.” veloeddy / Reddit

14. “A kitchen cabinet made of metal in a house built in 1951. I think the kitchen was remodeled in the 70s. We are trying to figure out why it’s vented.”

“Maybe to hang tea towels to dry off. The grate will be for ventilation to help dry them without them getting musty.” calesybub / Reddit

15. “Found these tiny white balls with faces on them.”