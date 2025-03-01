15 Online Dating Horror Stories That Show Why People Are Over It

15 Side-by-Side Photos Showing the Contrast Between Perfection vs Reality
Curiosities
11 months ago
Online dating was supposed to make finding love easier, but for many, it’s been more of a nightmare than a fairy tale. From bizarre encounters to outright terrifying experiences, countless people have stories that make them want to delete their dating apps for good. Whether it’s unexpected confessions, deceitful profiles, or dates that took a dark turn, these 15 horror stories prove that sometimes, swiping right is the wrong move.
With around 323 million users worldwide, online dating has surged, generating $5.61 billion in revenue in 2021. As social interactions shift online, staying safe is key. At Bright Side, we want to help you navigate online dating securely with these simple tips.