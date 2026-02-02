15+ Pieces of Jewelry That Prove Memories Outshine Diamonds
40 years ago this ring was found in my parents’ house, it was left behind by the previous owners. The jeweler says it’s gold and diamonds, but Mom thought it was costume jewelry.
My husband and I made wedding rings for each other. I made him a simple silver one, and he made me this. With a meteorite, dinosaur fossil, and sapphire.
10-carat gold and 5 pearls. I struggle with spending money on myself so this was a real treat.
My husband gave me a vintage brooch. Isn’t it beautiful?
I had my grandma’s ring made into a pendant.
My dad is a jeweler. He made this pendant for my mom, a huge fan of the Beatles.
Yellow Submarine is my husband's favorite movie! I may have to see if I can have this design made into a pocket watch.
Grandpa gave this necklace to Grandma when she was 12 and he was 15. She wore it on special occasions all her life, then my Mom, me, and now my daughters do.
Mom found this ring on the beach. Didn’t realize it had a cool feature until I took a picture with the flash on.
My great-grandfather brought this ring from Italy for my mom. Mom passed it on to me. Now it fits perfectly!
For their 30th wedding anniversary, Dad gave Mom a ring with rubies and diamonds. She says her hands look “old,” I say they look “queenly”!
This amulet was passed down from my great-grandmother. She believed it was some kind of protective charm.
Ever since childhood, I dreamed of having this grandmother’s ring. And this Christmas, she gave it to me. She calls it the “Rose of Paris.”
I spent my vacation in Alaska. And, as a collector of various curiosities, I couldn’t resist buying this necklace made of jade and fossilized walrus bones.
I’ve always loved looking at the stars through a telescope. So an engagement ring with a meteorite is just perfect for me.
Husband gave me this heirloom ring from his great-grandma.
My grandma’s cameos. A bit beat up but beautiful to me.
These earnings were my grandmother’s. Perhaps they were even my great-grandmother’s. All I know is I love them and how they are jointed to kind of wiggle like real fish.
Are you sure they aren't just fishing lures that somebody turned into earrings, lol. Either way, the fact that the detail has help up so well after four generations is pretty impressive. "They don't make 'em like they used to!"
Just look at my grandmother’s unique rings!
A white gold ring with a star-shaped sapphire was the first thing my grandmother noticed when she met my grandfather. He passed the ring to my dad, but I am the one who wears it.
