15+ Random Photos That Look Like Museum Exhibits

Sometimes a random photo can become a real work of art. In this article, photos seem to have been taken simply as a memento, but their composition, light and emotions are reminiscent of Renaissance and Baroque paintings. From portraits worthy of the great masters to scenes that look like they came out of Caravaggio’s paintings, these images prove that art can be closer than we think.
- Caravaggio uses chiaroscuro here to highlight the anguish of the central figure... © Bart404 / Reddit
“Backstage at New York Fashion Week”
“The wife’s painting with a cat.”
“Took a picture of my friends at night.”
“The painting is called ‘Husband’s doing electrical work.’ Uncle and dad are watching.”
“A stranger on the Istanbul ferry”
“Guardian of the basement stairs”
“The photo of my husband and cat that looks like a painting from my grandmother’s house.”
“Buddy from college had a long night a couple years back. I call it ‘Man in Repose.’”
“My wife has a cold, so this is how she cures it.”
“An old photo... A friend and a cat”
“I love my friend’s cat.”
“And on the 3rd day, the cat declared the dog was a good boy.”
