18 hours ago
15+ Times an Unexpected Guest Turned an Ordinary Day Into a Scene Straight Out of a Movie

The door to your home is a threshold between everyday life and sudden chaos. We’re used to the doorbell meaning a courier, a friend, or, at worst, the neighbors. But sometimes, what’s waiting on your doorstep is a scene worthy of the movies!

Whether it’s relatives with power tools deciding to renovate your basement or even a tourist cat deciding to stay the night. These stories prove that life is full of unwelcome guests and amazing coincidences.

  • This was a situation straight from a movie. I’m cleaning the house, and someone rings the doorbell. I open the door, and there’s a girl in high heels, saying, “Oh, there’s a cleaner here, how nice.” She comes in and makes herself comfortable.
    When asked who she is, she says, “Didn’t Mike tell you that his wife is coming today?” It turned out the mistress wanted to surprise my no-longer husband but ran into me instead. I threw her out and am changing the locks on the doors. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • My in-laws showed up at our home with power tools and told us they were going to change our basement. We had discussed it before and said no; they thought they could just show up and do it. We politely told them no again, and then they threw a tantrum. © Different-Horror-581 / Reddit
  • It was a cold fall. My mom and my little one went to feed the street cats and pigeons. They were gone for a long time, and I started to worry. Then there was a knock.
    I opened the door, and Mom said right from the threshold, “Don’t get mad.” I immediately understood that they had brought someone home. Mom said, “Let’s go to the balcony; there are dogs here.” We went in.
    She began to unzip her vest. No one was visible yet, but you could clearly hear a loud purring. Suddenly, a pink nose and barely opened eyes appear. The little one immediately climbed onto my shoulder. I saw this fluffy mayhem and realized—it was Sonya. © daria.trofymenko / Threads
  • My father-in-law decided to clean our gutters even though we told him not to. It was October, and I had pumpkins and mums on my porch. He threw all the gunk from the gutters out indiscriminately, and it was all in my shrubs and all over my pumpkins and mums.
    He came down from the ladder and acted like he didn’t see the mess. It took me half an hour to clean it all up. © 64green / Reddit
  • Came home after walking the dog. Suddenly I hear a knock on the door. I wait. I never open the door when I’m home alone, without my husband.
    Another knock. Then I hear a key turning in the lock. I’m confused. My husband didn’t say he’d be back this early.
    I run to the door, carefully peek through the peephole: a male silhouette in a black jacket with his back to me. I gather my courage and open the door. It’s the neighbor.
    He extends his hand and gives me my keys. He says, “You left your keys in the door.” I could barely say, “Thank you so much.” I close the door, standing there for another minute trying to collect myself. © mrossovaa / Threads
  • During college, I worked part-time as a nanny. A man and a woman used to bring their little girl to me 3 times a week for 3 hours. The girl was 2, and I played with her, teaching her to talk.
    Then one day, there’s a knock on the door. A stranger woman is there, and my little charge runs to her, shouting happily, “Mom!”
    It turned out the woman’s husband had a mistress and took their daughter “for a walk.” He and his mistress would bring the child to me while they went to have fun. The little girl exposed them because she started insisting on coming to me very persistently. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Once upon a time, I lived in a dormitory with 2 wonderful girls—my friends Maria and Alexandra. Maria was ordinary, but Alexandra was a sleepwalker. She could get up at night, start cooking, wash the shower, or talk to someone.
    And so, one night, I wake up—she’s waking me up. It’s dark. I realize there’s some guy standing next to her. I turn on the flashlight—Alexandra is asleep, and the guy looks around in shock and awkwardly smiles. Alexandra says, “Tana, this is your boyfriend now. I’m going to sleep!”
    She lay down, covered up, and fell asleep. And the guy was left standing in front of me, frightened. We went to the kitchen, drank tea, and I explained that my friend was a sleepwalker. He said, “She told me I should love you.”
    I don’t know if it’s fate, but this guy is now my husband. We’ve been married for 15 years and are still grateful to Alexandra for our “sleepwalking introduction.” © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I was cooking dinner, waiting for my boyfriend. The doorbell rings. I open it—there he is with flowers, but it’s not him! The guy hesitated. “Oh, it seems like I got the wrong floor or house.”
    And then the elevator door opens, and my boyfriend comes back from work. He sees the “competitor” and freezes. And I blurt out, “Well, come in already; dinner for three is served.” Everyone laughed. © seotextorder / Threads
  • The neighbor’s ginger cat showed up at our place again on Wednesday. I open the door—I’m about to go out, and he walks in like he owns the place. He has no intention of leaving: begging for food, getting under the piano. In the end, I ordered wet food and set out a litter box for him—just in case he stays longer.
    In the evening, my husband came home, and we decided, “Okay, let him stay until morning.” The cat had a busy day: he ate, drank, slept in corners, demanded to be petted, watched my husband eat and work while settled on his lap.
    But at night, he started meowing and wanted to go out. We opened the door—he left as if nothing happened. Now, he’s probably out there somewhere scamming another person for a free hotel. And I miss that cheeky ginger face. © iroda.globazh / Threads
  • Went for an evening skate on my inline skates. Came back home, took them off, undressed, grabbed a towel, and headed to the shower. Tripped over the skates I’d tossed aside in the hallway.
    Put down the towel, wiped the blades, neatly laced them up, and decided to take them out to the corridor. Towel? Ah, forget it! There are only 2 apartments on my floor: mine and an empty one. Or so I thought.
    I open the door—there are neighbors with bags. I’m standing there naked, towel in one hand, hugging my skates. They’re silent. So am I. Slowly close the door. © kozlovsky_eg / Threads
  • Husband’s on a business trip. He calls, “A package will arrive soon. Are you home?” I’m like, yes. Soon there’s a knock on the door.
    I open, and there’s a guy with a big box of sushi. I look at it, amazed, say “thank you,” take it, and am about to close the door when the guy yells, “Wait, I’m the package.” I look up, and it’s my husband. © ozariya / Threads
  • I was having a cookout. One of our friends’ new boyfriend, who we hadn’t met yet, said he was going to bring mashed potatoes.
    He shows up a little late with a 10-pound bag of potatoes and asks if he can use my kitchen to make them. He then proceeds to make an absolute mess of my kitchen while also using all of my butter, sour cream, and ranch. The whole situation was odd, but at least the potatoes were good. © Sweeetpeeeches / Reddit
  • Showing an apartment to a client. I go up to the 15th floor, open the door. And there’s a half-naked guy standing there:
    — Who are you?!
    — Who are you?!
    I’m in shock: the apartment is supposed to be empty. I say I’m a realtor. He looks at me like I’m crazy:
    — Lady, this is my apartment!
    — What do you mean by yours?!
    We’re both stunned. Then it hits me:
    — What floor is this?
    — The thirteenth.
    It dawned on me. I got the floor wrong! Apologized, explained the things, and we went up to the 15th. The buyer asks:
    — So, do the keys open all apartments?
    — Geez, I don’t know. Apparently, yes.
    Lesson learned: bought an apartment? Change the locks. © ipoteka_aidana / Threads
  • I had a houseguest scrub my kitchen floors on his hands and knees for 2 hours. We were getting ready for a party, and I went shopping and left him there, scrubbing and scrubbing. I didn’t ask him... He asked me.
    I didn’t think the floor was that dirty, but apparently slopping a mop around wasn’t enough — it needed a hand scrub. The weird part was this was the second time I had ever met this guy — friend of a friend situation. Floors were really clean after! © pearlie_girl / Reddit
  • I’m waiting for a flower delivery. The courier rings the intercom. I open the door and see him handing the bouquet to the neighbor across the hall.
    Then he sees me, sees the apartment number, realizes he made a mistake, and says, “Oh, sorry, I got mixed up.” He abruptly takes the bouquet from her and hands it to me. It was awkward for everyone. © ryspaeva_gg / Threads
  • Just now, the doorbell rang. I open the door—it’s the local police officer. He greeted me and asked to call an adult. I would have called my husband if he were home—he’s older.
    But as it turned out, the adult is me. What a compliment! © berkimbayeva.i / Threads
  • 00:30. I’m lying in bed, put away my phone, ready to sleep. A faint knock on the door. I get dressed, go down, another knock. “Who is it?” I hear a familiar voice. I open the door—it’s my sister:
    — Have you lost any of your kids?
    — Which ones? Ours are all asleep.
    — Lara is with us. And there’s another girl with her.
    My eyes go wide. A couple of hours ago, I personally wished them goodnight. Half an hour ago, I turned off the pool pump. We go to my sister’s place.
    There are my daughter with her friend, eyes wide, ears trembling. A wave of indignation rises in me. I send them home. On the way, I ask questions. To “Why didn’t you call?” Lara responds, “You walked past us and didn’t see!”
    It turns out these kids decided to take a walk at midnight. They quietly got dressed and left. Then everything went off course.
    They’re sitting in the yard. They see me coming with a flashlight. They tried to call out, but I had headphones on. And they decided that I was sleepwalking. And you can’t wake sleepwalkers.
    I went inside and closed the door. They’re in a panic: can’t get in, can’t call, can’t knock. They went to the aunt, saying the mom’s a sleepwalker.
    My sister says, laughing, “Be strong. It’s only beginning.” © svet_la_na___ / Threads

