15 viral products that can elevate life at home

Our lives have become so much more complex and strenuous than in the past, meaning we need to take extra care of ourselves. Whether it’s cleaning our home or dedicating time to our personal care, we have collected 15 best sellers that have a reason for being so successful.

1. A slim and stylish bidet attachment that fits all toilets. You can adjust the water pressure and choose the cleaning mode. The inlet of the bidet is stainless steel, which makes it last way longer than other similar products. It’s especially ideal for people who have trouble moving.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: This ultraslim bidet is a game changer! The non-electric design is simple yet effective, offering both posterior and feminine wash options with its dual nozzles. The adjustable water pressure is smooth and easy to control, allowing for a comfortable experience.

I love the sleek look with the rose gold and white finish, which adds a touch of elegance to the bathroom. Installation was straightforward, and the stainless steel inlet ensures durability. Overall, it’s a stylish, hygienic, and practical addition to any bathroom! @Palak

2. Remove all kinds of hair from furniture or carpets. The triangle-shaped product has 3 types of teeth on each side. They are suitable for different surfaces and provide specific levels of hair removal (primary, secondary, and deep). And you can even clean 2 surfaces at a time.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have a yellow lab that sheds unbelievably, and this has helped with the hair that sticks to furniture. I have used this on my vehicle’s seats and underside of the seats, the carpet, the couch, and the dog bed, and I have even used it on the cat tower to gather cat hair that sticks to the carpet on it. It works really well, and I like that it has multiple sides with different textures for whatever type of surface you’re using it on. @Ashley

3. Press garlic with no unnecessary mess using this little but extremely effective kitchen grinder. The product is super easy to use and clean. You can mince all kinds of ingredients, including garlic, ginger, herbs, nuts, and more. Its design helps gather ingredients into neat triangles for easy removal.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Rarely do I submit reviews of products, but I have gone through several garlic presses only to lose the cleaning part of it each and every time making it nearly impossible to clean out the holes. This thing is amazing! It does the job better than anything and cleaning was so easy it should be illegal. @LG

4. A fabric shaver and lint remover that has two speeds. It comes with two replaceable stainless steel blades. It can do wonders on clothes and furniture where pet hair has stuck on. The adjustable height spacer protects all types of garments from being cut.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve never run to write a review so fast. My cat tears our furniture apart and this took two minutes to make the furniture look new! So worth it, especially for the price! And it comes with extra razor heads which was a bonus! @Sydney Van Spyker

5. A back and neck massager pillow with heat you can also place on your shoulders and legs. You can place it on any chair and couch, or even in your car seat. It has 2 heating levels and 3 intensities. You can enable the heating on your back and neck at the same time.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I ordered this even though I have a full back massager that sits in a chair because I wanted it for my neck. I used it as soon as I got it on both my neck and shoulders. I have a really bad neck and get trigger point injections about every 6 weeks. The verdict: I was really sore the next day.

I probably used it too long, and my neck is pretty sensitive. My head really throbbed every time I moved, BUT I am also usually sore after the shots, and I feel pretty good now. So I will be keeping it. It’s great for travel. Even comes with a plug in for the car. @Debbi L.

6. No more guessing if the dishes are clean or dirty. This magnet is easy to read from across the kitchen, making it easy for everyone in the family to know the status of the dishes. Its strong magnets can be applied to any dishwasher, and a bonus adhesive metal plate is included for non-magnetic dishwashers.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: I saw this item on IG and knew I had to have it for my husband, who can’t tell when the dishes are clean. He has turned on the dishwasher for the second time for the last time LOL. So cute, and it came with two! So the magnet has a sticky side to stick to your appliance. Then from there slap on the clean Michael or flip for the dirty one. Love it! @Bridgett May

7. A mini rapid egg cooker that can cook eggs to your desired softness. It can fit up to 7 eggs and can even poach them. It features an auto-shut function and a buzzer so that you know exactly when your eggs are ready. Another great thing is that peeling is much easier with this cooker.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: It makes cooking hard-boiled eggs superfast and easy. Not only that, it saves energy over having to use a gas stove and boil water. It’s also easy to clean. It does more than just soft or hard-boiled eggs, but so far I’ve only hard-boiled eggs and it has worked great.

The first time I did, I poked holes in them using the included apparatus with a needle, but one of the eggs started oozing their guts out of the hole. So the second and third time I did not do that and it worked fine. I cooled the eggs in a small bowl of ice water, then peeled them, then smashed them with mayonnaise and made my egg salad. @Lantana Al

8. This scratch eraser kit removes blemishes and minimizes the appearance of surface scratches. You just attach the scrubber to your drill and get to work on the affected areas. The package comes with the special cleaning product, a foam attachment, and a microfiber cloth.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: Rarely do I leave reviews. After buying a black Tacoma from a dealership telling me scratches and scuffs would be removed, they weren’t. So I was pretty bummed and not ready to pay for a detail to hope they’d take care of the issues.

Bought this after watching some YouTube videos, and I am I aww in how this product took care of my scratches! You need to a little patience and maybe have to go over some of the scratches 2,3 times, but it did the job! @Dana

9. Try this electric spin scrubber with a set of replaceable brush heads, and you won’t regret it. Say goodbye to tedious scrubbing! The device can work continuously for up to 90 minutes after 4 hours of fast charging. The 8 replaceable brush heads included in the package make this tool truly versatile. The brushes have different designs and sizes, so they can be used to clean various surfaces around the house.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I am in my 70s with arthritis in my hands and hips. Properly cleaning a shower floor or textured vinyl flooring is impossible without getting on your knees. This product saved me. It works exactly as described. I was able to have a spotless shower and floor.

It works well for glass shower doors, too. Looking forward to using it on other surfaces soon. I did have a small problem with one of the heads not fitting securely on the scrubber. I contacted the company, and they replaced it very quickly. It seems sturdy and is very easy to use. The unit charges quickly, and the charge lasts a long time. @Wendy

10. A portable toilet is a camping essential. You can freely adjust any height you want from 3.2 inches to 13 inches within 8 steps. Simply pull and twist clockwise to start using. Make sure all buckles are locked firmly before sitting. The toilet is small and lightweight, weighing only 2.75lbs. It is easy to carry in its waterproof bag.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I purchased this portable bathroom bucket for a camping trip. I was concerned about having to walk a long distance to the bathrooms in the middle of the night in the dark, so I wanted an alternative.

This worked well for that situation and allowed me to just use our changing room tent to go in and use the bathroom in the wee hours of the morning. It was sturdy, easy to set up, and easy to pack up after use. I would recommend this to parents and campers for an emergency bathroom if needed when camping or on adventures. @Kindle Customer

11. This digital cooking thermometer is a real Amazon hit. Its large backlit display guarantees easy reading in low light. It means you can use this thermometer when cooking your favorite dishes on the grill in the evening. Waterproof and durable, the item is ideal for use in any kitchen or outdoor cooking environment. The thermometer features a hole and a magnet that you can use to store the item.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Ok, I’ve had this thermometer for some time now, and it is the best one I have ever owned. I am no Gordon Ramsay and can’t tell how well something is cooked just by poking at it with my finger. This thermometer is not only accurate, the whole look of it is awesome.

I love the backlight on it and how it shuts off when I push the probe back. It is easy to clean, and the magnet back makes it convenient to store on the oven door. This will be the last thermometer you will need to buy. @John Andrini

12. A jar opener that can be hidden under your cabinets and gives a good grip to open jars and bottles. It doesn’t matter if a jar is vacuum sealed. This little gadget will open it with you only using one hand. It is especially useful for those with weak hands or suffering from arthritis.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have an arthritic thumb with tendonitis (lots of pain) and can’t open a jar, a cap etc. This device allows me to open all of the above (any size) and it’s easy. Now I don’t have to ask other household members to help me. Thank you. Also, it was delivered on time. @Janice Mitchell Franklin

13. It looks like there are no stains that this carpet and upholstery cleaner can’t remove. Thanks to its powerful formula, the product efficiently removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. The product is water-based, non-flammable, and odor-free and is safe to use around children and pets if used as directed.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Saw this as one of several items promoted on my morning news show and decided to try. So glad I did! It’s already taken out 3 spots on my carpeting that other highly rated oxy spot removers weren’t able to completely take out.

Sprayed the spots, rubbed in the solution, then used a soft brush to agitate per instructions and let sit a few minutes. Dampened a little more with plain water, then blotted up well with a clean cloth. All gone! Great stuff and affordable for the size of the bottle. @Cindi_R

14. Enjoy fresh herbs all year round with this ingenious kitchen garden. This indoor hydroponic gardening system will grow your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without all that annoying mess created by using soil. You can simultaneously grow 6 different live plants, all up to 12 inches tall. The full spectrum LED light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I absolutely love my garden! It has never once given me issues, and I’ve had it for years! I loved it so much I’ve ended up buying some for others! The light is also bright enough to where I don’t need to have my house lights on, and the timer gives you the ability to set what active hours you prefer! @Isaac Roy Lopez

15. Dynamic cupping therapy that releases pain and promotes blood circulation and detoxification. It combines cupping, scraping, and heating up all together. The control panel is clean and easy to read so that you can easily get started. There are no complex vacuum tubes or multiple cups. You can easily do it all by yourself without anyone’s help.

4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve only had it a few days, and it has already relieved a lot of my pain in my shoulder and neck. Took a bit to play around with cupping pressure, and I’m still working on the heat, but the remote control makes it easy to control in hard to reach places on my back.

So far I love it, and it saves me money going to the massage therapist once a month. I also like how easy it is to remove and change the cup sizes. Charging is very convenient and seems to hold a charge for a long time. I also like the timer count down. @Jenny

