16 Before and After Transformations That May Spark Your Renovation Fever

The word “renovations” is sometimes so frightening that some people have been looking at their old kitchen sets or sofas for years, dreaming of changing them, but never really did anything about it. The heroes of this article decided not to wait and make their place cozy right away. Their “before and after” photos are the best proof that a dream house or apartment can be created with any budget.

“My son went off to college and I transformed his bedroom, which looked more like a dumpster. He promised he’d keep it in order from now on.”

“The living room feels very different now. It feels cozier and more modern. I want to watch movies, cook and just look at this wall there.”

“People still wonder why I’m such a homebody.”

“The laundry room my husband made”

“A few months ago I decided to redecorate the living room and this is what came out. It’s not the final result yet, but you can imagine it.”

“My budget bathroom revamp”

“Redesigned the balcony. In case of rain, I have a special raincoat for the furniture and the cushions are waterproof.”

“My little apartment ’before’ and ’after’ renovation”

“I didn’t like that red color, it didn’t match my bedroom and my furniture.”

“Roped my dad in to help me build a tabletop that actually fit the awkward shaped corner and I’m so excited to use my sewing machine again!”

“My room after 9 months. I plan to add many more plants, but it takes time.”

“I was so scared to paint my bedroom this color, but my husband was supportive and said if I didn’t like it at all, we’d repaint it again.”

Love it! I would have never expected a color like this to work so well without looking too funky! © Izorka / Reddit

“Just finished our bathroom renovation. Looking for tips for accessories to make it homier!”

“Our holiday cottage haven’t been renovated for 17 years. We decided to tidy up the house so that we could relax there.”

“We needed to do a major kitchen renovation.”

“Homemade media wall”