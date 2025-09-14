I’m a Hairdresser, and I Refused to Refund a Client—I Fix Hair, Not Your Problems
In customer service jobs like hairdressing, barbershops, and salons, tricky situations often arise when personal relationships spill into professional spaces. These moments show how messy boundaries can get between clients, expectations, and real life.
Julia’s story:
Hello Bright Side!
I’ve been a hairdresser for 9 years. I’ve dealt with picky clients, last-minute changes, you name it, but this one threw me off. A new client booked an appointment. The day before, he even sent me a photo of the exact haircut he wanted. He comes in, I do the cut, he checks it out in the mirror, smiles, thanks me, pays, and leaves happy.
Fast forward a few hours later he storms back in, looking pissed. Says his wife doesn’t like it and it “doesn’t match the photo.” I was confused because: one, it did match the photo, and two, he literally told me he liked it before leaving. After some back and forth, I found out it was actually his wife who booked the appointment. Apparently, she wanted him to “change up his look,” and I guess she wasn’t happy with the results.
I told him flat out: “This sounds more like a relationship issue than a haircut issue.” I refused the refund because I did the job exactly as requested, and he himself was happy when he left. Now I’m second-guessing myself. On one hand, I don’t think it’s fair to expect me to eat the cost just because his wife didn’t like it. On the other hand, I get that people sometimes feel pressured by their SO, and maybe he was just caught in the middle.
So, Bright Side, should I have just given the refund to avoid drama, or was I right to stand my ground?
Best regards,
Julia.
Thanks so much for opening up and sharing your story, Julia! it takes guts to put something like this out there. We tried to gather a few pieces of advice that might give you a new perspective and hopefully make things a little easier to deal with. Just know you’re not alone in this, and a lot of us have been through similar messy situations
- Don’t own other people’s drama — Look, his wife didn’t like the haircut, that’s their problem, not yours. People will try to hand you their baggage all the time, but you don’t have to pick it up. Protect your peace, babe.
- Say it once, then let it go — You explained you did the cut he asked for. End of story. Don’t get caught in a loop defending yourself to someone who’s already decided they’re upset. Some arguments aren’t worth the gas.
- Refunds don’t fix control issues — Even if you handed the money back, do you think his wife suddenly goes, “Oh, you’re right, honey, the haircut’s perfect”? Nah. She’d still hate it. That refund wouldn’t buy peace. It would just tell them they can walk all over you.
At the end of the day, what matters most is staying true to your work and knowing your worth. Every challenge is just another reminder that you’re strong enough to handle the messy parts and still keep moving forward.