I’m a Hairdresser, and I Refused to Refund a Client—I Fix Hair, Not Your Problems

I told him flat out: “This sounds more like a relationship issue than a haircut issue.” I refused the refund because I did the job exactly as requested, and he himself was happy when he left. Now I’m second-guessing myself. On one hand, I don’t think it’s fair to expect me to eat the cost just because his wife didn’t like it. On the other hand, I get that people sometimes feel pressured by their SO, and maybe he was just caught in the middle.

So, Bright Side, should I have just given the refund to avoid drama, or was I right to stand my ground?



Best regards,

Julia.